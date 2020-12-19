DET
WAS
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|12:00
|
|Mason Plumlee vs. Thomas Bryant (Anthony Gill gains possession)
|11:48
|
|+2
|Bradley Beal makes two point reverse layup
|0-2
|11:27
|
|Killian Hayes misses three point jump shot
|11:23
|
|Thomas Bryant defensive rebound
|11:07
|
|+2
|Anthony Gill makes two point driving hook shot (Bradley Beal assists)
|0-4
|10:44
|
|+3
|Jerami Grant makes three point jump shot (Delon Wright assists)
|3-4
|10:31
|
|Thomas Bryant misses three point jump shot
|10:28
|
|Mason Plumlee defensive rebound
|10:28
|
|Anthony Gill shooting foul (Jerami Grant draws the foul)
|10:28
|
|+1
|Jerami Grant makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|4-4
|10:28
|
|+1
|Jerami Grant makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|5-4
|10:13
|
|Thomas Bryant misses two point alley-oop dunk
|10:10
|
|Jerami Grant defensive rebound
|10:05
|
|Killian Hayes turnover (bad pass) (Deni Avdija steals)
|10:01
|
|Jerami Grant shooting foul (Deni Avdija draws the foul)
|10:01
|
|Deni Avdija misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|10:01
|
|Wizards offensive rebound
|10:01
|
|+1
|Deni Avdija makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|5-5
|9:49
|
|Blake Griffin misses three point jump shot
|9:45
|
|Russell Westbrook defensive rebound
|9:38
|
|+2
|Thomas Bryant makes two point hook shot (Deni Avdija assists)
|5-7
|9:27
|
|Deni Avdija shooting foul (Delon Wright draws the foul)
|9:27
|
|+1
|Delon Wright makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|6-7
|9:27
|
|+1
|Delon Wright makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|7-7
|9:15
|
|Russell Westbrook misses three point jump shot
|9:10
|
|Mason Plumlee defensive rebound
|9:04
|
|Jerami Grant turnover (bad pass) (Deni Avdija steals)
|8:58
|
|Anthony Gill turnover (bad pass) (Delon Wright steals)
|8:54
|
|+2
|Delon Wright makes two point layup
|9-7
|8:40
|
|Deni Avdija misses three point jump shot
|8:36
|
|Blake Griffin defensive rebound
|8:28
|
|Anthony Gill personal foul (Mason Plumlee draws the foul)
|8:26
|
|Jerami Grant turnover (bad pass) (Thomas Bryant steals)
|8:20
|
|Bradley Beal misses three point jump shot
|8:14
|
|Delon Wright defensive rebound
|8:01
|
|+2
|Blake Griffin makes two point turnaround hook shot
|11-7
|7:49
|
|+2
|Bradley Beal makes two point floating jump shot
|11-9
|7:49
|
|Killian Hayes shooting foul (Bradley Beal draws the foul)
|7:49
|
|+1
|Bradley Beal makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|11-10
|7:35
|
|Bradley Beal blocks Delon Wright's three point jump shot
|7:27
|
|Deni Avdija defensive rebound
|7:26
|
|Russell Westbrook misses two point jump shot
|7:20
|
|Jerami Grant defensive rebound
|7:13
|
|Jerami Grant misses three point jump shot
|7:08
|
|Russell Westbrook defensive rebound
|7:03
|
|+2
|Bradley Beal makes two point jump shot
|11-12
|6:44
|
|+3
|Killian Hayes makes three point jump shot (Mason Plumlee assists)
|14-12
|6:34
|
|+2
|Thomas Bryant makes two point dunk (Russell Westbrook assists)
|14-14
|6:34
|
