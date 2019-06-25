2018-19 NBA Awards: Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo wins Most Valuable Player, beating out James Harden, Paul George

The Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo has won the 2018-19 NBA MVP award.

After leading the Bucks to the best record in the NBA -- the first time in franchise history since 1973-74 -- the "Greek Freak" took home his first MVP award, beating out the likes of reigning MVP James Harden and the Oklahoma City Thunder's Paul George.

Entering tonight, it appeared to be a two-man race between Antetokounmpo and Harden for the award. However, it was clear that despite both players putting up astonishing numbers -- Harden became the first player in NBA history to average over 35 points and seven assists per game -- Antetokounmpo's team success played a role in him capturing the award over Harden. Harden's Rockets finished with the fourth seed in the Western Conference.

An emotional Antetokounmpo took the stage following the announcement and gave one of the more memorable speeches in NBA Awards show history.

A powerful and emotional speech from the MVP 🏆



📼 @NBAonTNT pic.twitter.com/IIYqCJZhcR — The Ringer (@ringer) June 25, 2019

The 24-year-old averaged 27.7 points, 12.5 rebounds and 5.9 assists per game while converting on 57.8 percent of his field-goal attempts on the season.