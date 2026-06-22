2016 NBA Draft 10 years later: Biggest hit, biggest whiff and best steal from up-and-down class

The 2016 NBA Draft was full of unique storylines. Ben Simmons went No. 1 overall to the Philadelphia 76ers. The Boston Celtics took the first step toward becoming champions of the league by selecting Jaylen Brown. Other teams, such as the Phoenix Suns, probably have regrets about the draft over a decade later after selecting Dragan Bender with the No. 4 overall pick.

Seven players from the 2016 class (Brown, Simmons, Jamal Murray, Domantas Sabonis, Brandon Ingram, Pascal Siakam and Dejounte Murray) have made at least one All-Star Team. Brown helped the Boston Celtics win the NBA title in 2024 and earned NBA Finals MVP.

Still, despite the star power from the class, none of those players earned Rookie of the Year. It ended up being Malcolm Brogdon, who was selected with the No. 36 overall pick by the Milwaukee Bucks. Brogdon retired from the league after nine seasons, just before the 2025-26 campaign began.

With the 2026 NBA Draft on the horizon, here are the superlatives of the 2016 class over a decade later.

Biggest star: Jaylen Brown, Celtics (No. 3)

Brown has been in trade rumors this offseason in a potential deal with the Bucks for Giannis Antetokounmpo, but he has been the best player from this class. His resume includes five NBA All-Star appearances and two All-NBA campaigns in 2023 and 2026. With Jayson Tatum missing most of the 2025-26 season, Brown became Boston's 1A and had the best statistical season of his career. Brown was an MVP candidate after averaging 28.7 points and earned second-team All-NBA.

Other candidates: Pascal Siakam, Jamal Murray, Domantas Sabonis

Biggest steal: Pascal Siakam, Raptors (No. 27)

*Originally selected by the Toronto Raptors with the No. 27 pick in the 2016 NBA Draft, Siakam has been one of the best and most consistent players from this class. Siakam won a title with the Raptors during his third season in the league and helped the Indiana Pacers reach the NBA Finals in 2025, just over a year after being traded from Toronto. Siakam has made four NBA All-Star appearances and was the league's Most Improved Player in 2019. He is the biggest steal from this class.

Other candidates: Dejounte Murray and Ivica Zubac

Biggest bust: Dragan Bender, Suns

There's almost no debate about who the biggest bust from the 2016 NBA Draft was. Bender played just 187 total games in the NBA during his four years in the league. Bender last played for the Warriors during the 2019-20 season, where he logged just over 21 minutes per game in nine appearances. Three picks after Bender was taken, the Denver Nuggets selected Murray.

Other candidates: Thon Maker and Georgios Papagiannis