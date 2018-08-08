2018-19 NBA schedule: Christmas Day, opening week, MLK Day games to be released on Wednesday

There's nothing like a good teaser to whet the appetite. The NBA announced that it will reveal the national TV schedule for the 2018-19 opening week, Christmas Day and Martin Luther King Jr. Day games on Wednesday at 2 p.m. ET, and we can assume the full schedule will follow shortly.

Christmas is one of the biggest days on the NBA schedule, generally featuring some of the league's best teams (like the Golden State Warriors) and top stars (like LeBron James), so we can expect more of the same in the upcoming season. Nobody's sure what the Christmas Day games will be, but our own James Herbert definitely has a few suggestions. As we prepare for the release, let's go over a few things we know about the schedule.

How many games in an NBA season?

Since the 1967-68 season, each team has been scheduled for 82 regular-season games. There have been discussions about shortening the schedule in recent years, but no changes appear imminent.

When does the NBA season start?

Last season, the start date was moved up from the fourth week in October to the third week in an effort to decrease back-to-backs and eliminate four-game-in-five-night scenarios. The league typically begins play on a Tuesday, so that would make Tuesday, Oct. 16 the most likely start date for the 2018-19 season.

How many games are played on Christmas Day?

There are typically five games played on Christmas Day, all nationally televised, with the first game starting at noon ET and the last game tipping off at 10:30 p.m. ET.

When does the NBA season end?

The regular season typically ends in the second week of April, and the NBA Finals can last until the third week of June.

When will the full 2018-19 NBA schedule be released?

The NBA hasn't announced a date yet, but last season the full schedule was released four days after the opening week and holiday games came out. That means the full 2018-19 schedule is likely to be released toward the end of this week or early next week.