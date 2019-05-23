2018-19 All-NBA Teams: James Harden, Giannis unanimous first-team selections; LeBron James makes third team
Stephen Curry, Nikola Jokic and Paul George join Giannis and James Harden on the All-NBA first team
The 2018-19 All-NBA squads have been announced on Thursday, and to no one's surprise, Giannis Antetokounmpo and James Harden were unanimous first-team selections.
The NBA unveiled the first-, second- and third-team selections and Antetokounmpo and Harden garnered all 500 possible points on the first team. It is Antetokounmpo's first-ever first-team selection. Rounding out the rest of the first team were Stephen Curry, Paul George and Nikola Jokic. It is also marks Jokic's first All-NBA team selection and George's first selection to the first team in his nine-year NBA career.
Other notable inclusions on the rest of the list was Kevin Durant (ninth overall All-NBA selection), the return of Kawhi Leonard on the All-NBA squad and LeBron James' 15th overall selection. With that said, James made the third All-NBA team -- the first time that's ever happened in his 16-year career. It is the first time since the 2006-07 season that James hasn't made the All-NBA first team.
Here is the entire 2018-19 All-NBA team, beginning with the first team. In parenthesis is the number of times each player has been named to an All-NBA squad during their careers.
Stephen Curry Golden State Warriors PG
|First Team
James Harden Houston Rockets SG
|First Team
Giannis Antetokounmpo Milwaukee Bucks PF
|First Team
Nikola Jokic Denver Nuggets C
|First Team
Paul George Oklahoma City Thunder SF
|First Team
Damian Lillard Portland Trail Blazers PG
|Second Team
Kevin Durant Golden State Warriors SF
|Second Team
Joel Embiid Philadelphia 76ers C
|Second Team
Kawhi Leonard Toronto Raptors SF
|Second Team
Kyrie Irving Boston Celtics PG
|Second Team
Russell Westbrook Oklahoma City Thunder PG
|Third Team
Blake Griffin Detroit Pistons PF
|Third Team
LeBron James Los Angeles Lakers SF
|Third Team
Rudy Gobert Utah Jazz C
|Third Team
Kemba Walker Charlotte Hornets PG
|Third Team
Earlier this week, the NBA announced their All-Rookie and All-Defensive teams.
