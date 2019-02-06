2018-19 NBA Trade Tracker: 76ers acquire Tobias Harris from Clippers; Lakers make deal with Pistons
A rundown of every deal this season as we approach the Feb. 7 trade deadline
The Feb. 7 trade deadline is inching closer as NBA teams continue to look for ways to improve their rosters for the impending postseason run. It's also the time for those franchises with little to no hope at a playoff berth to part ways with talent as they unload salaries and focus on the future.
There have already been a few trades that have gotten the ball rolling as the month of February begins, none bigger than the New York Knicks sending Kristaps Porzingis to the Dallas Mavericks in a seven-player blockbuster trade. Then we saw the 76ers make a huge move to add Tobias Harris from the Clippers, creating one of the most fearsome starting lineups in the NBA.
New Orleans Pelicans center Anthony Davis may be the next big star to switch teams, with the Los Angeles Lakers being intensely involved in those trade discussions. However, will the New Orleans Pelicans move their star before the deadline or decide to wait until later to make their move? We'll find out soon enough.
Below is every trade that has happened so far this season. We will continue to update with all the latest trades that transpire.
Trades during 2018-19 NBA season
- Trade Grades: Who won the deal?
- Trade Grades: Who won the deal?
|
|Acquired: Nik Stauskas, Wade Baldwin, 2021 second-round pick, 2023 second-round pick
|
|Acquired: Rodney Hood
- Trade Grades: Who won the deal?
- Trade Grades: Who won the deal?
- Analysis: Pressure on Knicks after trading star
- Trade Grades: Who won the deal?
- Trade Grades: Who won the deal?
- Trade Grades: Who won the deal?
|
|Acquired: Jimmy Butler, Justin Patton
|
|Acquired: Robert Covington, Dario Saric, Jerryd Bayless, 2022 second-round pick
- Trade Grades: Who won the deal?
- Analysis: Wolves make most of no-win situation
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Report: Suns trade Anderson to Heat
Phoenix is planning to waive Ellington after the trade to allow the veteran sharpshooter to...
-
How to watch: Rockets at Kings
The Houston Rockets and Sacramento Kings meet in a Western Conference clash
-
How to watch: 2019 NBA All-Star Draft
This year, the All-Star Game Draft will be televised
-
Report: Lowry's back an ongoing concern
Toronto's guard has already missed 12 games this season
-
Pelicans not responding to Lakers offer
The Lakers have reportedly made their best offer
-
Report: Raptors looking to deal Lowry
Toronto also reportedly offered big man Jonas Valanciunas in a package for Memphis' two veteran...