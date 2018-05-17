2017-18 NBA Awards finalists: Harden or LeBron for MVP? Simmons or Mitchell for Rookie of the Year?

There are three finalists for every award, which will be announced on June 25

For the second straight season, the NBA will hold a postseason awards show to hand out its major awards. This year, it will take place on June 25, and can be watched on TNT. With a little over a month until the festivities, we now have the finalists for every award. 

Here are the three candidates for every major award. 

Most Valuable Player

James Harden HOU • SG • 13
PPG30.4
APG8.8
SPG1.8
3P/G3.681
LeBron James CLE • SF • 23
PPG27.5
APG9.1
SPG1.4
3P/G1.817
Anthony Davis NO • PF • 23
PPG28.1
RPG11.1
BPG2.6

Defensive Player of the Year

Rudy Gobert UTA • C • 27
PPG13.5
RPG10.7
BPG2.3
Joel Embiid PHI • C • 21
PPG22.9
RPG11.0
BPG1.8
Anthony Davis NO • PF • 23
PPG28.1
RPG11.1
BPG2.6

Rookie of the Year

Ben Simmons PHI • PG • 25
PPG15.8
APG8.2
SPG1.7
3P/G0
Donovan Mitchell UTA • SG • 45
PPG20.5
APG3.7
SPG1.5
3P/G2.367
Jayson Tatum BOS • SF • 0
PPG13.9
RPG5.0
BPG.7

Sixth Man of the Year

Lou Williams LAC • SG • 23
PPG22.6
APG5.3
SPG1.1
3P/G2.354
Eric Gordon HOU • SG • 10
PPG18.0
APG2.2
SPG.6
3P/G3.159
Fred VanVleet TOR • PG • 23
PPG8.6
APG3.2
SPG.9
3P/G1.421

Most Improved Player

Victor Oladipo IND • SG • 4
PPG23.1
APG4.3
SPG2.4
3P/G2.147
Clint Capela HOU • C • 15
PPG13.9
RPG10.8
BPG1.9
Spencer Dinwiddie BKN • PG • 8
PPG12.6
APG6.6
SPG.8
3P/G1.763

Coach of the Year

  • Brad Stevens, Boston Celitcs
  • Dwane Casey*, Toronto Raptors
  • Quin Snyder, Utah Jazz

*Recently fired by Toronto

In addition to these major awards, there will also be other honors announced during the show. Those include Executive of the Year, NBA Sportsmanship Award and Twyman-Stokes Teammate of the Year Award. 

