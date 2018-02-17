2018 Basketball Hall of Fame finalists named: Ray Allen, Grant Hill, Chris Webber lead list
The 13 finalists will find out if they have been selected on March 31
All-Star Weekend is all about the game's current and future stars. But on Saturday afternoon, ahead of the theatrics of All-Star Saturday Night, we took some time to look back at the legends of the past.
The 2018 Basketball Hall of Fame finalists were announced during a ceremony in Los Angeles. There were 13 finalists selected for what could be an absolutely loaded Hall of Fame class. Between the NBA, WNBA, NCAA, and coaching and refereeing ranks, there were all sorts of legends on the list.
Here are the 2018 Basketball Hall of Fame finalists:
- Ray Allen
- Maurice Cheeks
- Jason Kidd
- Grant Hill
- Steve Nash
- Chris Webber
- Katie Smith
- Tina Thompson
- 1954-58 Wayland Baptist University (team)
- Rudy Tomjanovich (coach)
- Charles "Lefty" Driesell (coach)
- Hugh Evans (referee)
- Kim Mulkey (coach)
The HOF class of 2018 will be named on Saturday, March 31 during the Final Four.
The enshrinement for the players selected will be Sept. 7 in Springfield, Mass., at the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.
Also announced were the winners of the Basketball Hall of Fame Curt Gowdy Media Award for 2018. For print, NBA photographer Andy Bernstein was given the honor, while Doris Burke won for broadcasting.
