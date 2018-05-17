2017-18 NBA Awards finalists: Harden or LeBron for MVP? Simmons or Mitchell for Rookie of the Year?
There are three finalists for every award, which will be announced on June 25
For the second straight season, the NBA will hold a postseason awards show to hand out its major awards. This year, it will take place on June 25, and can be watched on TNT. With a little over a month until the festivities, we now have the finalists for every award.
Here are the three candidates for every major award.
Most Valuable Player
Defensive Player of the Year
Rookie of the Year
Sixth Man of the Year
Most Improved Player
Coach of the Year
- Brad Stevens, Boston Celitcs
- Dwane Casey*, Toronto Raptors
- Quin Snyder, Utah Jazz
*Recently fired by Toronto
In addition to these major awards, there will also be other honors announced during the show. Those include Executive of the Year, NBA Sportsmanship Award and Twyman-Stokes Teammate of the Year Award.
