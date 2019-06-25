2018-19 NBA Awards: Mavericks sensation Luka Doncic beats out Trae Young for Rookie of the Year

The NBA Awards show has finally arrived, and there was no surprise when the first winner was announced.

Dallas Mavericks sensation Luka Doncic is the 2018-19 Rookie of the Year, beating out Atlanta Hawks point guard Trae Young and Phoenix Suns big man Deandre Ayton.

Following his impressive professional career overseas with Real Madrid, which began as a teenager, Doncic was seen as the favorite to win the award since before the season. Somehow, he not only managed to live up to expectations, but exceeded him.

Doncic averaged 21.2 points, 7.8 rebounds and six assists during his rookie campaign, was a unanimous selection to the All-Rookie First Team. Along the way, he won multiple Rookie of the Month awards, became the second-youngest player in NBA history to record a triple-double and joined Oscar Robertson, Michael Jordan, LeBron James and Tyreke Evans as the only rookies in NBA history to average 20 points, five rebounds and five assists.

He did it all in style as well, putting together one of the most impressive highlight reels of any player in the league, regardless of experience.

His 3-pointer from deep in the corner with just 0.6 seconds left to tie a game against the Trail Blazers was one of the best players of the entire season.