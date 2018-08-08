2018-19 NBA Christmas Day schedule: Warriors-Lakers, Celtics-Sixers, Bucks-Knicks highlight holiday slate, report says

The NBA schedule for nationally televised games during the first week of the 2018-19 season, along with Christmas Day and Martin Luther King Jr. Day games, is set to be released on Wednesday. But in true NBA fashion, we have an early report about which teams will be playing.

According to Marc Stein of The New York Times, the biggest game of the Christmas slate will be LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers taking on the defending champion Golden State Warriors at Oracle Arena in Oakland, California. Two of the league's best young teams, the Boston Celtics and Philadelphia 76ers, will also meet, and the Milwaukee Bucks will face the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden, according to the report.

A vintage dose of Celtics/Sixers, Giannis and the Bucks at MSG against the Knicks and (you guessed it) LeBron's Lakers in Oakland to face the Warriors are the highlights of the NBA's Christmas Day schedule that will be announced Wednesday afternoon, league sources tell @NYTSports — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) August 8, 2018

LeBron facing the Warriors has become a holiday tradition, as he has played Golden State on Christmas the last three seasons as a member of the Cleveland Cavaliers. The 76ers and Celtics also have a renewed rivalry, with Boston eliminating Philly in the Eastern Conference semifinals last season. The Bucks and the Knicks each have one of the most exciting young players in the NBA -- Giannis Antetokounmpo for Milwaukee and Kristaps Porzingis for New York -- but Porzingis' status will likely be up in the air as he recovers from ACL surgery.

The Christmas Day games will be officially announced at 2 p.m. ET on Wednesday, along with the MLK Day games and the national TV schedule for the first week of the season.