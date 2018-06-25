13-year-old Bronny James misses a dunk in front of LeBron, whose reaction is priceless
Imagine watching a game in the bleachers with LeBron James
LeBron James may be the best basketball player in the world, but he's also a dad. So when his son -- 13-year-old Bronny James -- went up for a dunk, James was understandably hyped up about it. Even though it was a miss.
First of all: Is that a St. Louis Blues logo or a Utah Jazz "Take Note" hat LeBron? But conspiracy theories aside, James' reaction here is amazing.
James certainly isn't the type to get worked up about a missed dunk. If you're Bronny there, you have to try it. Your dad is in the stands, after all. Once Bronny put together that flourish on his gather, it was clear he was going to try something wild.
Arguably the craziest part about all of this is seeing James just sitting in the stands watching a summer kid's basketball game, though he knows the cameras are on him. His hand-wave after the miss says it all. The fact Bronny had the audacity to try this in a live game is all that we need to know for now.
