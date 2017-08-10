2017-18 NBA Schedule: Warriors headline opening week and Christmas Day games

The NBA champion Golden State Warriors will headline two of the biggest days on the calendar for the 2017-18 season as the league released its opening week and Christmas Day schedules Thursday.

Starting a week earlier then usual this season, the first regular-season games will tip off on Oct. 17 with a TNT doubleheader featuring the Boston Celtics against the Cleveland Cavaliers in the early game and the Houston Rockets taking on the defending champion Golden State Warriors in the nightcap.

Each of the next three nights will also feature national TV doubleheaders, including the new-look Minnesota Timberwolves taking on the San Antonio Spurs on Oct. 18 and Lonzo Ball making his NBA debut against the Los Angeles Clippers on Oct. 19.

As for Christmas Day, there will once again be five games, with the festivities tipping off at noon ET at Madison Square Garden, where the New York Knicks will host the up-and-coming Philadelphia 76ers.

Next, we'll get a rematch of the past three NBA Finals, as the Cavaliers travel to Oracle Arena to take on the Warriors on ABC, which will be followed by the Celtics and Washington Wizards continuing their budding rivalry.

In the night games we'll see the Rockets clash with the Oklahoma City Thunder in a battle of two redesigned squads, while the Timberwolves will head to Los Angeles to take on Ball and the Big Ballers Lakers in the finale.

Start counting down the days, folks, the NBA season is almost here again.

Oh, and don't forget we have seen the dates for games in Mexico City and London in recent days.