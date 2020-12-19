CHA
ORL
Preview not available
Preview not available
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|12:00
|
|Cody Zeller vs. Nikola Vucevic (Magic gains possession)
|11:42
|
|+3
|Nikola Vucevic makes three point jump shot (Markelle Fultz assists)
|0-3
|11:19
|
|P.J. Washington misses two point turnaround hook shot
|11:16
|
|Nikola Vucevic defensive rebound
|11:11
|
|Nikola Vucevic misses three point jump shot
|11:07
|
|P.J. Washington defensive rebound
|11:00
|
|Devonte' Graham turnover (bad pass) (Markelle Fultz steals)
|10:53
|
|+2
|Markelle Fultz makes two point floating jump shot
|0-5
|10:45
|
|+2
|Cody Zeller makes two point layup (Terry Rozier assists)
|2-5
|10:33
|
|Markelle Fultz misses two point layup
|10:27
|
|Aaron Gordon offensive rebound
|10:27
|
|+2
|Aaron Gordon makes two point putback layup
|2-7
|10:20
|
|+2
|Terry Rozier makes two point floating jump shot
|4-7
|10:03
|
|+2
|Nikola Vucevic makes two point layup (Aaron Gordon assists)
|4-9
|9:48
|
|+3
|Devonte' Graham makes three point jump shot (Terry Rozier assists)
|7-9
|9:31
|
|Evan Fournier misses two point driving layup
|9:29
|
|Devonte' Graham defensive rebound
|9:23
|
|P.J. Washington misses three point jump shot
|9:21
|
|Aaron Gordon defensive rebound
|9:16
|
|+3
|Evan Fournier makes three point jump shot (Aaron Gordon assists)
|7-12
|8:58
|
|Terry Rozier misses three point jump shot
|8:53
|
|Nikola Vucevic defensive rebound
|8:45
|
|+3
|Nikola Vucevic makes three point jump shot (Markelle Fultz assists)
|7-15
|8:23
|
|+3
|Devonte' Graham makes three point jump shot (Terry Rozier assists)
|10-15
|8:11
|
|+3
|Aaron Gordon makes three point jump shot (Evan Fournier assists)
|10-18
|7:45
|
|Cody Martin misses three point jump shot
|7:42
|
|Aaron Gordon defensive rebound
|7:34
|
|Aaron Gordon misses three point jump shot
|7:31
|
|Terry Rozier defensive rebound
|7:23
|
|P.J. Washington misses two point hook shot
|7:21
|
|Nikola Vucevic defensive rebound
|7:16
|
|+3
|Nikola Vucevic makes three point jump shot (Dwayne Bacon assists)
|10-21
|7:13
|
|Hornets 60 second timeout
|6:55
|
|LaMelo Ball turnover (out of bounds bad pass)
|6:36
|
|+2
|Evan Fournier makes two point floating jump shot
|10-23
|6:36
|
|Terry Rozier shooting foul (Evan Fournier draws the foul)
|6:36
|
|Evan Fournier misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|6:32
|
|Cody Zeller defensive rebound
|6:25
|
|LaMelo Ball misses two point floating jump shot
|6:23
|
|Aaron Gordon defensive rebound
|6:16
|
|Markelle Fultz misses two point fadeaway jump shot
|6:07
|
|Aaron Gordon offensive rebound
|6:07
|
|+2
|Aaron Gordon makes two point putback dunk
|10-25
|5:59
|
|LaMelo Ball misses three point jump shot
|5:54
|
|Cody Zeller offensive rebound
|5:54
|
|Cody Zeller misses two point putback layup
|5:53
|
|Nikola Vucevic defensive rebound
|5:46
|
|Cody Martin shooting foul (Markelle Fultz draws the foul)
|5:46
|
|+1
|Markelle Fultz makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|10-26
|5:46
|
|+1
|Markelle Fultz makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|10-27
|5:42
|
|Miles Bridges turnover (out of bounds bad pass)
|5:31
|
|Nikola Vucevic misses two point jump shot
|5:27
|
|Miles Bridges defensive rebound
|5:10
|
|+2
|Terry Rozier makes two point jump shot
|12-27
|4:59
|
|Bismack Biyombo blocks Aaron Gordon's two point driving layup
|4:57
|
|Miles Bridges defensive rebound
|4:51
|
|Cole Anthony personal foul (LaMelo Ball draws the foul)
|4:42
|
|Jalen McDaniels misses three point jump shot
|4:38
|
|Chuma Okeke defensive rebound
|4:31
|
|Cole Anthony misses two point jump shot
|4:28
|
|Miles Bridges defensive rebound
|4:24
|
|Terry Rozier misses three point jump shot
|4:24
|
|Nikola Vucevic defensive rebound
|4:12
|
|Terrence Ross misses two point jump shot
|4:09
|
|Jalen McDaniels defensive rebound
|4:01
|
|+3
|Miles Bridges makes three point jump shot
|15-27
|3:48
|
|Terrence Ross misses three point jump shot
|3:48
|
|Terrence Ross misses three point jump shot
|3:44
|
|LaMelo Ball defensive rebound
|3:40
|
|Bismack Biyombo offensive foul (Khem Birch draws the foul)
|3:40
|
