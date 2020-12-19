DET
WAS

1st Quarter
DET
Pistons
27
WAS
Wizards
31

Time Team Play Score
12:00   Mason Plumlee vs. Thomas Bryant (Anthony Gill gains possession)  
11:48 +2 Bradley Beal makes two point reverse layup 0-2
11:27   Killian Hayes misses three point jump shot  
11:23   Thomas Bryant defensive rebound  
11:07 +2 Anthony Gill makes two point driving hook shot (Bradley Beal assists) 0-4
10:44 +3 Jerami Grant makes three point jump shot (Delon Wright assists) 3-4
10:31   Thomas Bryant misses three point jump shot  
10:28   Mason Plumlee defensive rebound  
10:28   Anthony Gill shooting foul (Jerami Grant draws the foul)  
10:28 +1 Jerami Grant makes regular free throw 1 of 2 4-4
10:28 +1 Jerami Grant makes regular free throw 2 of 2 5-4
10:13   Thomas Bryant misses two point alley-oop dunk  
10:10   Jerami Grant defensive rebound  
10:05   Killian Hayes turnover (bad pass) (Deni Avdija steals)  
10:01   Jerami Grant shooting foul (Deni Avdija draws the foul)  
10:01   Deni Avdija misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
10:01   Wizards offensive rebound  
10:01 +1 Deni Avdija makes regular free throw 2 of 2 5-5
9:49   Blake Griffin misses three point jump shot  
9:45   Russell Westbrook defensive rebound  
9:38 +2 Thomas Bryant makes two point hook shot (Deni Avdija assists) 5-7
9:27   Deni Avdija shooting foul (Delon Wright draws the foul)  
9:27 +1 Delon Wright makes regular free throw 1 of 2 6-7
9:27 +1 Delon Wright makes regular free throw 2 of 2 7-7
9:15   Russell Westbrook misses three point jump shot  
9:10   Mason Plumlee defensive rebound  
9:04   Jerami Grant turnover (bad pass) (Deni Avdija steals)  
8:58   Anthony Gill turnover (bad pass) (Delon Wright steals)  
8:54 +2 Delon Wright makes two point layup 9-7
8:40   Deni Avdija misses three point jump shot  
8:36   Blake Griffin defensive rebound  
8:28   Anthony Gill personal foul (Mason Plumlee draws the foul)  
8:26   Jerami Grant turnover (bad pass) (Thomas Bryant steals)  
8:20   Bradley Beal misses three point jump shot  
8:14   Delon Wright defensive rebound  
8:01 +2 Blake Griffin makes two point turnaround hook shot 11-7
7:49 +2 Bradley Beal makes two point floating jump shot 11-9
7:49   Killian Hayes shooting foul (Bradley Beal draws the foul)  
7:49 +1 Bradley Beal makes regular free throw 1 of 1 11-10
7:35   Bradley Beal blocks Delon Wright's three point jump shot  
7:27   Deni Avdija defensive rebound  
7:26   Russell Westbrook misses two point jump shot  
7:20   Jerami Grant defensive rebound  
7:13   Jerami Grant misses three point jump shot  
7:08   Russell Westbrook defensive rebound  
7:03 +2 Bradley Beal makes two point jump shot 11-12
6:44 +3 Killian Hayes makes three point jump shot (Mason Plumlee assists) 14-12
6:34 +2 Thomas Bryant makes two point dunk (Russell Westbrook assists) 14-14
6:34   Mason Plumlee shooting foul (Thomas Bryant draws the foul)  
6:34   Wizards 60 second timeout  
6:34 +1 Thomas Bryant makes regular free throw 1 of 1 14-15
6:21   Blake Griffin misses two point jump shot  
