2018 BIG3 Basketball awards: Corey Maggette takes home MVP; 'Birdman' wins Defensive Player of the Year

A redemption story in the BIG3 has now come full circle as Corey Maggette, a 14-year NBA veteran completing his second season with the league, has been tabbed as the 2018 MVP. The prestigious honor comes a year removed from an injury-shortened season for Maggette in which he was injured in Week 1 and did not return for the remainder of the season.

Maggette, a former Duke standout, beat out the league's third-leading scorer, David Hawkins, a former Temple star, for the MVP award.

Below is the full list of awards handed out on Tuesday.

MVP: Corey Maggette (Power)

Coach of the Year: Nancy Lieberman (Power)

Captain of the Year: Corey Maggette (Power)

Defensive Player of the Year: Chris 'Birdman' Andersen (Power)

Too Hard to Guard: Al Harrington (Trilogy)

Trash Talker: Gary Payton (3-Headed Monsters)

4th Man of the Year: Andre Emmett (3's Company)

BIG Community Award: Ricky Davis (Ghost Ballers)

The announcement of the league's awards coincides nearly identically with the conclusion of the 2018 season. The last day of the league year will take place on Friday, Aug. 24 and will feature the third-place showdown between Tri-State and 3-Headed Monsters on FOX at 8 p.m. ET. Immediately following the third-place game will be the BIG3 Championship between Power and 3's Company.