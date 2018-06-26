2017-18 NBA Awards: Dwane Casey wins Coach of the Year for work with Raptors, who fired him after the season

Besides Rookie of the Year -- which went to the 76ers' Ben Simmons -- the other most closely contested honor this season was Coach of the Year. It was also the most awkward award ... by far.

That's because the trophy went to the Detroit Pistons' Dwane Casey, who, of course, did not coach the Pistons last season.

The 2017-2018 NBA Coach of the Year is… Dwane Casey! #NBAAwards pic.twitter.com/xIcQA11UPO — NBA (@NBA) June 26, 2018

He coached the Toronto Raptors, leading them to a franchise-record 59 wins and the No. 1 overall seed in the Eastern Conference. But when the Raptors once again bowed out early in the playoffs at the hands of LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers, the Raptors decided to make a change.

Casey was let go shortly after the conclusion of their season, with the Raptors eventually replacing him with assistant coach Nick Nurse.

It didn't take long for Casey to take a new gig, however, agreeing to a five-year deal with the Detroit Pistons earlier in the offseason. Casey beat out the Boston Celtics' Brad Stevens and the Utah Jazz's Quin Snyder for Coach of the Year.