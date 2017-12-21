2018 Basketball Hall of Fame nominees: Steve Nash, Jason Kidd, Ray Allen top list

There's no greater honor for a basketball player than being enshrined in the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame, and now we know which individuals could be a part of the 2018 class.

Of the five new male nominees, Jason Kidd, Steve Nash and Ray Allen seem to be obvious shoe-ins, while Grant Hill, Chauncey Billups and Richard Hamilton might be closer calls. Notably absent from the list of nominees was former NBA player Rasheed Wallace, who did not receive the necessary votes for candidacy.

As in years past, finalists for Class of 2018 will be announced during NBA All-Star Weekend in February in Los Angeles, California. The final Class of 2018 will be unveiled during the NCAA Final Four in San Antonio, Texas.

The Hall of Fame announced its new batch of 2018 candidates on Thursday:

2018 first-time nominees:

Male players

Jason Kidd



Steve Nash



Ray Allen



Grant Hill



Chauncey Billups



Richard Hamilton



Female players

Becky Hammon



Katie Smith



Valerie Still



Tina Thompson



Non-Players

Steve Fisher (coach)



Ed Hightower (official)



Bob Huggins (coach)



Willie West (coach)



Notable holdover candidates

Muggsy Bogues



Maurice Cheeks



Tim Hardaway



Sidney Moncrief



Jack Sikma



Rudy Tomjanovich (coach)



Ben Wallace



Chris Webber



How it works

Players, referees and coaches are eligible for the Hall of Fame when they have been fully retired for three full seasons, a recent change which started with the 2018 class from the previous minimum of four fully retired seasons.

Here's how the Hall of Fame describes the election process: