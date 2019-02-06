2018-19 NBA Trade Tracker: Sixers add Tobias Harris from Clippers; Lakers get Reggie Bullock from Pistons
A rundown of every deal this season as we approach the Feb. 7 trade deadline
The Feb. 7 trade deadline is inching closer as NBA teams continue to look for ways to improve their rosters for the impending postseason run. It's also the time for those franchises with little to no hope at a playoff berth to part ways with talent as they unload salaries and focus on the future.
There have already been a few trades that have gotten the ball rolling as the month of February begins, none bigger than the New York Knicks sending Kristaps Porzingis to the Dallas Mavericks in a seven-player blockbuster trade. Then we saw the 76ers make a huge move to add Tobias Harris from the Clippers, creating one of the most fearsome starting lineups in the NBA.
New Orleans Pelicans center Anthony Davis may be the next big star to switch teams, with the Los Angeles Lakers being intensely involved in those trade discussions. However, will the New Orleans Pelicans move their star before the deadline or decide to wait until later to make their move? We'll find out soon enough.
Below is every trade that has happened so far this season. We will continue to update with all the latest trades that transpire.
Trades during 2018-19 NBA season
- Trade grades: Who won the deal?
|
|Acquired: Nik Stauskas, Wade Baldwin, 2021 second-round pick, 2023 second-round pick
|
|Acquired: Rodney Hood
- Trade Grades: Who won the deal?
- Trade Grades: Who won the deal?
- Analysis: Pressure on Knicks after trading star
- Trade Grades: Who won the deal?
- Trade Grades: Who won the deal?
- Trade Grades: Who won the deal?
|
|Acquired: Jimmy Butler, Justin Patton
|
|Acquired: Robert Covington, Dario Saric, Jerryd Bayless, 2022 second-round pick
- Trade Grades: Who won the deal?
- Analysis: Wolves make most of no-win situation
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Report: Sixers get Harris from Clippers
Harris, Boban Marjanovic and Mike Scott go to the Sixers, while the Clippers get three players...
-
NBA Tuesday scores, highlights, updates
The Lakers suffered a 42-point loss to the Pacers, while the Raptors took care of the Sixe...
-
Report: Lakers get Bullock from Pistons
Mykhailiuk was drafted by the Lakers in the second round in last summer's draft
-
Lakers have embarrassing night in Indy
The Lakers may have been a little distracted in a 42-point loss to Indiana on Tuesday
-
NBA dunk contest, 3-point participants
All of the participants are ready to roll for All-Star Saturday Night
-
Fans taunt Ingram over trade rumors
The Lakers have reportedly offered Ingram to the Pelicans in trade discussions for Davis