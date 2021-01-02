The Hawks must find a way to slow Andre Drummond on Saturday when the Cleveland Cavaliers visit Atlanta.

Drummond has registered double-doubles in each of Cleveland's first five games, tying the franchise record for the start of a campaign. He had 11 points and 13 rebounds Thursday in the Cavaliers' 119-99 road loss to the Indiana Pacers to join Kevin Love (2019-20), Brad Daugherty (1991-92) and Mark Price (1988-89) with five season-opening double-doubles.

Drummond has a history of success against Atlanta. In 28 games against the Hawks, he is averaging 16.5 points and 14.9 rebounds. For the season, Drummond is averaging 18 points and a league-leading 14.8 rebounds.

The Cavaliers swept both games with Atlanta last season, winning 121-118 and 127-105, both contests in Cleveland.

Atlanta's Trae Young totaled 57 points and 23 assists in those two games. In five career matchups with Cleveland, Young is averaging 27.4 points and 9.4 assists.

Young leads the Hawks with an average of 30.6 points per game this season. He was held to a season-low 21 points Friday in Atlanta's 114-96 win over the Brooklyn Nets in New York. It was the first time this season he scored fewer than 29 points. Young was playing with right calf soreness but still logged 32 minutes.

The Hawks gained a split in the two-game series at Brooklyn, earning a bit of satisfaction after a 145-141 loss on Wednesday that ended Atlanta's three-game, season-opening win streak. The Hawks were able to put the second game away, unlike the previous meeting, when they frittered away a late opportunity.

"This is what finishing is all about," Atlanta coach Lloyd Pierce said. "Execution on both sides of the basketball."

De'Andre Hunter scored 23 in the second game against the Nets, his season high. John Collins had 20 points Friday after scoring 30 on Wednesday, and he averaged nine rebounds in the two games.

Atlanta continues to juggle the lineup depending on player availability. Veteran Rajon Rondo did not play Friday because of left knee soreness, and Danilo Gallinari was out because of a right ankle injury that could cost him a few games.

Cleveland is set to play the second game of a six-game road trip. In the trek's opener at Indiana, the Cavaliers were victimized by a passive approach to defense in the second half, which was a disappointment to coach J.B. Bickerstaff.

"Things are easy when they're good," he said. "Things become more difficult when it's hard. That was the message to our guys. We have to do things decisively. You just can't be hesitant."

One of Cleveland's consistent forces has been Collin Sexton, who scored 28 against the Pacers and has put up 20-plus points in 10 straight games dating to last season. JaVale McGee had 13 rebounds in 14 minutes on Thursday and became the first NBA player in 14 years to pull down 13-plus rebounds in 14 minutes or fewer.

The Cavaliers have lost two in a row since starting the season 3-0 for the first time since 2016-17, when they won their first six games.

Cleveland's Kevin Porter Jr. will miss the game for ongoing personal reasons and Matthew Dellavedova (concussion) and Isaac Okoro (foot) are listed as out. Kevin Love (right calf strain) will miss at least three weeks.