|Bismack Biyombo turnover (offensive foul)
|3:30
|
|+2
|Terrence Ross makes two point floating jump shot
|15-29
|3:13
|
|+2
|Bismack Biyombo makes two point reverse layup (LaMelo Ball assists)
|17-29
|3:03
|
|+2
|Michael Carter-Williams makes two point layup (Cole Anthony assists)
|17-31
|3:03
|
|Jalen McDaniels shooting foul (Michael Carter-Williams draws the foul)
|3:03
|
|Michael Carter-Williams misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|2:59
|
|Miles Bridges defensive rebound
|2:39
|
|+3
|Devonte' Graham makes three point step back jump shot
|20-31
|2:20
|
|+3
|Michael Carter-Williams makes three point jump shot (Chuma Okeke assists)
|20-34
|2:07
|
|Devonte' Graham misses three point jump shot
|2:04
|
|Miles Bridges offensive rebound
|2:02
|
|+2
|Miles Bridges makes two point putback layup
|22-34
|1:56
|
|LaMelo Ball personal foul (Cole Anthony draws the foul)
|1:48
|
|Terrence Ross misses three point jump shot
|1:46
|
|Khem Birch offensive rebound
|1:46
|
|Bismack Biyombo shooting foul (Khem Birch draws the foul)
|1:46
|
|+1
|Khem Birch makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|22-35
|1:46
|
|+1
|Khem Birch makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|22-36
|1:32
|
|Bismack Biyombo turnover (out of bounds lost ball)
|1:18
|
|+2
|Cole Anthony makes two point finger roll layup
|22-38
|1:05
|
|LaMelo Ball turnover (out of bounds bad pass)
|0:46
|
|Chuma Okeke turnover (out of bounds lost ball)
|0:32
|
|+2
|Devonte' Graham makes two point jump shot
|24-38
|0:18
|
|Evan Fournier misses three point jump shot
|0:14
|
|Terrence Ross offensive rebound
|0:14
|
|Terrence Ross misses two point putback layup
|0:14
|
|Miles Bridges defensive rebound
|0:02
|
|Cole Anthony shooting foul (Devonte' Graham draws the foul)
|0:02
|
|+1
|Devonte' Graham makes regular free throw 1 of 3
|25-38
|0:02
|
|+1
|Devonte' Graham makes regular free throw 2 of 3
|26-38
|0:02
|
|+1
|Devonte' Graham makes regular free throw 3 of 3
|27-38
|0:00
|
|End of period
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|11:44
|
|P.J. Washington turnover (lost ball) (Chuma Okeke steals)
|11:39
|
|+2
|Cole Anthony makes two point layup
|27-40
|11:19
|
|+2
|P.J. Washington makes two point dunk (Devonte' Graham assists)
|29-40
|11:00
|
|Cody Martin kicked ball violation
|10:54
|
|Chuma Okeke misses three point jump shot
|10:51
|
|Khem Birch offensive rebound
|10:45
|
|Cole Anthony turnover (discontinue dribble)
|10:25
|
|Devonte' Graham misses three point jump shot
|10:22
|
|Michael Carter-Williams defensive rebound
|10:18
|
|+3
|Terrence Ross makes three point jump shot (Michael Carter-Williams assists)
|29-43
|10:13
|
|Devonte' Graham turnover (out of bounds bad pass)
|10:12
|
|Khem Birch misses two point driving layup
|10:11
|
|Michael Carter-Williams offensive rebound
|10:11
|
|Michael Carter-Williams misses two point putback layup
|10:10
|
|Cody Martin defensive rebound
|10:02
|
|Devonte' Graham misses two point layup
|10:00
|
|Devonte' Graham offensive rebound
|9:58
|
|P.J. Washington misses three point jump shot
|9:55
|
|Terrence Ross defensive rebound
|9:51
|
|Terrence Ross misses three point jump shot
|9:51
|
|Hornets defensive rebound
|9:39
|
|P.J. Washington turnover (bad pass)
|9:39
|
|Malik Monk personal foul (Cole Anthony draws the foul)
|9:24
|
|+3
|Terrence Ross makes three point jump shot
|29-46
|9:13
|
|P.J. Washington misses two point layup
|9:12
|
|P.J. Washington offensive rebound
|9:10
|
|P.J. Washington misses two point hook shot
|9:08
|
|Khem Birch defensive rebound
|8:57
|
|+2
|Khem Birch makes two point driving layup
|29-48
|8:57
|
|P.J. Washington shooting foul (Khem Birch draws the foul)
|8:57
|
|+1
|Khem Birch makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|29-49
|8:45
|
|+2
|Malik Monk makes two point floating jump shot (P.J. Washington assists)
|31-49
|8:28
|
|Cody Martin blocks Terrence Ross's three point jump shot
|8:27
|
|Terrence Ross offensive rebound
|8:27
|
|Jalen McDaniels personal foul (Loose ball) (Terrence Ross draws the foul)
|8:22
|
|Khem Birch turnover (discontinue dribble)
|8:11
|
|Malik Monk misses two point jump shot
|8:08
|
|Michael Carter-Williams defensive rebound
|8:02
|
