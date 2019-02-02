2018-19 NBA Trade Tracker: Grading Kristaps Porzingis deal and analyzing every trade you should know

The Feb. 7 trade deadline is inching closer as NBA teams continue to look for ways to improve their rosters for the impending postseason run. It's also the time for those franchises with little to no hope at a playoff berth to part ways with talent as they unload salaries and focus on the future.

There have already been a few trades that have gotten the ball rolling as the month of February begins, none bigger than the New York Knicks sending Kristaps Porzingis to the Dallas Mavericks in a seven-player blockbuster trade. New Orleans Pelicans center Anthony Davis may be the next big star to switch teams, with the Los Angeles Lakers being intensely involved in those trade discussions. However, will the New Orleans Pelicans move their star before the deadline or decide to wait until later to make their move? We'll find out soon enough.

Below is every trade that has happened so far this season. We will continue to update with all the latest trades that transpire.

Trades during 2018-19 NBA season

Feb. 1

Bulls Acquired: Timothé Luwawu-Cabarrot, cash considerations

Rockets Acquired: Protected 2020 second-round pick

Jan. 31

Knicks Acquired: Dennis Smith Jr., DeAndre Jordan, Wesley Matthews, two future first-round picks

Mavericks Acquired: Kristaps Porzingis, Tim Hardaway Jr., Courtney Lee, Trey Burke

Jan. 22

Bulls Acquired: Carmelo Anthony, draft rights to Jon Diebler, cash considerations

Rockets Acquired: Draft rights to Tadija Dragicevic

Jan. 7

Bulls Acquired: Michael Carter-Williams, cash considerations

Rockets Acquired: Protected 2020 second-round pick

Jan. 3

Bulls Acquired: MarShon Brooks, Wayne Selden, 2019 second-round pick, 2020 second-round pick

Grizzlies Acquired: Justin Holiday

Dec. 15

Wizards Acquired: Trevor Ariza

Suns Acquired: Austin Rivers, Kelly Oubre Jr.

Dec. 8

Cavaliers Acquired: Matthew Dellavedova, John Henson, 2021 first-round pick, 2021 second-round pick

Bucks Acquired: George Hill, Jason Smith, 2021 second-round pick

Wizards Acquired: Sam Dekker

Nov. 7

Jazz Acquired: Kyle Korver

Cavaliers Acquired: Alec Burks, 2020 second-round pick, 2021 second-round pick