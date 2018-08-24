2018 BIG3 basketball championship game: Watch online, TV channel, live stream, date, time, rosters
Here's how to watch the title game of the BIG3's second season
The BIG3, the professional 3-on-3 basketball league co-founded by Ice Cube, will conclude its second season on Friday with the championship game between Power and 3's Company. Led by a record 34-point performance from BIG3 MVP Corey Maggette, Power eked out a narrow 51-49 win over Tri-State in last week's semifinal matchup to advance to the title game. On the other side, 3's Company cruised to a 50-28 upset win over 3-Headed Monsters, who tied for the league's best regular-season record at 7-1.
Now it comes down to one game for the league's biggest prize. Former NBA players for the Power include Maggette, Cuttino Mobley, Glen "Big Baby" Davis and Chris "Birdman" Andersen. 3's Company boasts names like Baron Davis, Drew Gooden and Dahntay Jones. You can take a look at the full rosters here and see the full list of BIG3 awards that were announced on Tuesday.
Before the title game, the losers of last week's semifinals (3-Headed Monsters and Tri-State) will meet in a third-place matchup. Here's how to watch both games, along with the roster for each team.
How to watch 2018 BIG3 third-place game
Teams: 3-Headed Monsters vs. Tri-State
When: Friday, Aug. 24 -- 8 p.m. ET
Where: Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY
TV: FOX
Live Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
How to watch 2018 BIG3 championship game
Teams: Power vs. 3's Company
When: Friday, Aug. 24 -- immediately following third-place game
Where: Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY
TV: FOX
Live Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
Power roster
- Corey Maggette
- Cuttino Mobley
- Glen "Big Baby" Davis
- Xavier Silas
- Ryan Gomes
- Quentin Richardson
- Chris "Birdman" Andersen
- Coach: Nancy Lieberman
3's Company roster
- DerMarr Johnson
- Baron Davis
- Drew Gooden
- Andre Emmett
- Jason Maxiell
- Dahntay Jones
- Coach: Michael Cooper
3-Headed Monsters roster
- Rashard Lewis
- Reggie Evans
- Mahmoud Abdul-Rauf
- Jamario Moon
- Kwame Brown
- Salim Stoudamire
- Qyntel Woods
- Coach: Gary Payton
Tri-State roster
- Jermaine O'Neal
- Amar'e Stoudemire
- Nate Robinson
- David Hawkins
- Bonzi Wells
- Robert Hite
- Coach: Julius Erving