|Mason Plumlee shooting foul (Thomas Bryant draws the foul)
|6:34
|
|Wizards 60 second timeout
|6:34
|
|+1
|Thomas Bryant makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|14-15
|6:21
|
|Blake Griffin misses two point jump shot
|6:18
|
|Delon Wright offensive rebound
|6:04
|
|Mason Plumlee turnover (lost ball) (Bradley Beal steals)
|5:59
|
|+3
|Davis Bertans makes three point jump shot (Bradley Beal assists)
|14-18
|5:36
|
|+3
|Killian Hayes makes three point step back jump shot
|17-18
|5:36
|
|Ish Smith shooting foul (Killian Hayes draws the foul)
|5:36
|
|+1
|Killian Hayes makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|18-18
|5:17
|
|Josh Jackson shooting foul (Thomas Bryant draws the foul)
|5:17
|
|+1
|Thomas Bryant makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|18-19
|5:17
|
|+1
|Thomas Bryant makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|18-20
|5:05
|
|Killian Hayes misses two point floating jump shot
|5:03
|
|Deni Avdija defensive rebound
|4:55
|
|Bradley Beal misses three point jump shot
|4:49
|
|Blake Griffin defensive rebound
|4:41
|
|+2
|Blake Griffin makes two point hook shot
|20-20
|4:33
|
|Ish Smith misses two point layup
|4:29
|
|Josh Jackson defensive rebound
|4:26
|
|Josh Jackson turnover (bad pass) (Davis Bertans steals)
|4:19
|
|+2
|Deni Avdija makes two point driving layup (Davis Bertans assists)
|20-22
|3:57
|
|Blake Griffin misses three point jump shot
|3:52
|
|Ish Smith defensive rebound
|3:51
|
|Davis Bertans misses three point jump shot
|3:47
|
|Josh Jackson defensive rebound
|3:45
|
|Bradley Beal shooting foul (Josh Jackson draws the foul)
|3:45
|
|+1
|Josh Jackson makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|21-22
|3:45
|
|+1
|Josh Jackson makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|22-22
|3:32
|
|Davis Bertans misses three point jump shot
|3:27
|
|Svi Mykhailiuk defensive rebound
|3:22
|
|Svi Mykhailiuk misses two point layup
|3:20
|
|Jahlil Okafor offensive rebound
|3:25
|
|Davis Bertans blocks Jahlil Okafor's two point layup
|3:22
|
|Davis Bertans defensive rebound
|3:21
|
|Davis Bertans turnover (lost ball) (Svi Mykhailiuk steals)
|3:07
|
|Sekou Doumbouya turnover (traveling)
|2:52
|
|Raul Neto offensive foul (Charge) (Jahlil Okafor draws the foul)
|2:52
|
|Raul Neto turnover (offensive foul)
|2:52
|
|Pistons 60 second timeout
|2:40
|
|+2
|Derrick Rose makes two point driving layup
|24-22
|2:17
|
|+2
|Russell Westbrook makes two point driving layup
|24-24
|2:04
|
|+3
|Svi Mykhailiuk makes three point jump shot
|27-24
|1:54
|
|Davis Bertans misses three point jump shot
|1:50
|
|Josh Jackson defensive rebound
|1:50
|
|Davis Bertans personal foul (Sekou Doumbouya draws the foul)
|1:50
|
|Sekou Doumbouya misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|1:50
|
|Pistons offensive rebound
|1:50
|
|Sekou Doumbouya misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|1:47
|
|Robin Lopez defensive rebound
|1:34
|
|+2
|Russell Westbrook makes two point jump shot
|27-26
|1:21
|
|Derrick Rose turnover (bad pass) (Davis Bertans steals)
|0:54
|
|Derrick Rose turnover (lost ball) (Raul Neto steals)
|1:04
|
|+3
|Robin Lopez makes three point jump shot (Ish Smith assists)
|27-29