6:18   Delon Wright offensive rebound  
6:04   Mason Plumlee turnover (lost ball) (Bradley Beal steals)  
5:59 +3 Davis Bertans makes three point jump shot (Bradley Beal assists) 14-18
5:36 +3 Killian Hayes makes three point step back jump shot 17-18
5:36   Ish Smith shooting foul (Killian Hayes draws the foul)  
5:36 +1 Killian Hayes makes regular free throw 1 of 1 18-18
5:17   Josh Jackson shooting foul (Thomas Bryant draws the foul)  
5:17 +1 Thomas Bryant makes regular free throw 1 of 2 18-19
5:17 +1 Thomas Bryant makes regular free throw 2 of 2 18-20
5:05   Killian Hayes misses two point floating jump shot  
5:03   Deni Avdija defensive rebound  
4:55   Bradley Beal misses three point jump shot  
4:49   Blake Griffin defensive rebound  
4:41 +2 Blake Griffin makes two point hook shot 20-20
4:33   Ish Smith misses two point layup  
4:29   Josh Jackson defensive rebound  
4:26   Josh Jackson turnover (bad pass) (Davis Bertans steals)  
4:19 +2 Deni Avdija makes two point driving layup (Davis Bertans assists) 20-22
3:57   Blake Griffin misses three point jump shot  
3:52   Ish Smith defensive rebound  
3:51   Davis Bertans misses three point jump shot  
3:47   Josh Jackson defensive rebound  
3:45   Bradley Beal shooting foul (Josh Jackson draws the foul)  
3:45 +1 Josh Jackson makes regular free throw 1 of 2 21-22
3:45 +1 Josh Jackson makes regular free throw 2 of 2 22-22
3:32   Davis Bertans misses three point jump shot  
3:27   Svi Mykhailiuk defensive rebound  
3:22   Svi Mykhailiuk misses two point layup  
3:20   Jahlil Okafor offensive rebound  
3:25   Davis Bertans blocks Jahlil Okafor's two point layup  
3:22   Davis Bertans defensive rebound  
3:21   Davis Bertans turnover (lost ball) (Svi Mykhailiuk steals)  
3:07   Sekou Doumbouya turnover (traveling)  
2:52   Raul Neto offensive foul (Charge) (Jahlil Okafor draws the foul)  
2:52   Raul Neto turnover (offensive foul)  
2:52   Pistons 60 second timeout  
2:40 +2 Derrick Rose makes two point driving layup 24-22
2:17 +2 Russell Westbrook makes two point driving layup 24-24
2:04 +3 Svi Mykhailiuk makes three point jump shot 27-24
1:54   Davis Bertans misses three point jump shot  
1:50   Josh Jackson defensive rebound  
1:50   Davis Bertans personal foul (Sekou Doumbouya draws the foul)  
1:50   Sekou Doumbouya misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
1:50   Pistons offensive rebound  
1:50   Sekou Doumbouya misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
1:47   Robin Lopez defensive rebound  
1:34 +2 Russell Westbrook makes two point jump shot 27-26
1:21   Derrick Rose turnover (bad pass) (Davis Bertans steals)  
0:54   Derrick Rose turnover (lost ball) (Raul Neto steals)  
1:04 +3 Robin Lopez makes three point jump shot (Ish Smith assists) 27-29
0:42 +2 Russell Westbrook makes two point jump shot 27-31
0:31   Svi Mykhailiuk offensive foul (Off the ball) (Robin Lopez draws the foul)  
0:31   Svi Mykhailiuk turnover (offensive foul)  
0:16   Davis Bertans misses three point jump shot  
0:12   Josh Jackson defensive rebound  
0:00   Derrick Rose misses two point fadeaway jump shot  
0:00   Pistons offensive rebound  

