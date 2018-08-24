2018 BIG3 basketball championship: Power wins title after altercation; Corey Maggette named MVP
Power took home the title in the BIG3's second season
The summer is coming to a close, and that means it's time to say goodbye to another season of the BIG3 -- the professional 3-on-3 basketball league co-founded by Ice Cube. Power defeated 3's Company, 51-43, on Friday at Barclays Center in Brooklyn to win the championship in the league's second season.
Corey Maggette was named MVP of the championship game (he also won the regular-season MVP), scoring a game-high 27 points. Power coach Nancy Lieberman became the first female head coach to win a title in a professional men's sports league.
Things got a little testy between the two teams in the first half, as Maggette thought Dahntay Jones deliberately tried to trip him on a jump shot. Pushing and shoving ensued, which led to a big scrum with players rushing over from both benches.
Cooler heads prevailed, and Power went on a 16-6 run to close the half after the skirmish. A late 16-4 run from 3's Company made things close toward the end, but Power sealed the title on a Cuttino Mobley jumper. The highlight of the night, however, went to Glen "Big Baby" Davis, who made a pivotal and-one and then celebrated with the hottest dance move of the summer.
Before the title game, the 3-Headed Monsters defeated Tri-State, 52-49, in the third-place game on a game-winning 3-pointer from former NBA guard Mahmoud Abdul-Rauf.
After the conclusion of another BIG3 season, we'll have to wait to see which new players sign on next summer.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Kawhi will enter Toronto with open mind
Leonard's preference is still reportedly Los Angeles, but Toronto will have the chance to woo...
-
2018-19 NBA MVP odds: Values, sleepers
Curry should be an MVP favorite based on his value, but that's not the way it works.
-
Tatum talks '90s hoops, movies and M.J.
The Celtics star might have been born in 1998, but he knows plenty about the old days
-
Five NBA win total over/unders to avoid
There's always risk in any bet, but these teams present way too much
-
Crawford: Therapy saved my career
Crawford, who was also fined $100K and suspended for the season after the incident, says therapy...
-
WNBA Playoffs: Bracket, how to watch
The WNBA Playoffs continue with the semi-finals on Sunday