|0:54
|
|Derrick Rose turnover (lost ball) (Raul Neto steals)
|0:42
|
|+2
|Russell Westbrook makes two point jump shot
|27-31
|0:31
|
|Svi Mykhailiuk offensive foul (Off the ball) (Robin Lopez draws the foul)
|0:31
|
|Svi Mykhailiuk turnover (offensive foul)
|0:16
|
|Davis Bertans misses three point jump shot
|0:12
|
|Josh Jackson defensive rebound
|0:00
|
|Derrick Rose misses two point fadeaway jump shot
|0:00
|
|Pistons offensive rebound
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|11:48
|
|Derrick Rose misses two point driving layup
|11:44
|
|Russell Westbrook defensive rebound
|11:42
|
|Derrick Rose blocks Davis Bertans's three point jump shot
|11:37
|
|Derrick Rose defensive rebound
|11:36
|
|Robin Lopez blocks Sekou Doumbouya's two point layup
|11:36
|
|Raul Neto defensive rebound
|11:27
|
|Ish Smith misses two point driving layup
|11:22
|
|Russell Westbrook offensive rebound
|11:22
|
|Russell Westbrook misses two point putback layup
|11:19
|
|Russell Westbrook offensive rebound
|11:19
|
|+2
|Russell Westbrook makes two point putback layup
|27-33
|11:09
|
|Robin Lopez shooting foul (Jahlil Okafor draws the foul)
|11:09
|
|+1
|Jahlil Okafor makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|28-33
|11:09
|
|+1
|Jahlil Okafor makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|29-33
|10:57
|
|Robin Lopez misses two point turnaround hook shot
|10:54
|
|Jahlil Okafor defensive rebound
|10:54
|
|Davis Bertans personal foul (Jahlil Okafor draws the foul)
|10:46
|
|+3
|Josh Jackson makes three point jump shot (Derrick Rose assists)
|32-33
|10:27
|
|+2
|Robin Lopez makes two point hook shot (Ish Smith assists)
|32-35
|10:15
|
|Josh Jackson turnover (bad pass) (Troy Brown Jr. steals)
|10:11
|
|Raul Neto misses three point jump shot
|10:07
|
|Jahlil Okafor defensive rebound
|9:56
|
|Svi Mykhailiuk misses three point jump shot
|9:48
|
|Robin Lopez defensive rebound
|9:42
|
|+2
|Robin Lopez makes two point layup (Ish Smith assists)
|32-37
|9:27
|
|Svi Mykhailiuk turnover (lost ball) (Raul Neto steals)
|9:18
|
|Russell Westbrook misses three point jump shot
|9:15
|
|Josh Jackson defensive rebound
|9:06
|
|Derrick Rose misses two point layup
|9:01
|
|Troy Brown Jr. defensive rebound
|8:57
|
|+3
|Raul Neto makes three point jump shot (Russell Westbrook assists)
|32-40
|8:55
|
|Pistons 60 second timeout
|8:42
|
|+3
|Derrick Rose makes three point jump shot (Jerami Grant assists)
|35-40
|8:27
|
|Robin Lopez turnover (traveling)
|8:06
|
|Wayne Ellington misses three point jump shot
|8:02
|
|Robin Lopez defensive rebound
|7:57
|
|Bradley Beal misses two point jump shot
|7:53
|
|Bradley Beal offensive rebound
|7:50
|
|+2
|Robin Lopez makes two point dunk (Bradley Beal assists)
|35-42
|7:27
|
|+2
|Derrick Rose makes two point floating jump shot
|37-42
|7:15
|
|+2
|Raul Neto makes two point floating jump shot
|37-44
|7:04
|
|Wayne Ellington turnover (bad pass) (Ish Smith steals)
|6:59
|
|+2
|Raul Neto makes two point layup (Ish Smith assists)
|37-46
|6:46
|
|Derrick Rose misses three point jump shot
|6:42
|
|Ish Smith defensive rebound
|6:40
|
|+3
|Troy Brown Jr. makes three point jump shot (Ish Smith assists)
|37-49
|6:21
|
|+3
