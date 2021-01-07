|
11:44
|
|
+2
|
Tyrese Maxey makes two point floating jump shot (Shake Milton assists)
|
28-28
|
11:27
|
|
|
Joe Harris misses three point jump shot
|
|
11:23
|
|
|
Dwight Howard defensive rebound
|
|
11:15
|
|
+2
|
Tyrese Maxey makes two point floating jump shot
|
30-28
|
11:08
|
|
|
Landry Shamet misses three point jump shot
|
|
11:05
|
|
|
Dwight Howard defensive rebound
|
|
10:58
|
|
|
Tyrese Maxey misses three point jump shot
|
|
10:55
|
|
|
Landry Shamet defensive rebound
|
|
10:49
|
|
|
Landry Shamet misses two point jump shot
|
|
10:45
|
|
|
Tyrese Maxey defensive rebound
|
|
10:38
|
|
+2
|
Shake Milton makes two point driving layup
|
32-28
|
10:24
|
|
|
Matisse Thybulle blocks Joe Harris's three point jump shot
|
|
10:24
|
|
|
Nets offensive rebound
|
|
10:24
|
|
|
Dwight Howard personal foul (Loose ball) (Chris Chiozza draws the foul)
|
|
10:19
|
|
+3
|
Joe Harris makes three point jump shot (DeAndre Jordan assists)
|
32-31
|
10:01
|
|
+2
|
Dwight Howard makes two point alley-oop dunk (Shake Milton assists)
|
34-31
|
9:44
|
|
+3
|
Joe Harris makes three point jump shot (Chris Chiozza assists)
|
34-34
|
9:27
|
|
|
Dwight Howard misses two point dunk
|
|
9:25
|
|
|
Chris Chiozza defensive rebound
|
|
9:22
|
|
+2
|
Joe Harris makes two point layup (Chris Chiozza assists)
|
34-36
|
9:07
|
|
|
Matisse Thybulle misses three point jump shot
|
|
9:05
|
|
|
DeAndre Jordan defensive rebound
|
|
8:56
|
|
+2
|
Joe Harris makes two point driving layup (DeAndre Jordan assists)
|
34-38
|
8:34
|
|
|
DeAndre Jordan blocks Shake Milton's two point driving layup
|
|
8:31
|
|
|
DeAndre Jordan defensive rebound
|
|
8:22
|
|
|
Tyrese Maxey blocks DeAndre Jordan's two point layup
|
|
8:22
|
|
|
Nets offensive rebound
|
|
8:21
|
|
|
Matisse Thybulle shooting foul (Joe Harris draws the foul)
|
|
8:21
|
|
|
Joe Harris misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
8:21
|
|
|
Nets offensive rebound
|
|
8:21
|
|
|
Joe Harris misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
8:17
|
|
|
Dwight Howard defensive rebound
|
|
8:10
|
|
+2
|
Dwight Howard makes two point alley-oop dunk (Tyrese Maxey assists)
|
36-38
|
7:48
|
|
|
Bruce Brown turnover (bad pass) (Matisse Thybulle steals)
|
|
7:44
|
|
|
Matisse Thybulle misses two point layup
|
|
7:42
|
|
|
Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot defensive rebound
|
|
7:36
|
|
|
Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot misses three point jump shot
|
|
7:33
|
|
|
Tobias Harris defensive rebound
|
|
7:28
|
|
+2
|
Tobias Harris makes two point jump shot
|
38-38
|
7:12
|
|
|
Matisse Thybulle shooting foul (Chris Chiozza draws the foul)
|
|
7:12
|
|
+1
|
Chris Chiozza makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
38-39
|
7:12
|
|
+1
|
Chris Chiozza makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
38-40
|
7:00
|
|
|
Matisse Thybulle misses three point jump shot
|
|
6:56
|
|
|
DeAndre Jordan defensive rebound
|
|
6:44
|
|
|
Chris Chiozza misses two point driving layup
|
|
6:40
|
|
|
Chris Chiozza offensive rebound
|
|
6:40
|
|
|
Chris Chiozza misses two point putback layup
|
|
6:40
|
|
|
Joel Embiid defensive rebound
|
|
6:37
|
|
|
Joe Harris shooting foul (Joel Embiid draws the foul)
|
|
6:37
|
|
|
Nets 60 second timeout
|
|
6:37
|
|
+1
|
Joel Embiid makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
39-40
|
6:37
|
|
+1
|
Joel Embiid makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
40-40
|
6:15
|
|
+3
|
Bruce Brown makes three point jump shot (Joe Harris assists)
|
40-43
|
6:15
|
|
|
Danny Green shooting foul (Bruce Brown draws the foul)
|
|
6:15
|
|
|
Bruce Brown misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|
|
6:12
|
|
|
Joel Embiid defensive rebound
|
|
6:03
|
|
|
Ben Simmons misses three point jump shot
|
|
6:00
|
|
|
Caris LeVert defensive rebound
|
|
5:54
|
|
|
Bruce Brown misses three point jump shot
|
|
5:50
|
|
|
DeAndre Jordan offensive rebound
|
|
5:40
|
|
|
Caris LeVert misses three point step back jump shot
|
|
5:36
|
|
|
Ben Simmons defensive rebound
|
|
