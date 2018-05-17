2017-18 NBA Awards finalists: Harden or LeBron for MVP? Simmons or Mitchell for Rookie of the Year?

For the second straight season, the NBA will hold a postseason awards show to hand out its major awards. This year, it will take place on June 25, and can be watched on TNT. With a little over a month until the festivities, we now have the finalists for every award.

Here are the three candidates for every major award.

Most Valuable Player

Anthony Davis

James Harden

Defensive Player of the Year

Joel Embiid

Rudy Gobert

Rookie of the Year

Ben Simmons

Donovan Mitchell

Sixth Man of the Year

Lou Williams

Fred VanVleet

Most Improved Player

Victor Oladipo

Clint Capela

Coach of the Year

Brad Stevens, Boston Celitcs

Dwane Casey*, Toronto Raptors

Quin Snyder, Utah Jazz

*Recently fired by Toronto

Dwane Casey

Brad Stevens

In addition to these major awards, there will also be other honors announced during the show. Those include Executive of the Year, NBA Sportsmanship Award and Twyman-Stokes Teammate of the Year Award.