|Jerami Grant makes three point jump shot (Derrick Rose assists)
|40-49
|6:07
|
|Ish Smith misses two point jump shot
|6:05
|
|Wizards offensive rebound
|5:54
|
|+3
|Raul Neto makes three point jump shot
|40-52
|5:44
|
|Derrick Rose turnover (bad pass) (Troy Brown Jr. steals)
|5:44
|
|Derrick Rose personal foul (Troy Brown Jr. draws the foul)
|5:33
|
|+2
|Bradley Beal makes two point jump shot (Troy Brown Jr. assists)
|40-54
|5:17
|
|Thomas Bryant shooting foul (Mason Plumlee draws the foul)
|5:17
|
|Mason Plumlee misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|5:17
|
|Pistons offensive rebound
|5:17
|
|Russell Westbrook defensive rebound
|5:17
|
|Mason Plumlee misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|5:12
|
|Bradley Beal misses three point jump shot
|5:12
|
|Mason Plumlee defensive rebound
|5:04
|
|Wayne Ellington misses three point jump shot
|5:03
|
|Bradley Beal defensive rebound
|4:57
|
|+2
|Bradley Beal makes two point layup
|40-56
|4:48
|
|Blake Griffin misses three point jump shot
|4:47
|
|Thomas Bryant defensive rebound
|4:19
|
|Jerami Grant misses two point jump shot
|4:12
|
|Blake Griffin misses three point jump shot
|4:09
|
|Thomas Bryant defensive rebound
|4:06
|
|Troy Brown Jr. misses three point jump shot
|4:01
|
|Mason Plumlee defensive rebound
|3:53
|
|+2
|Blake Griffin makes two point layup
|42-56
|3:42
|
|Mason Plumlee personal foul (Thomas Bryant draws the foul)
|3:26
|
|Wizards turnover (shot clock violation)
|3:17
|
|Wayne Ellington misses three point jump shot
|3:13
|
|Russell Westbrook defensive rebound
|3:10
|
|Russell Westbrook turnover (lost ball) (Jerami Grant steals)
|2:54
|
|Wayne Ellington turnover (lost ball) (Davis Bertans steals)
|2:47
|
|Davis Bertans turnover (out of bounds bad pass)
|2:37
|
|Blake Griffin misses three point jump shot
|2:37
|
|Blake Griffin misses three point jump shot
|2:33
|
|Deni Avdija defensive rebound
|2:19
|
|+2
|Thomas Bryant makes two point layup (Bradley Beal assists)
|42-58
|2:02
|
|Jerami Grant misses three point jump shot
|1:59
|
|Deni Avdija defensive rebound
|1:55
|
|Russell Westbrook misses three point jump shot
|1:51
|
|Delon Wright defensive rebound
|1:45
|
|Wayne Ellington misses three point jump shot
|1:41
|
|Bradley Beal defensive rebound
|1:35
|
|Davis Bertans misses three point jump shot
|1:31
|
|Delon Wright defensive rebound
|1:23
|
|+2
|Delon Wright makes two point driving layup (Wayne Ellington assists)
|44-58
|1:03
|
|Thomas Bryant misses three point jump shot
|0:57
|
|Wayne Ellington defensive rebound
|0:49
|
|+2
|Jerami Grant makes two point jump shot (Blake Griffin assists)
|46-58
|0:38
|
|+3
|Thomas Bryant makes three point jump shot (Russell Westbrook assists)
|46-61
|0:22
|
|+3
|Wayne Ellington makes three point jump shot (Blake Griffin assists)
|49-61
|0:06
|
|Delon Wright personal foul (Bradley Beal draws the foul)
|0:00
|
|Mason Plumlee shooting foul (Thomas Bryant draws the foul)
|0:00
|
|+1
|Thomas Bryant makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|49-62
|0:00
|
|+1
|Thomas Bryant makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|49-63
|0:00
|
|Russell Westbrook personal foul (Delon Wright draws the foul)