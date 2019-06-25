2018-19 NBA Awards: Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert named Defensive Player of the Year for second straight season

The 2018-19 NBA Awards show is almost complete, and we've reached the second to last award.

For the second season in a row, Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert is the Defensive Player of the Year. The Frenchman beat out Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo and Oklahoma City Thunder swingman Paul George, each of whom are also up for MVP.

Gobert finished the season averaging 12.9 rebounds and 2.3 blocks per game, and was the leader of one of the best defensive units in the NBA. The Jazz finished the regular season with the second-best defensive rating in the league, allowing just 105.2 points per 100 possessions. Only the Milwaukee Bucks, who finished with the best record in the league, were better on that end of the floor.

With Gobert and the defense leading the way, the Jazz surged in the second half of the season to finish with 50 wins and clinch the No. 5 seed in the Western Conference.

In addition to winning DPOY, Gobert was also named to the NBA All-Defensive First Team for the third straight season, and made the All-NBA Third Team.

Gobert is now the 10th player in league history to win the award multiple times, joining the likes of Kawhi Leonard, Ben Wallace, Dikembe Mutombo and Dennis Rodman. He's also the second Jazz player to win the award more than once, matching Mark Eaton with two trophies.