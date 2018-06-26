2017-18 NBA Awards: Sixers' Ben Simmons wins Rookie of the Year over Donovan Mitchell, Jayson Tatum

Few award races in recent memory have been as contentious as this season's Rookie of the Year debate. In one of the most talented draft classes ever, the race came down to the Philadelphia 76ers' Ben Simmons and the Utah Jazz's Donovan Mitchell, with the Boston Celtics' Jayson Tatum -- who had a fantastic season in his own right -- coming in third.

And in the end, it was Simmons coming away with the honor. The result of the voting was announced Monday night during the NBA's second annual awards show in Los Angeles.

The 6-10 Australian point guard had a tremendous campaign, averaging 15.8 points, 8.1 rebounds and 8.2 assists as he helped the 76ers to a 52-30 record and their first postseason appearance since 2012.