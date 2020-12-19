CHA
ORL

1st Quarter
CHA
Hornets
27
ORL
Magic
38

Time Team Play Score
12:00   Cody Zeller vs. Nikola Vucevic (Magic gains possession)  
11:42 +3 Nikola Vucevic makes three point jump shot (Markelle Fultz assists) 0-3
11:19   P.J. Washington misses two point turnaround hook shot  
11:16   Nikola Vucevic defensive rebound  
11:11   Nikola Vucevic misses three point jump shot  
11:07   P.J. Washington defensive rebound  
11:00   Devonte' Graham turnover (bad pass) (Markelle Fultz steals)  
10:53 +2 Markelle Fultz makes two point floating jump shot 0-5
10:45 +2 Cody Zeller makes two point layup (Terry Rozier assists) 2-5
10:33   Markelle Fultz misses two point layup  
10:27   Aaron Gordon offensive rebound  
10:27 +2 Aaron Gordon makes two point putback layup 2-7
10:20 +2 Terry Rozier makes two point floating jump shot 4-7
10:03 +2 Nikola Vucevic makes two point layup (Aaron Gordon assists) 4-9
9:48 +3 Devonte' Graham makes three point jump shot (Terry Rozier assists) 7-9
9:31   Evan Fournier misses two point driving layup  
9:29   Devonte' Graham defensive rebound  
9:23   P.J. Washington misses three point jump shot  
9:21   Aaron Gordon defensive rebound  
9:16 +3 Evan Fournier makes three point jump shot (Aaron Gordon assists) 7-12
8:58   Terry Rozier misses three point jump shot  
8:53   Nikola Vucevic defensive rebound  
8:45 +3 Nikola Vucevic makes three point jump shot (Markelle Fultz assists) 7-15
8:23 +3 Devonte' Graham makes three point jump shot (Terry Rozier assists) 10-15
8:11 +3 Aaron Gordon makes three point jump shot (Evan Fournier assists) 10-18
7:45   Cody Martin misses three point jump shot  
7:42   Aaron Gordon defensive rebound  
7:34   Aaron Gordon misses three point jump shot  
7:31   Terry Rozier defensive rebound  
7:23   P.J. Washington misses two point hook shot  
7:21   Nikola Vucevic defensive rebound  
7:16 +3 Nikola Vucevic makes three point jump shot (Dwayne Bacon assists) 10-21
7:13   Hornets 60 second timeout  
6:55   LaMelo Ball turnover (out of bounds bad pass)  
6:36 +2 Evan Fournier makes two point floating jump shot 10-23
6:36   Terry Rozier shooting foul (Evan Fournier draws the foul)  
6:36   Evan Fournier misses regular free throw 1 of 1  
6:32   Cody Zeller defensive rebound  
6:25   LaMelo Ball misses two point floating jump shot  
6:23   Aaron Gordon defensive rebound  
6:16   Markelle Fultz misses two point fadeaway jump shot  
6:07   Aaron Gordon offensive rebound  
6:07 +2 Aaron Gordon makes two point putback dunk 10-25
5:59   LaMelo Ball misses three point jump shot  
5:54   Cody Zeller offensive rebound  
5:54   Cody Zeller misses two point putback layup  
5:53   Nikola Vucevic defensive rebound  
5:46   Cody Martin shooting foul (Markelle Fultz draws the foul)  
5:46 +1 Markelle Fultz makes regular free throw 1 of 2 10-26
5:46 +1 Markelle Fultz makes regular free throw 2 of 2 10-27
5:42   Miles Bridges turnover (out of bounds bad pass)  
5:31   Nikola Vucevic misses two point jump shot  
5:27   Miles Bridges defensive rebound  
5:10 +2 Terry Rozier makes two point jump shot 12-27
4:59   Bismack Biyombo blocks Aaron Gordon's two point driving layup  
4:57   Miles Bridges defensive rebound  
4:51   Cole Anthony personal foul (LaMelo Ball draws the foul)  
4:42   Jalen McDaniels misses three point jump shot  
4:38   Chuma Okeke defensive rebound  
4:31   Cole Anthony misses two point jump shot  
4:28   Miles Bridges defensive rebound  
4:24   Terry Rozier misses three point jump shot  
4:24   Nikola Vucevic defensive rebound  
4:12   Terrence Ross misses two point jump shot  
4:09   Jalen McDaniels defensive rebound  
4:01 +3 Miles Bridges makes three point jump shot 15-27
3:48   Terrence Ross misses three point jump shot  
3:44   LaMelo Ball defensive rebound  
3:40   Bismack Biyombo offensive foul (Khem Birch draws the foul)  