|Chuma Okeke turnover (out of bounds bad pass)
|7:53
|
|LaMelo Ball misses two point floating jump shot
|7:49
|
|LaMelo Ball offensive rebound
|7:49
|
|LaMelo Ball misses two point putback layup
|7:49
|
|Terrence Ross defensive rebound
|7:37
|
|Cole Anthony turnover (bad pass) (Jalen McDaniels steals)
|7:35
|
|Cole Anthony shooting foul (Malik Monk draws the foul)
|7:35
|
|+1
|Malik Monk makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|32-49
|7:35
|
|+1
|Malik Monk makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|33-49
|7:13
|
|+2
|Nikola Vucevic makes two point turnaround jump shot (Markelle Fultz assists)
|33-51
|7:00
|
|LaMelo Ball misses three point jump shot
|7:00
|
|Magic defensive rebound
|7:00
|
|Jalen McDaniels personal foul (Loose ball) (Chuma Okeke draws the foul)
|6:41
|
|+3
|Terrence Ross makes three point jump shot (Aaron Gordon assists)
|33-54
|6:27
|
|LaMelo Ball turnover (traveling)
|6:27
|
|Magic 60 second timeout
|6:07
|
|+2
|Markelle Fultz makes two point jump shot (Nikola Vucevic assists)
|33-56
|5:51
|
|Terry Rozier misses three point jump shot
|5:47
|
|Nikola Vucevic defensive rebound
|5:34
|
|Aaron Gordon misses two point jump shot
|5:27
|
|Markelle Fultz offensive rebound
|5:27
|
|Markelle Fultz misses two point putback layup
|5:27
|
|LaMelo Ball defensive rebound
|5:20
|
|LaMelo Ball turnover (out of bounds step)
|5:03
|
|Aaron Gordon misses two point jump shot
|4:59
|
|Miles Bridges defensive rebound
|4:51
|
|+3
|Cody Zeller makes three point jump shot (LaMelo Ball assists)
|36-56
|4:35
|
|Miles Bridges personal foul (Markelle Fultz draws the foul)
|4:35
|
|Markelle Fultz misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|4:35
|
|Magic offensive rebound
|4:35
|
|+1
|Markelle Fultz makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|36-57
|4:19
|
|+2
|Cody Zeller makes two point driving layup (Terry Rozier assists)
|38-57
|4:06
|
|+2
|Markelle Fultz makes two point reverse layup
|38-59
|3:54
|
|Nikola Vucevic shooting foul (Cody Zeller draws the foul)
|3:54
|
|+1
|Cody Zeller makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|39-59
|3:54
|
|+1
|Cody Zeller makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|40-59
|3:35
|
|Markelle Fultz misses two point jump shot
|3:32
|
|Miles Bridges defensive rebound
|3:29
|
|Evan Fournier shooting foul (Terry Rozier draws the foul)
|3:29
|
|+1
|Terry Rozier makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|41-59
|3:29
|
|+1
|Terry Rozier makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|42-59
|3:09
|
|Evan Fournier misses two point step back jump shot
|3:05
|
|Miles Bridges defensive rebound
|3:01
|
|+2
|Cody Zeller makes two point dunk (Caleb Martin assists)
|44-59
|2:50
|
|Magic 60 second timeout
|2:34
|
|+3
|Aaron Gordon makes three point jump shot (Dwayne Bacon assists)
|44-62
|2:16
|
|Dwayne Bacon blocks P.J. Washington's two point driving layup
|2:16
|
|Hornets offensive rebound
|2:09
|
|P.J. Washington misses three point jump shot
|2:04
|
|Aaron Gordon defensive rebound
|2:03
|
|P.J. Washington personal foul (Aaron Gordon draws the foul)
|2:03
|
|Aaron Gordon misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|2:03
|
|Magic offensive rebound
|2:03
|
|+1
|Aaron Gordon makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|44-63
|1:52
|
|+2
|P.J. Washington makes two point dunk (Miles Bridges assists)
|46-63
|1:32
|
|Aaron Gordon misses two point turnaround jump shot
|1:29
|
|Miles Bridges defensive rebound
|1:18
|
|Terry Rozier misses two point turnaround jump shot
|1:15
|
|Nikola Vucevic defensive rebound
|1:01
|
|Dwayne Bacon misses two point jump shot
|0:58
|
|Miles Bridges defensive rebound
|0:57
|
|Caleb Martin turnover (out of bounds step)
|0:40
|
|Nikola Vucevic offensive foul (Devonte' Graham draws the foul)
|0:40
|
|Nikola Vucevic turnover (offensive foul)
|0:31
|
|P.J. Washington misses two point driving layup
|0:29
|
|Nikola Vucevic defensive rebound
|0:17
|
|Aaron Gordon misses three point step back jump shot
|0:12
|
|Terry Rozier defensive rebound
|0:03
|
|+3
|Terry Rozier makes three point step back jump shot
|49-63
|0:00
|
|Markelle Fultz misses three point jump shot
|0:00
|
|Magic offensive rebound
|0:00
|
|End of period