5:32
|
|
|
Ben Simmons misses two point layup
|
|
5:30
|
|
|
DeAndre Jordan defensive rebound
|
|
5:28
|
|
|
DeAndre Jordan turnover (lost ball) (Ben Simmons steals)
|
|
5:15
|
|
|
Joel Embiid misses two point jump shot
|
|
5:11
|
|
|
Caris LeVert defensive rebound
|
|
5:06
|
|
|
Joel Embiid personal foul (Jeff Green draws the foul)
|
|
5:06
|
|
+1
|
Jeff Green makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
40-44
|
5:06
|
|
+1
|
Jeff Green makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
40-45
|
4:53
|
|
|
Tobias Harris misses two point floating jump shot
|
|
4:49
|
|
|
Caris LeVert defensive rebound
|
|
4:45
|
|
+2
|
Caris LeVert makes two point driving layup
|
40-47
|
4:38
|
|
|
76ers 60 second timeout
|
|
4:29
|
|
|
Tobias Harris turnover (bad pass)
|
|
4:26
|
|
|
Joel Embiid personal foul (Loose ball) (Taurean Prince draws the foul)
|
|
4:26
|
|
+1
|
Taurean Prince makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
40-48
|
4:26
|
|
+1
|
Taurean Prince makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
40-49
|
4:12
|
|
+2
|
Tobias Harris makes two point floating jump shot
|
42-49
|
3:59
|
|
|
Ben Simmons shooting foul (Caris LeVert draws the foul)
|
|
3:59
|
|
+1
|
Caris LeVert makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|
42-52
|
3:47
|
|
+2
|
Joel Embiid makes two point layup (Shake Milton assists)
|
44-52
|
3:47
|
|
|
DeAndre Jordan shooting foul (Joel Embiid draws the foul)
|
|
3:47
|
|
+1
|
Joel Embiid makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|
45-52
|
3:35
|
|
|
Taurean Prince misses three point jump shot
|
|
3:31
|
|
|
Ben Simmons defensive rebound
|
|
3:21
|
|
|
Ben Simmons offensive foul (DeAndre Jordan draws the foul)
|
|
3:21
|
|
|
Ben Simmons turnover (offensive foul)
|
|
3:04
|
|
+2
|
Joe Harris makes two point jump shot (Jarrett Allen assists)
|
45-54
|
2:51
|
|
|
Joel Embiid misses two point turnaround jump shot
|
|
2:49
|
|
|
Jarrett Allen defensive rebound
|
|
2:41
|
|
|
Caris LeVert turnover (bad pass) (Danny Green steals)
|
|
2:37
|
|
|
Ben Simmons turnover (bad pass) (Joe Harris steals)
|
|
2:32
|
|
+2
|
Caris LeVert makes two point dunk (Joe Harris assists)
|
45-56
|
2:26
|
|
|
Jarrett Allen personal foul (Joel Embiid draws the foul)
|
|
2:24
|
|
|
Jeff Green shooting foul (Ben Simmons draws the foul)
|
|
2:24
|
|
+1
|
Ben Simmons makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
46-56
|
2:24
|
|
+1
|
Ben Simmons makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
47-56
|
2:10
|
|
|
Caris LeVert misses two point floating jump shot
|
|
2:08
|
|
|
Joel Embiid defensive rebound
|
|
1:52
|
|
|
Joel Embiid turnover (lost ball) (Caris LeVert steals)
|
|
1:47
|
|
+3
|
Jeff Green makes three point jump shot (Jarrett Allen assists)
|
47-59
|
1:40
|
|
|
Joel Embiid turnover (bad pass) (Taurean Prince steals)
|
|
1:36
|
|
|
Caris LeVert misses three point jump shot
|
|
1:33
|
|
|
Joel Embiid defensive rebound
|
|
1:28
|
|
+2
|
Ben Simmons makes two point driving dunk
|
49-59
|
1:15
|
|
|
Joel Embiid shooting foul (Caris LeVert draws the foul)
|
|
1:15
|
|
+1
|
Caris LeVert makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
49-60
|
1:15
|
|
|
Caris LeVert misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
1:13
|
|
|
Dwight Howard defensive rebound
|
|
1:08
|
|
|
Shake Milton misses three point jump shot
|
|
1:04
|
|
|
Danny Green offensive rebound
|
|
1:01
|
|
|
Danny Green turnover (bad pass) (Taurean Prince steals)
|
|
0:58
|
|
+2
|
Caris LeVert makes two point reverse layup (Taurean Prince assists)
|
49-62
|
0:44
|
|
|
Jarrett Allen blocks Ben Simmons's two point driving layup
|
|
0:41
|
|
|
Joe Harris defensive rebound
|
|
0:39
|
|
+3
|
Joe Harris makes three point jump shot (Caris LeVert assists)
|
49-65
|
0:32
|
|
|
Tobias Harris misses two point floating jump shot
|
|
0:28
|
|
|
Jarrett Allen defensive rebound
|
|
0:08
|
|
|
Caris LeVert misses two point driving layup
|
|
0:05
|
|
|
Danny Green defensive rebound
|
|
0:04
|
|
|
Jeff Green shooting foul (Tobias Harris draws the foul)
|
|
0:04
|
|
+1
|
Tobias Harris makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
50-65
|
0:04
|