2018-19 All-NBA Teams: James Harden, Giannis unanimous first-team selections; LeBron James makes third team

The 2018-19 All-NBA squads have been announced on Thursday, and to no one's surprise, Giannis Antetokounmpo and James Harden were unanimous first-team selections.

The NBA unveiled the first-, second- and third-team selections and Antetokounmpo and Harden garnered all 500 possible points on the first team. It is Antetokounmpo's first-ever first-team selection. Rounding out the rest of the first team were Stephen Curry, Paul George and Nikola Jokic. It is also marks Jokic's first All-NBA team selection and George's first selection to the first team in his nine-year NBA career.

Other notable inclusions on the rest of the list was Kevin Durant (ninth overall All-NBA selection), the return of Kawhi Leonard on the All-NBA squad and LeBron James' 15th overall selection. With that said, James made the third All-NBA team -- the first time that's ever happened in his 16-year career. It is the first time since the 2006-07 season that James hasn't made the All-NBA first team.

Here is the entire 2018-19 All-NBA team, beginning with the first team. In parenthesis is the number of times each player has been named to an All-NBA squad during their careers.

Earlier this week, the NBA announced their All-Rookie and All-Defensive teams.