3:40   Bismack Biyombo turnover (offensive foul)  
3:30 +2 Terrence Ross makes two point floating jump shot 15-29
3:13 +2 Bismack Biyombo makes two point reverse layup (LaMelo Ball assists) 17-29
3:03 +2 Michael Carter-Williams makes two point layup (Cole Anthony assists) 17-31
3:03   Jalen McDaniels shooting foul (Michael Carter-Williams draws the foul)  
3:03   Michael Carter-Williams misses regular free throw 1 of 1  
2:59   Miles Bridges defensive rebound  
2:39 +3 Devonte' Graham makes three point step back jump shot 20-31
2:20 +3 Michael Carter-Williams makes three point jump shot (Chuma Okeke assists) 20-34
2:07   Devonte' Graham misses three point jump shot  
2:04   Miles Bridges offensive rebound  
2:02 +2 Miles Bridges makes two point putback layup 22-34
1:56   LaMelo Ball personal foul (Cole Anthony draws the foul)  
1:48   Terrence Ross misses three point jump shot  
1:46   Khem Birch offensive rebound  
1:46   Bismack Biyombo shooting foul (Khem Birch draws the foul)  
1:46 +1 Khem Birch makes regular free throw 1 of 2 22-35
1:46 +1 Khem Birch makes regular free throw 2 of 2 22-36
1:32   Bismack Biyombo turnover (out of bounds lost ball)  
1:18 +2 Cole Anthony makes two point finger roll layup 22-38
1:05   LaMelo Ball turnover (out of bounds bad pass)  
0:46   Chuma Okeke turnover (out of bounds lost ball)  
0:32 +2 Devonte' Graham makes two point jump shot 24-38
0:18   Evan Fournier misses three point jump shot  
0:14   Terrence Ross offensive rebound  
0:14   Terrence Ross misses two point putback layup  
0:14   Miles Bridges defensive rebound  
0:02   Cole Anthony shooting foul (Devonte' Graham draws the foul)  
0:02 +1 Devonte' Graham makes regular free throw 1 of 3 25-38
0:02 +1 Devonte' Graham makes regular free throw 2 of 3 26-38
0:02 +1 Devonte' Graham makes regular free throw 3 of 3 27-38
0:00   End of period  

2nd Quarter
CHA
Hornets
22
ORL
Magic
25

Time Team Play Score
11:44   P.J. Washington turnover (lost ball) (Chuma Okeke steals)  
11:39 +2 Cole Anthony makes two point layup 27-40
11:19 +2 P.J. Washington makes two point dunk (Devonte' Graham assists) 29-40
11:00   Cody Martin kicked ball violation  
10:54   Chuma Okeke misses three point jump shot  
10:51   Khem Birch offensive rebound  
10:45   Cole Anthony turnover (discontinue dribble)  
10:25   Devonte' Graham misses three point jump shot  
10:22   Michael Carter-Williams defensive rebound  
10:18 +3 Terrence Ross makes three point jump shot (Michael Carter-Williams assists) 29-43
10:13   Devonte' Graham turnover (out of bounds bad pass)  
10:12   Khem Birch misses two point driving layup  
10:11   Michael Carter-Williams offensive rebound  
10:11   Michael Carter-Williams misses two point putback layup  
10:10   Cody Martin defensive rebound  
10:02   Devonte' Graham misses two point layup  
10:00   Devonte' Graham offensive rebound  
9:58   P.J. Washington misses three point jump shot  
9:55   Terrence Ross defensive rebound  
9:51   Terrence Ross misses three point jump shot  
9:51   Hornets defensive rebound  
9:39   P.J. Washington turnover (bad pass)  
9:39   Malik Monk personal foul (Cole Anthony draws the foul)  
9:24 +3 Terrence Ross makes three point jump shot 29-46
9:13   P.J. Washington misses two point layup  
9:12   P.J. Washington offensive rebound  
9:10   P.J. Washington misses two point hook shot  
9:08   Khem Birch defensive rebound  
8:57 +2 Khem Birch makes two point driving layup 29-48
8:57   P.J. Washington shooting foul (Khem Birch draws the foul)  
8:57 +1 Khem Birch makes regular free throw 1 of 1 29-49
8:45 +2 Malik Monk makes two point floating jump shot (P.J. Washington assists) 31-49
8:28   Cody Martin blocks Terrence Ross's three point jump shot  
8:27   Terrence Ross offensive rebound  
8:27   Jalen McDaniels personal foul (Loose ball) (Terrence Ross draws the foul)  
8:22   Khem Birch turnover (discontinue dribble)  
8:11   Malik Monk misses two point jump shot  
8:08   Michael Carter-Williams defensive rebound  
