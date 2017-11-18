2 things to watch as the tumbling Mavericks look to stand up against the Milwaukee Bucks

One the second night of a home back to back, will the Mavericks show any life?

The Dallas Mavericks host the Milwaukee Bucks Saturday night. Dallas is nursing a four game losing streak, while the recently refreshed Bucks are riding a four game hot streak after starting the season in uneven fashion.

Who guards Giannis Antetokounmpo and can the Mavericks limit his impact?

Preferably, Harrison Barnes is the main defensive option on Antetokounmpo with Wesley Matthews providing breaks. The problem Dallas faces these days is a dearth of wing options in a league filled with spectacular talent at the wing position. Things could get really strange for this match up, should either Barnes or Matthews see foul trouble.

Antetokounmpo enters tonight’s contest boasting the stats of a possible MVP: 30 points, 10 rebounds, nearly five assists, while chipping in a steal and a half and a block per game. It’s not so much a question of stopping Giannis, but of slowing him down.

Will the Mavericks show up?

It’s hard to reconcile the Dallas Mavericks who played in the first half against the Timberwolves Friday night and the Mavericks who scored a whopping 32 points after half time. Dallas essentially were the butt end of a 40-plus point swing, which is really hard to do.

The Bucks are another talented team in the roughest scheduled month of the season for Dallas, as they play virtually all playoff caliber opponents. Though the Mavericks are losing, they can’t get in the habit of losing badly. Competing, night in and out, while looking to improve specific things like defensive rebounding and three point defense are all anyone can hope for at this point.

How to watch

Tonight’s game starts at 8pm CST and you can watch it locally on Fox Sports Southwest or on League Pass.