2017 NBA Extensions Tracker: 76ers, Joel Embiid agree on five-year, $148M deal

The thrilling summer of free agency has come and gone, but there is still plenty to talk about in terms of contracts. That's because it's extension time in the NBA, with players and teams having until Oct. 16 to finalize new deals.

We'll keep you up to date on all the new deals being inked around the league below:

Oct. 9: Joel Embiid , Philadelphia 76ers

Joel Embiid is the face of "The Process" and it appears to have been trusted. The 76ers will be signing Embiid to a five-year $148 million extension with incentives that could raise the total to $178 million. Embiid has battled injuries throughout his career so this could be risky, but the potential payoff is huge.

Oct. 7: Gary Harris , Denver Nuggets

Another young guard has been locked up with a big extension. The Denver Nuggets agreed to a four-year, $84 million extension with Gary Harris, who is entering his fourth season with the team. As CBS Sports' Matt Moore reported, only $74M is guaranteed, however. Regardless of whether he hits the incentives for the other $10M, this is a nice deal for both sides, as the Nuggets were keen to lock up their talented youngster before restricted free agency next summer.

Oct. 5: Norman Powell , Toronto Raptors

The young Raptors guard reportedly agreed to a four-year, $42 million extension with the Raptors that will begin in the 2018-19 season. Powell was set to be a restricted free agent next summer, but the Raptors decided to lock up their talented young guard before that happened.

Sept. 29: Russell Westbrook , Oklahoma City Thunder

After waiting all summer with the offer waiting on the table, Westbrook finally decided to ink his name to a massive five-year, $205 million extension with the Thunder that will keep him in OKC until 2023. Combined with the one year still left on his current deal, Westbrook now has the biggest contract in NBA history, at $233M over six years.

Sept. 26: T.J. Warren, Phoenix Suns

Warren made a leap last season, averaging career highs in every major category, putting up 14.4 points and 5.1 rebounds a night. The Suns, like others, liked what they saw, and decided to offer Warren a four-year, $50 million extension, which the fourth-year forward signed.

Sept. 13: Josh Richardson , Miami Heat

The Heat believe that Richardson is an important part of their future, and they decided to pay him thusly, inking the third-year swingman to a four-year, $42 million extension. Richardson averaged 10.2 points and 3.2 rebounds per game last season.

July 22: John Wall , Washington Wizards

After a career season in which he averaged 23.1 points, 10.7 assists, and two steals per game, and was named to the 2017 All-NBA Third Team, the Washington Wizards rewarded Wall with a four-year, $170 million extension, which will start with the 2019-20 season, and keep him in D.C. until 2023.

July 8: James Harden , Houston Rockets

Amid a busy offseason that saw them acquire All-Star point guard Chris Paul , the Rockets also found time to complete a deal with Harden on a four-year, $170 million extension that means Harden will be a Rocket until 2023, a wise move following Harden's near MVP campaign last season.