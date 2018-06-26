2017-18 NBA Awards results: Winners, TV channel, online stream, date, time, finalists for MVP, ROY, COY

The NBA regular season may have ended a long time ago, but that doesn't mean it's too late to celebrate some phenomenal individual performances. For the second straight season, the NBA is holding an awards show to announce the recipients of major honors such as MVP, Rookie of the Year, and Defensive Player of the Year, among others. There have been hours upon hours of debate, both on social and conventional media, about who should come away with some of these awards. Rookie of the Year, in particular, has been quite contentious.

But now, over two months after the regular season came to a close, we will finally have a definitive answer. Here's all you need to know about Monday's event.

How to watch 2018 NBA Awards

When: Monday, June 25

Monday, June 25 Time: 9 p.m. ET



9 p.m. ET Where: Barker Hangar -- Santa Monica, California

Barker Hangar -- Santa Monica, California TV: TNT

TNT Livestream: TNTDrama.com or TNT app

Here are the three candidates for each major regular-season award.

Rookie of the Year winner: Ben Simmons

This was the most contentious award discussion all season. Jayson Tatum was impressive, and brilliant in the playoffs, but this is a regular season award, and it came down to Simmons and Donovan Mitchell. There has been plenty of back and forth between the two players, as well as debates about what it really means to be a rookie, but Simmons ended up taking home the hardware.

Finalists:

Most Improved Player winner: Victor Oladipo

There were a number of strong candidates for Most Improved Player, but the three players who stood above the rest were Victor Oladipo, Clint Capela and Spencer Dinwiddie. Oladipo became an All-Star in his first season with the Pacers, Capela was the most underrated member of a dynamite Rockets team and Dinwiddie came into his own after taking over the starting point guard job for the Nets. In the end, Oladipo was the runaway winner.

Finalists:

Defensive Player of the Year winner: Rudy Gobert

This time around, the Defensive Player of the Year Award candidates were all big men. Up for DPOY, along with MVP, Anthony Davis takes the honor of being the only player up for two different awards. Joining him are Jazz stalwart Rudy Gobert, the centerpiece of league's second-ranked defense, and Joel Embiid, who protected the paint with authority in his first full season for the 76ers. When it came down to it, the voters decided the Frenchman, Gobert, was deserving of the honor.

Finalists:

Sixth Man of the Year winner: Lou Williams

Both Eric Gordon, who won this award last season, and Lou Williams, who took it home in 2015, were constants in the discussion for Sixth Man of the Year. And the two, especially Williams, were once again tremendous off the bench. They were joined on the ballot by the leader of Toronto's famed bench mob, Fred VanVleet, but in the end Williams' brilliant season couldn't be ignored.

Finalists:

Coach of the Year winner: Dwane Casey

Well this is awkward. Dwane Casey, who was recently fired by the Raptors, won Coach of the Year for the Toronto Raptors while currently coaching the Detroit Pistons. He was up against media darling Brad Stevens, who led the shorthanded Celtics to the Eastern Conference finals, and Quin Snyder, who kept the Jazz on track through plenty of turmoil of their own. It's rare that the Coach of the Year gets fired before he even wins the award.

Finalists:

Dwane Casey, Toronto Raptors

Brad Stevens, Boston Celitcs

Quin Snyder, Utah Jazz

Most Valuable Player

The three finalists for MVP shouldn't come as much of a surprise. James Harden was spectacular all season long, leading the Rockets to the league's best record. Meanwhile, LeBron James put together one of his best statistical seasons ever in his 15th season, and Anthony Davis came on strong at the end of the season as he led the Pelicans to the playoffs after DeMarcus Cousins' injury.

The finalists for the 2017-18 #KiaMVP are…



Anthony Davis

James Harden

LeBron James #NBAAwards pic.twitter.com/R7LYryQU40 — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) May 17, 2018

In addition to these major awards, there will also be other honors announced during the show. Those include Executive of the Year, NBA Sportsmanship Award and Twyman-Stokes Teammate of the Year Award.