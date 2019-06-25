2018-19 NBA Awards: Mike Budenholzer claims Coach of the Year in first season with Bucks

Mike Budenholzer led the Milwaukee Bucks to the best record in the NBA

Mike Budenholzer has won the 2018-19 NBA Coach of the Year award.

The veteran coach won the award for the second time, having previously been awarded the honor in 2014-15 with the Atlanta Hawks. Budenholzer led the Bucks to a 60-22 regular season record in his first season with the franchise during the 2018-19 campaign, the best mark in the NBA.

Budenholzer led the Bucks to the best regular season in the NBA for the first time since the 1973-74 season. Despite leading the Eastern Conference Finals 2-0 over the Toronto Raptors, Milwaukee lost the final four games, falling just short of their first NBA Finals appearance since 1974.

Across six seasons as a head coach, Budenholzer has led his teams to a combined record of 273-219 (55.5 percent), having made the playoffs in five of his six seasons as a coach, including two Eastern Conference Finals appearances.

Our Latest Stories