8:02   Chuma Okeke turnover (out of bounds bad pass)  
7:53   LaMelo Ball misses two point floating jump shot  
7:49   LaMelo Ball offensive rebound  
7:49   LaMelo Ball misses two point putback layup  
7:49   Terrence Ross defensive rebound  
7:37   Cole Anthony turnover (bad pass) (Jalen McDaniels steals)  
7:35   Cole Anthony shooting foul (Malik Monk draws the foul)  
7:35 +1 Malik Monk makes regular free throw 1 of 2 32-49
7:35 +1 Malik Monk makes regular free throw 2 of 2 33-49
7:13 +2 Nikola Vucevic makes two point turnaround jump shot (Markelle Fultz assists) 33-51
7:00   LaMelo Ball misses three point jump shot  
7:00   Magic defensive rebound  
7:00   Jalen McDaniels personal foul (Loose ball) (Chuma Okeke draws the foul)  
6:41 +3 Terrence Ross makes three point jump shot (Aaron Gordon assists) 33-54
6:27   LaMelo Ball turnover (traveling)  
6:27   Magic 60 second timeout  
6:07 +2 Markelle Fultz makes two point jump shot (Nikola Vucevic assists) 33-56
5:51   Terry Rozier misses three point jump shot  
5:47   Nikola Vucevic defensive rebound  
5:34   Aaron Gordon misses two point jump shot  
5:27   Markelle Fultz offensive rebound  
5:27   Markelle Fultz misses two point putback layup  
5:27   LaMelo Ball defensive rebound  
5:20   LaMelo Ball turnover (out of bounds step)  
5:03   Aaron Gordon misses two point jump shot  
4:59   Miles Bridges defensive rebound  
4:51 +3 Cody Zeller makes three point jump shot (LaMelo Ball assists) 36-56
4:35   Miles Bridges personal foul (Markelle Fultz draws the foul)  
4:35   Markelle Fultz misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
4:35   Magic offensive rebound  
4:35 +1 Markelle Fultz makes regular free throw 2 of 2 36-57
4:19 +2 Cody Zeller makes two point driving layup (Terry Rozier assists) 38-57
4:06 +2 Markelle Fultz makes two point reverse layup 38-59
3:54   Nikola Vucevic shooting foul (Cody Zeller draws the foul)  
3:54 +1 Cody Zeller makes regular free throw 1 of 2 39-59
3:54 +1 Cody Zeller makes regular free throw 2 of 2 40-59
3:35   Markelle Fultz misses two point jump shot  
3:32   Miles Bridges defensive rebound  
3:29   Evan Fournier shooting foul (Terry Rozier draws the foul)  
3:29 +1 Terry Rozier makes regular free throw 1 of 2 41-59
3:29 +1 Terry Rozier makes regular free throw 2 of 2 42-59
3:09   Evan Fournier misses two point step back jump shot  
3:05   Miles Bridges defensive rebound  
3:01 +2 Cody Zeller makes two point dunk (Caleb Martin assists) 44-59
2:50   Magic 60 second timeout  
2:34 +3 Aaron Gordon makes three point jump shot (Dwayne Bacon assists) 44-62
2:16   Dwayne Bacon blocks P.J. Washington's two point driving layup  
2:16   Hornets offensive rebound  
2:09   P.J. Washington misses three point jump shot  
2:04   Aaron Gordon defensive rebound  
2:03   P.J. Washington personal foul (Aaron Gordon draws the foul)  
2:03   Aaron Gordon misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
2:03   Magic offensive rebound  
2:03 +1 Aaron Gordon makes regular free throw 2 of 2 44-63
1:52 +2 P.J. Washington makes two point dunk (Miles Bridges assists) 46-63
1:32   Aaron Gordon misses two point turnaround jump shot  
1:29   Miles Bridges defensive rebound  
1:18   Terry Rozier misses two point turnaround jump shot  
1:15   Nikola Vucevic defensive rebound  
1:01   Dwayne Bacon misses two point jump shot  
0:58   Miles Bridges defensive rebound  
0:57   Caleb Martin turnover (out of bounds step)  
0:40   Nikola Vucevic offensive foul (Devonte' Graham draws the foul)  
0:40   Nikola Vucevic turnover (offensive foul)  
0:31   P.J. Washington misses two point driving layup  
0:29   Nikola Vucevic defensive rebound  
0:17   Aaron Gordon misses three point step back jump shot  
0:12   Terry Rozier defensive rebound  
0:03 +3 Terry Rozier makes three point step back jump shot 49-63
0:00   Markelle Fultz misses three point jump shot  
0:00   Magic offensive rebound  
0:00   End of period  