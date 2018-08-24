2018 BIG3 basketball championship game: Watch online, TV channel, live stream, date, time, rosters

The BIG3, the professional 3-on-3 basketball league co-founded by Ice Cube, will conclude its second season on Friday with the championship game between Power and 3's Company. Led by a record 34-point performance from BIG3 MVP Corey Maggette, Power eked out a narrow 51-49 win over Tri-State in last week's semifinal matchup to advance to the title game. On the other side, 3's Company cruised to a 50-28 upset win over 3-Headed Monsters, who tied for the league's best regular-season record at 7-1.

Now it comes down to one game for the league's biggest prize. Former NBA players for the Power include Maggette, Cuttino Mobley, Glen "Big Baby" Davis and Chris "Birdman" Andersen. 3's Company boasts names like Baron Davis, Drew Gooden and Dahntay Jones. You can take a look at the full rosters here and see the full list of BIG3 awards that were announced on Tuesday.

Before the title game, the losers of last week's semifinals (3-Headed Monsters and Tri-State) will meet in a third-place matchup. Here's how to watch both games, along with the roster for each team.

How to watch 2018 BIG3 third-place game

Teams: 3-Headed Monsters vs. Tri-State

When: Friday, Aug. 24 -- 8 p.m. ET

Where: Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY

TV: FOX

Live Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

How to watch 2018 BIG3 championship game

Teams: Power vs. 3's Company

When: Friday, Aug. 24 -- immediately following third-place game

Where: Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY

TV: FOX

Live Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

Power roster

Corey Maggette



Cuttino Mobley



Glen "Big Baby" Davis



Xavier Silas



Ryan Gomes



Quentin Richardson



Chris "Birdman" Andersen



Coach: Nancy Lieberman



3's Company roster

DerMarr Johnson



Baron Davis



Drew Gooden



Andre Emmett



Jason Maxiell



Dahntay Jones



Coach: Michael Cooper



3-Headed Monsters roster

Rashard Lewis



Reggie Evans



Mahmoud Abdul-Rauf



Jamario Moon



Kwame Brown



Salim Stoudamire



Qyntel Woods



Coach: Gary Payton



Tri-State roster