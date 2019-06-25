2018-19 NBA Awards: Clippers' Lou Williams named Sixth Man of the Year for third time in his career
This is the second straight season that Williams has been named 6MOY
The NBA Awards show is rolling along, and we have our first repeat winner.
Los Angeles Clippers supersub Lou Williams was named Sixth Man of the Year for the second season in a row, and for the third time in his career. He beat out his teammate, Montrezl Harrell and Indiana Pacers big man Domantas Sabonis.
Williams averaged 20 points and 5.4 assists, while shooting 36.1 percent from 3-point land for the season, and along the way became the NBA's all-time leader in points scored off the bench. And though he started just one game, Williams was always on the floor to close things out in crunch time.
He's always been able to score the ball, but he's taken his game to new heights in the past two seasons, and is now one of the best pure scorers around. An incredible shotmaker, there's almost nothing you can do to slow him down once he really gets things going.
His performance during Game 2 of the Clippers' first-round series against the Golden State Warriors, during which he scored 36 points and dished out 11 assists to lead Los Angeles to a 31-point comeback -- the biggest in NBA postseason history -- was one of the best nights of the season.
