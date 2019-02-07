2018-19 NBA Trade Tracker: 76ers send Markelle Fultz to Orlando; Raptors add Marc Gasol for playoff run

The Feb. 7 trade deadline has officially come and gone, as some NBA teams found ways to improve their rosters for the impending postseason run. It was also the time for those franchises with little to no hope at a playoff berth to part ways with talent as they unloaded salaries to focus on the future.

There was a tremendous number of trades leading up to the deadline, none bigger than the New York Knicks sending Kristaps Porzingis to the Dallas Mavericks in a seven-player blockbuster trade. Then we saw the 76ers make a huge move to add Tobias Harris from the Clippers, creating one of the most fearsome starting lineups in the NBA. Perhaps as a result, other top East teams loaded up as well, with the Bucks adding Nikola Mirotic from the Pelicans and the Raptors taking a big swing to get Marc Gasol from the Grizzlies.

In a move that some have expected for a while, the 76ers parted ways with their former No. 1 overall draft pick, Markelle Fultz, after horrific shooting struggles to begin his career. Philadelphia sent him to Orlando for Jonathon Simmons and two draft picks.

The biggest news, however, was a non-trade. The New Orleans Pelicans chose not to move All-NBA big man Anthony Davis, as the Lakers' offers reportedly barely elicited a response from the Pelicans brass.

Below is every trade that happened this season.

Trades during 2018-19 NBA season

Feb. 7

Magic Acquired: Markelle Fultz

76ers Acquired: Jonathon Simmons, 2020 first-round pick (via Thunder), future second-round pick

Feb. 7

Nets Acquired: Greg Monroe, 2021 second-round pick

Raptors Acquired: Future considerations

Feb. 7

Hawks Acquired: Jabari Bird

Celtics Acquired: Future second-round pick

Feb. 7

Hawks Acquired: Shelvin Mack

Grizzlies Acquired: Tyler Dorsey

Feb. 7

Clippers Acquired: Michael Beasley, Ivica Zubac

Lakers Acquired: Mike Muscala

Feb. 7

Raptors Acquired: Marc Gasol

Grizzlies Acquired: Jonas Valanciunas, Delon Wright, CJ Miles, 2024 second-round pick

Feb. 7

Clippers Acquired: Garrett Temple, JaMychal Green

Grizzlies Acquired: Avery Bradley

Feb. 7

Rockets Acquired: Future considerations

Pacers Acquired: Nik Stauskas, Wade Baldwin, Future second-round pick

Feb. 7

Pelicans Acquired: Jason Smith, Stanley Johnson, four future second-round picks

Bucks Acquired: Nikola Mirotic

Feb. 7

Rockets Acquired: 2021 second-round pick

76ers Acquired: James Ennis

Feb. 6

Pelicans Acquired: Markieff Morris

Wizards Acquired: Wesley Johnson

Feb. 6

Kings Acquired: Harrison Barnes

Mavericks Acquired: Zach Randolph, Justin Jackson

Feb. 6

Rockets Acquired: Iman Shumpert, Nik Stauskas, Wade Baldwin

Cavaliers Acquired: Brandon Knight, Marquese Chriss, 2019 first-round pick (via Rockets, lottery protected)

Kings Acquired: Alec Burks

Feb. 6

Bulls Acquired: Otto Porter Jr.

Wizards Acquired: Bobby Portis, Jabari Parker, 2023 second-round pick

Feb. 6

Suns Acquired: Tyler Johnson, Wayne Ellington

Heat Acquired: Ryan Anderson

Feb. 6

76ers Acquired: Malachi Richardson, Toronto's 2022 second-round pick, draft rights to Emir Preldzic

Raptors Acquired: Cash considerations

Feb. 6

Pistons Acquired: Thon Maker

Bucks Acquired: Stanley Johnson

Feb. 5

76ers Acquired: Tobias Harris, Boban Marjanovic, Mike Scott

Clippers Acquired: Landry Shamet, Wilson Chandler, Mike Muscala, 2020 first-round pick, 2021 first-round pick (via Miami), 2021 second-round pick, 2023 second-round pick

Feb. 5 Lakers Acquired: Reggie Bullock Pistons Acquired: Svi Mykhailiuk, Second-round draft pick

Feb. 3

Cavaliers Acquired: Nik Stauskas, Wade Baldwin, 2021 second-round pick, 2023 second-round pick

Trail Blazers Acquired: Rodney Hood

Feb. 1

Bulls Acquired: Timothé Luwawu-Cabarrot, cash considerations

Rockets Acquired: Protected 2020 second-round pick

Jan. 31

Knicks Acquired: Dennis Smith Jr., DeAndre Jordan, Wesley Matthews, two future first-round picks

Mavericks Acquired: Kristaps Porzingis, Tim Hardaway Jr., Courtney Lee, Trey Burke

Jan. 22

Bulls Acquired: Carmelo Anthony, draft rights to Jon Diebler, cash considerations

Rockets Acquired: Draft rights to Tadija Dragicevic

Jan. 7

Bulls Acquired: Michael Carter-Williams, cash considerations

Rockets Acquired: Protected 2020 second-round pick

Jan. 3

Bulls Acquired: MarShon Brooks, Wayne Selden, 2019 second-round pick, 2020 second-round pick

Grizzlies Acquired: Justin Holiday

Dec. 15

Wizards Acquired: Trevor Ariza

Suns Acquired: Austin Rivers, Kelly Oubre Jr.

Dec. 8

Cavaliers Acquired: Matthew Dellavedova, John Henson, 2021 first-round pick, 2021 second-round pick

Bucks Acquired: George Hill, Jason Smith, 2021 second-round pick

Wizards Acquired: Sam Dekker

Nov. 7

Jazz Acquired: Kyle Korver

Cavaliers Acquired: Alec Burks, 2020 second-round pick, 2021 second-round pick