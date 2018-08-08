2018-19 NBA schedule release: Season-opener, Christmas Day, MLK Day and LeBron's first Lakers home game

The NBA season doesn't start for over two months, but with free agency pretty much wrapped up, it's about time to start looking ahead to the 2018-19 campaign. That began earlier this week with the release of over/under win total projections by Las Vegas sports books, and now it's continued with the slow rollout of the upcoming schedule.

We likely won't see the full schedule for a bit, but we do have some info on the games schedule for important dates like opening night and Christmas Day. As we prepare for the release, let's go over a few things we know about the schedule.

NBA season-openers, opening week schedule

Last season, the start date was moved up from the fourth week in October to the third week in an effort to decrease back-to-backs and eliminate four-game-in-five-night scenarios. The league typically begins play on a Tuesday, and once again that is the case, with opening night set for Tuesday, Oct. 16.

Here is the entire national TV schedule for opening week.

Opening night, October 16:

Philadelphia 76ers at Boston Celtics, 8 p.m. ET

Oklahoma City Thunder at Golden State Warriors, 10:30 p.m. ET

October 17

October 18

October 19

Boston Celtics at Toronto Raptors, 8 p.m. ET

Golden State Warriors at Utah Jazz, 10:30 p.m. ET

October 20

Toronto Raptors at Washington Wizards, 7 p.m. ET

Houston Rockets at Los Angeles Lakers, 10:30 p.m. ET

October 21

Houston Rockets at LA Clippers, 9 p.m. ET

NBA Christmas Day schedule

There are typically five games played on Christmas Day, all nationally televised, with the first game starting at noon ET and the last game tipping off at 10:30 p.m. ET.

Here is the schedule for the 2018 Christmas Day games, as reported by The New York Times and ESPN:

Martin Luther King Jr. Day schedule

Once again, the NBA will play a number of games on Martin Luther King Jr. Day. This year, that will include a triple-header on national TV.

New Orleans Pelicans at Memphis Grizzlies, 5:30 p.m. ET

Houston Rockets at Philadelphia 76ers, 8 p.m. ET

Golden State Warriors at Los Angeles Lakers, 10:30 p.m. ET

When does the NBA season end?

The regular season typically ends in the second week of April, and the NBA Finals can last until the third week of June.

When will the full 2018-19 NBA schedule be released?

The NBA hasn't announced a date yet, but last season the full schedule was released four days after the opening week and holiday games came out. That means the full 2018-19 schedule is likely to be released toward the end of this week or early next week.