16 things the Wizards can be thankful for at Thanksgiving

  • Last season, the Wizards were 4-9 on November 22. Even in spite of some unexpected losses early in the season, the team is still in a significantly better place now than they were at this time last season.
  • Bradley Beal, the team’s leading scorer, is 24 years old and under contract for three more seasons after this one.
  • We can spend time appreciating Otto Porter Jr. instead of hoping for a chance to get Michael Porter Jr.
  • John Wall, in the midst of a slowish start hampered by injuries, has still managed to improve his three-point shooting, decrease his turnover rate, and get to the free throw line more frequently from last season.
  • Markieff Morris’ recovery from surgery went exactly according to plan.
  • Kelly Oubre is taking over 4 threes per game and shooting 41.3 percent on them. That’s a remarkable development after only shooting 28.7 percent last season.
  • No more worrying about whether or not John Wall is going to leave at the end of next season.
  • This
  • The Wizards actually beat the Heat this season!
  • Marcin Gortat has only missed eight games since the team acquired him in 2013.
  • John Wall.
