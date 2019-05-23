2018-19 All-NBA Teams: James Harden, Giannis unanimous first-team selections; LeBron James makes third team

Stephen Curry, Nikola Jokic and Paul George join Giannis and James Harden on the All-NBA first team

The 2018-19 All-NBA squads have been announced on Thursday, and to no one's surprise, Giannis Antetokounmpo and James Harden were unanimous first-team selections.

The NBA unveiled the first-, second- and third-team selections and Antetokounmpo and Harden garnered all 500 possible points on the first team. It is Antetokounmpo's first-ever first-team selection. Rounding out the rest of the first team were Stephen Curry, Paul George and Nikola Jokic. It is also marks Jokic's first All-NBA team selection and George's first selection to the first team in his nine-year NBA career.

Other notable inclusions on the rest of the list was Kevin Durant (ninth overall All-NBA selection), the return of Kawhi Leonard on the All-NBA squad and LeBron James' 15th overall selection. With that said, James made the third All-NBA team -- the first time that's ever happened in his 16-year career. It is the first time since the 2006-07 season that James hasn't made the All-NBA first team.    

Here is the entire 2018-19 All-NBA team, beginning with the first team. In parenthesis is the number of times each player has been named to an All-NBA squad during their careers.

2018-19 ALL-NBA TEAMS
Stephen Curry Golden State Warriors PG
First Team
James Harden Houston Rockets SG
First Team
Giannis Antetokounmpo Milwaukee Bucks PF
First Team
Nikola Jokic Denver Nuggets C
First Team
Paul George Oklahoma City Thunder SF
First Team
Damian Lillard Portland Trail Blazers PG
Second Team
Kevin Durant Golden State Warriors SF
Second Team
Joel Embiid Philadelphia 76ers C
Second Team
Kawhi Leonard Toronto Raptors SF
Second Team
Kyrie Irving Boston Celtics PG
Second Team
Russell Westbrook Oklahoma City Thunder PG
Third Team
Blake Griffin Detroit Pistons PF
Third Team
LeBron James Los Angeles Lakers SF
Third Team
Rudy Gobert Utah Jazz C
Third Team
Kemba Walker Charlotte Hornets PG
Third Team

Earlier this week, the NBA announced their All-Rookie and All-Defensive teams.

