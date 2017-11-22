16 things the Wizards can be thankful for at Thanksgiving
16 things the Wizards can be thankful for at Thanksgiving
- Last season, the Wizards were 4-9 on November 22. Even in spite of some unexpected losses early in the season, the team is still in a significantly better place now than they were at this time last season.
- Bradley Beal, the team’s leading scorer, is 24 years old and under contract for three more seasons after this one.
- We can spend time appreciating Otto Porter Jr. instead of hoping for a chance to get Michael Porter Jr.
- John Wall, in the midst of a slowish start hampered by injuries, has still managed to improve his three-point shooting, decrease his turnover rate, and get to the free throw line more frequently from last season.
- Kelly Oubre’s Instagram
- Washington will have both of their long West Coast trips completed by December 10.
- This story about Manute Bol, which if true, is just amazing on a number of levels.
- Otto Porter is living up to his max player status.
- No seriously, Kelly Oubre’s Instagram.
- Markieff Morris’ recovery from surgery went exactly according to plan.
- Kelly Oubre is taking over 4 threes per game and shooting 41.3 percent on them. That’s a remarkable development after only shooting 28.7 percent last season.
- No more worrying about whether or not John Wall is going to leave at the end of next season.
- This
Bradley Beal reaction faces pic.twitter.com/bvjrctZVcz— Darrin B Hoopin' (@DarrinBHoops) November 22, 2017
- The Wizards actually beat the Heat this season!
- Marcin Gortat has only missed eight games since the team acquired him in 2013.
- John Wall.
-
Was Manute Bol 50 years old in the NBA?
Kevin Mackey says he gave Manute Bol a birthday because they didn't know how old he was
-
Flagrant Two Pod: Lakers, Ball and more
Hosts Bill Reiter and Reid Forgrave are joined by America's Lakers Podcast co-host Aaron L...
-
NBA Star Index: Celtics' best player is?
Meanwhile, we learned the hard way just how many supporters Lonzo Ball still has out there
-
Otto Porter Jr. is thriving for Wizards
The fifth-year forward has continued his growth on both sides of the floor
-
Warriors vs. Thunder NBA odds, picks
Former Vegas bookmaker Micah Roberts just locked in his pick for this huge Wednesday night...
-
Report: Beverley undergoes knee surgery
Another tough blow for a Clippers team that has lost nine games in a row