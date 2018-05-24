2018 All-NBA Teams: LeBron James unanimously named to record-setting 12th first team

LeBron James was unanimously selected to the 2017-18 All-NBA first team, which was announced by the league on Thursday. It's the 12th first-team honor for the Cavaliers veteran and fourteenth All-NBA selection of his career, passing Kobe Bryant and Karl Malone for most first team selections all-time.

MVP frontrunner James Harden of the Houston Rockets was also unanimously selected to the first team; Anthony Davis, Damian Lillard and Kevin Durant represent the remaining members of the first team as outlined below.

All-NBA First Team

F: LeBron James, Cavaliers

G: James Harden, Rockets

C/F: Anthony Davis, Pelicans

G: Damian Lillard, Trail Blazers

F: Kevin Durant, Warriors



All-NBA Second Team

All-NBA Third Team

There are no major surprises in the All-NBA teams, though it is noteworthy that it is Damian Lillard's first career first team selection.

The All-NBA teams are far more than just a list of the top players in the league -- it also factors into contract money paid out, player value perceived by the public spectrum and more. The biggest impact this year? That likely goes to Anthony Davis who, as Bobby Marks of ESPN notes, has now met the super-max criteria, making him eligible to sign the largest contract in NBA history next summer. That's big news for a Pelicans team that is strapped in a small market, as no player has yet to turn down a super-max.

On the other side of the spectrum, Thursday's revelation has negative ramifications for Joel Embiid's earning potential. Derek Bodner of The Athletic noted that, barring an MVP season, Embiid will not qualify for a super-max deal despite being honored as a second-team All-NBA performer.