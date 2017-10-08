2017 NBA Extensions Tracker: Nuggets, Gary Harris agree on four-year, $84M deal
Everything you need to know about the extensions that have been agreed to ahead of the Oct. 16 deadline
The thrilling summer of free agency has come and gone, but there is still plenty to talk about in terms of contracts. That's because it's extension time in the NBA, with players and teams having until Oct. 16 to finalize new deals.
We'll keep you up to date on all the new deals being inked around the league below:
Oct. 7: Gary Harris, Denver Nuggets
Another young guard has been locked up with a big extension. The Denver Nuggets agreed to a four-year, $84 million extension with Gary Harris, who is entering his fourth season with the team. As CBS Sports' Matt Moore reported, only $74M is guaranteed, however. Regardless of whether he hits the incentives for the other $10M, this is a nice deal for both sides, as the Nuggets were keen to lock up their talented youngster before restricted free agency next summer.
Oct. 5: Norman Powell, Toronto Raptors
The young Raptors guard reportedly agreed to a four-year, $42 million extension with the Raptors that will begin in the 2018-19 season. Powell was set to be a restricted free agent next summer, but the Raptors decided to lock up their talented young guard before that happened.
Sept. 29: Russell Westbrook, Oklahoma City Thunder
After waiting all summer with the offer waiting on the table, Westbrook finally decided to ink his name to a massive five-year, $205 million extension with the Thunder that will keep him in OKC until 2023. Combined with the one year still left on his current deal, Westbrook now has the biggest contract in NBA history, at $233M over six years.
Sept. 26: T.J. Warren, Phoenix Suns
Warren made a leap last season, averaging career highs in every major category, putting up 14.4 points and 5.1 rebounds a night. The Suns, like others, liked what they saw, and decided to offer Warren a four-year, $50 million extension, which the fourth-year forward signed.
Sept. 13: Josh Richardson, Miami Heat
The Heat believe that Richardson is an important part of their future, and they decided to pay him thusly, inking the third-year swingman to a four-year, $42 million extension. Richardson averaged 10.2 points and 3.2 rebounds per game last season.
July 22: John Wall, Washington Wizards
After a career season in which he averaged 23.1 points, 10.7 assists, and two steals per game, and was named to the 2017 All-NBA Third Team, the Washington Wizards rewarded Wall with a four-year, $170 million extension, which will start with the 2019-20 season, and keep him in D.C. until 2023.
July 8: James Harden, Houston Rockets
Amid a busy offseason that saw them acquire All-Star point guard Chris Paul, the Rockets also found time to complete a deal with Harden on a four-year, $170 million extension that means Harden will be a Rocket until 2023, a wise move following Harden's near MVP campaign last season.
-
Varejao to get Warriors title ring
The Brazilian center, now out of the NBA, accepted the Warriors' offer
-
Curry, Dubs look unstoppable in China
Curry dropped 40 points, and the Warriors hit 20 3-pointers to win 142-110 over the Timberwolves...
-
Turner, Oladipo key to success in Indy
The Pacers will look to move forward after the offseason trade of Paul George
-
WATCH: Curry goes off for 40 in China
Curry caught fire in a preseason game against the Timberwolves in Shanghai
-
Nuggets give Harris $84M extension
Harris is expected to be a key part of the Nuggets' young core alongside Nikola Jokic
-
Harden on McHale: 'He's a clown'
McHale, Harden's former coach, recently said that Harden was not a leader
Add a Comment