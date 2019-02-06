2018-19 NBA Trade Tracker: Sixers add Tobias Harris from Clippers; Lakers get Reggie Bullock from Pistons

A rundown of every deal this season as we approach the Feb. 7 trade deadline

The Feb. 7 trade deadline is inching closer as NBA teams continue to look for ways to improve their rosters for the impending postseason run. It's also the time for those franchises with little to no hope at a playoff berth to part ways with talent as they unload salaries and focus on the future.

There have already been a few trades that have gotten the ball rolling as the month of February begins, none bigger than the New York Knicks sending Kristaps Porzingis to the Dallas Mavericks in a seven-player blockbuster trade. Then we saw the 76ers make a huge move to add Tobias Harris from the Clippers, creating one of the most fearsome starting lineups in the NBA.

New Orleans Pelicans center Anthony Davis may be the next big star to switch teams, with the Los Angeles Lakers being intensely involved in those trade discussions. However, will the New Orleans Pelicans move their star before the deadline or decide to wait until later to make their move? We'll find out soon enough.

Below is every trade that has happened so far this season. We will continue to update with all the latest trades that transpire.

Trades during 2018-19 NBA season

Feb. 5

Acquired: Tobias Harris, Boban Marjanovic, Mike Scott

Acquired: Landry Shamet, Wilson Chandler, Mike Muscala, 2020 first-round pick, 2021 first-round pick (via Miami), 2021 second-round pick, 2023 second-round pick
Feb. 5
Acquired: Reggie Bullock
Acquired: Svi Mykhailiuk, Second-round draft pick
Feb. 3

Acquired: Nik Stauskas, Wade Baldwin, 2021 second-round pick, 2023 second-round pick

Acquired: Rodney Hood
Feb. 1

Acquired: Timothé Luwawu-Cabarrot, cash considerations

Acquired: Protected 2020 second-round pick
Jan. 31

Acquired: Dennis Smith Jr., DeAndre Jordan, Wesley Matthews, two future first-round picks

Acquired: Kristaps Porzingis, Tim Hardaway Jr., Courtney Lee, Trey Burke
Jan. 22

Acquired: Carmelo Anthony, draft rights to Jon Diebler, cash considerations

Acquired: Draft rights to Tadija Dragicevic
Jan. 7

Acquired: Michael Carter-Williams, cash considerations

Acquired: Protected 2020 second-round pick
Jan. 3

Acquired: MarShon Brooks, Wayne Selden, 2019 second-round pick, 2020 second-round pick

Acquired: Justin Holiday
Dec. 15

Acquired: Trevor Ariza

Acquired: Austin Rivers, Kelly Oubre Jr.
Dec. 8

Acquired: Matthew Dellavedova, John Henson, 2021 first-round pick, 2021 second-round pick

Acquired: George Hill, Jason Smith, 2021 second-round pick

Acquired: Sam Dekker
Nov. 7

Acquired: Kyle Korver

Acquired: Alec Burks, 2020 second-round pick, 2021 second-round pick
Nov. 12

Acquired: Jimmy Butler, Justin Patton

Acquired: Robert Covington, Dario Saric, Jerryd Bayless, 2022 second-round pick