2nd Quarter
DET
Pistons
22
WAS
Wizards
32

Time Team Play Score
11:48   Derrick Rose misses two point driving layup  
11:44   Russell Westbrook defensive rebound  
11:42   Derrick Rose blocks Davis Bertans's three point jump shot  
11:37   Derrick Rose defensive rebound  
11:36   Robin Lopez blocks Sekou Doumbouya's two point layup  
11:36   Raul Neto defensive rebound  
11:27   Ish Smith misses two point driving layup  
11:22   Russell Westbrook offensive rebound  
11:22   Russell Westbrook misses two point putback layup  
11:19   Russell Westbrook offensive rebound  
11:19 +2 Russell Westbrook makes two point putback layup 27-33
11:09   Robin Lopez shooting foul (Jahlil Okafor draws the foul)  
11:09 +1 Jahlil Okafor makes regular free throw 1 of 2 28-33
11:09 +1 Jahlil Okafor makes regular free throw 2 of 2 29-33
10:57   Robin Lopez misses two point turnaround hook shot  
10:54   Jahlil Okafor defensive rebound  
10:54   Davis Bertans personal foul (Jahlil Okafor draws the foul)  
10:46 +3 Josh Jackson makes three point jump shot (Derrick Rose assists) 32-33
10:27 +2 Robin Lopez makes two point hook shot (Ish Smith assists) 32-35
10:15   Josh Jackson turnover (bad pass) (Troy Brown Jr. steals)  
10:11   Raul Neto misses three point jump shot  
10:07   Jahlil Okafor defensive rebound  
9:56   Svi Mykhailiuk misses three point jump shot  
9:48   Robin Lopez defensive rebound  
9:42 +2 Robin Lopez makes two point layup (Ish Smith assists) 32-37
9:27   Svi Mykhailiuk turnover (lost ball) (Raul Neto steals)  
9:18   Russell Westbrook misses three point jump shot  
9:15   Josh Jackson defensive rebound  
9:06   Derrick Rose misses two point layup  
9:01   Troy Brown Jr. defensive rebound  
8:57 +3 Raul Neto makes three point jump shot (Russell Westbrook assists) 32-40
8:55   Pistons 60 second timeout  
8:42 +3 Derrick Rose makes three point jump shot (Jerami Grant assists) 35-40
8:27   Robin Lopez turnover (traveling)  
8:06   Wayne Ellington misses three point jump shot  
8:02   Robin Lopez defensive rebound  
7:57   Bradley Beal misses two point jump shot  
7:53   Bradley Beal offensive rebound  
7:50 +2 Robin Lopez makes two point dunk (Bradley Beal assists) 35-42
7:27 +2 Derrick Rose makes two point floating jump shot 37-42
7:15 +2 Raul Neto makes two point floating jump shot 37-44
7:04   Wayne Ellington turnover (bad pass) (Ish Smith steals)  
6:59 +2 Raul Neto makes two point layup (Ish Smith assists) 37-46
6:46   Derrick Rose misses three point jump shot  
6:42   Ish Smith defensive rebound  
6:40 +3 Troy Brown Jr. makes three point jump shot (Ish Smith assists) 37-49
6:21 +3 Jerami Grant makes three point jump shot (Derrick Rose assists) 40-49
6:07   Ish Smith misses two point jump shot  
6:05   Wizards offensive rebound  
5:54 +3 Raul Neto makes three point jump shot 40-52
5:44   Derrick Rose turnover (bad pass) (Troy Brown Jr. steals)  
5:44   Derrick Rose personal foul (Troy Brown Jr. draws the foul)  
5:33 +2 Bradley Beal makes two point jump shot (Troy Brown Jr. assists) 40-54
5:17   Thomas Bryant shooting foul (Mason Plumlee draws the foul)  
5:17   Mason Plumlee misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
5:17   Pistons offensive rebound  
5:17   Russell Westbrook defensive rebound  
5:17   Mason Plumlee misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
5:12   Bradley Beal misses three point jump shot  
5:12   Mason Plumlee defensive rebound  
5:04   Wayne Ellington misses three point jump shot  
5:03   Bradley Beal defensive rebound  
4:57 +2 Bradley Beal makes two point layup 40-56
4:48   Blake Griffin misses three point jump shot  
4:47   Thomas Bryant defensive rebound  
4:19   Jerami Grant misses two point jump shot  
4:12   Blake Griffin misses three point jump shot  
4:09   Thomas Bryant defensive rebound  
4:06   Troy Brown Jr. misses three point jump shot  
4:01   Mason Plumlee defensive rebound  
3:53 +2 Blake Griffin makes two point layup 42-56
3:42   Mason Plumlee personal foul (Thomas Bryant draws the foul)  
3:26   Wizards turnover (shot clock violation)  
3:17   Wayne Ellington misses three point jump shot  
3:13   Russell Westbrook defensive rebound  
3:10   Russell Westbrook turnover (lost ball) (Jerami Grant steals)  
2:54   Wayne Ellington turnover (lost ball) (Davis Bertans steals)  
2:47   Davis Bertans turnover (out of bounds bad pass)  
2:37   Blake Griffin misses three point jump shot  
2:33   Deni Avdija defensive rebound  
2:19 +2 Thomas Bryant makes two point layup (Bradley Beal assists) 42-58
2:02   Jerami Grant misses three point jump shot  
1:59   Deni Avdija defensive rebound  
1:55   Russell Westbrook misses three point jump shot  
1:51   Delon Wright defensive rebound  
1:45   Wayne Ellington misses three point jump shot  
1:41   Bradley Beal defensive rebound  
1:35   Davis Bertans misses three point jump shot  
1:31   Delon Wright defensive rebound  
1:23 +2 Delon Wright makes two point driving layup (Wayne Ellington assists) 44-58
1:03   Thomas Bryant misses three point jump shot  
0:57   Wayne Ellington defensive rebound  
0:49 +2 Jerami Grant makes two point jump shot (Blake Griffin assists) 46-58
0:38 +3 Thomas Bryant makes three point jump shot (Russell Westbrook assists) 46-61
0:22 +3 Wayne Ellington makes three point jump shot (Blake Griffin assists) 49-61
0:06   Delon Wright personal foul (Bradley Beal draws the foul)  
0:00   Mason Plumlee shooting foul (Thomas Bryant draws the foul)  
0:00 +1 Thomas Bryant makes regular free throw 1 of 2 49-62
0:00 +1 Thomas Bryant makes regular free throw 2 of 2 49-63
0:00   Russell Westbrook personal foul (Delon Wright draws the foul)  

3rd Quarter
DET
Pistons
27
WAS
Wizards
20

Time Team Play Score
11:41   Delon Wright misses two point floating jump shot  
11:37   Deni Avdija defensive rebound  
11:34   Bradley Beal misses three point jump shot  
11:29