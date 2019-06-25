2018-19 NBA Awards: Mike Budenholzer claims Coach of the Year in first season with Bucks

Mike Budenholzer has won the 2018-19 NBA Coach of the Year award.

The veteran coach won the award for the second time, having previously been awarded the honor in 2014-15 with the Atlanta Hawks. Budenholzer led the Bucks to a 60-22 regular season record in his first season with the franchise during the 2018-19 campaign, the best mark in the NBA.

The 2018-19 NBA Coach of the Year is… Mike Budenholzer! #NBAAwards pic.twitter.com/2YJEojiF0q — NBA (@NBA) June 25, 2019

Budenholzer led the Bucks to the best regular season in the NBA for the first time since the 1973-74 season. Despite leading the Eastern Conference Finals 2-0 over the Toronto Raptors, Milwaukee lost the final four games, falling just short of their first NBA Finals appearance since 1974.

Across six seasons as a head coach, Budenholzer has led his teams to a combined record of 273-219 (55.5 percent), having made the playoffs in five of his six seasons as a coach, including two Eastern Conference Finals appearances.