2018 BIG3 Basketball League: Rosters, schedule, dates, new players, times, TV info, live stream
Players such as Amar'e Stoudemire, Metta World Peace and Baron Davis have signed on for the league's second season
The BIG3, a professional 3-on-3 league co-founded by Ice Cube and populated by a myriad of ex-NBA stars, has entered its second season. The league began its 10-week season last Friday in Houston.
Each regular-season date will feature four consecutive games, so every team will play each week. Playoffs will be held on Aug. 17, with the championship the following week on Aug. 24.
The addition of a second co-captain roster spot has allowed even more ex-NBA players to sign up, including newcomers Amar'e Stoudemire, Metta World Peace and Baron Davis. Last season's title went to Trilogy, which will return five of its players, including 2017 Championship MVP Rashad McCants.
Below is all the information you need about this summer's BIG3 action.
2018 BIG3 Schedule
WEEK 1 | June 22: Toyota Center | Houston, Texas | 6:30 p.m. (local time) | FS1
WEEK 2 | June 29: United Center | Chicago, Illinois | 6 p.m. (local time) | FOX
WEEK 3 | July 6: Oracle Arena | Oakland, California | 4 p.m. (local time) | FOX
WEEK 4 | July 13: Little Caesars Arena | Detroit, Michigan | 6 p.m. (local time) | FS1
WEEK 5 | July 20: American Airlines Arena | Miami, Florida | 7 p.m. (local time) | FS1
WEEK 6 | July 27: Air Canada Centre | Toronto, Ontario | 7 p.m. (local time) | FS1
WEEK 7 | August 3: TD Garden | Boston, Massachusetts | 7 p.m. (local time) | FS1
WEEK 8 | August 10: Infinite Energy Arena | Atlanta, Georgia | 8:30 p.m. (local time) | FS1
WEEK 9 | August 17: American Airlines Center | Dallas, Texas | 6 p.m. (local time) | FOX *Playoffs*
WEEK 10 | August 24: Barclays Center | Brooklyn, New York | 7 p.m. (local time) | FOX *Championship Finals*
How to watch live
TV: FOX (Weeks 2, 3, 9 and 10), FS1 (Weeks 1, 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8)
Live Stream: FOX Sports app (all games), Facebook.com/BIG3onFOX (one game per week)
New BIG3 Players for 2018 season
- Amar'e Stoudemire
- Metta World Peace
- Baron Davis
- Carlos Boozer
- Nate Robinson
- Drew Gooden
- Glen 'Big Baby' Davis
- Chris 'Birdman' Andersen
- Quentin Richardson
- Dahntay Jones
- Salim Stoudamire
- Qyntel Woods
- Ryan Gomes
- Mario West
- Alan Anderson
- Ryan Hollins
- Andre Emmett
- Jason Maxiell
- Robert Hite
- Corsley Edwards
- Jermaine Taylor
Complete rosters
3 Headed Monsters
- Gary Payton (Coach)
- Rashard Lewis (Captain)
- Reggie Evans (Co-captain)
- Mahmoud Abul-Rauf (Co-captain)
- Kwame Brown
- Salim Stoudamire*
- Qyntel Woods*
3's Company
- Michael Cooper (Coach)*
- DerMarr Johnson (Captain)
- Baron Davis (Co-captain)*
- Drew Gooden (Co-captain)*
- Andre Emmett*
- Jason Maxiell*
- Derrick Byars
Ball Hogs
- Rick Barry (Coach)
- Brian Scalabrine (Captain)
- Josh Childress (Co-captain)
- DeShawn Stevenson (Co-captain)
- Andre Owens
- Corsley Edwards*
- Jermaine Taylor*
Ghost Ballers
- George Gervin (Coach)
- Mike Bibby (Captain)
- Ricky Davis (Co-captain)
- Carlos Boozer (Co-captain)*
- Lee Nailon
- Marcus Banks
- Mario West*
Killer 3s
- Charles Oakley (Coach)
- Chauncey Billups (Captain)
- Stephen Jackson (Co-captain)
- Metta World Peace (Co-captain)*
- Alan Anderson*
- Ryan Hollins*
- Mike James
Power
- Nancy Lieberman (Coach)*
- Corey Maggette (Captain)
- Cuttino Mobley (Co-captain)
- Glen 'Big Baby' Davis (Co-captain)*
- Chris 'Birdman' Andersen*
- Quentin Richardson*
- Ryan Gomes*
Tri-State
- Julius Erving (Coach)
- Jermaine O'Neal (Captain)
- Amar'e Stoudemire (Co-captain)*
- Nate Robinson (Co-captain)*
- David Hawkins
- Robert Hite*
- Bonzi Wells
Trilogy
- Rick Mahorn (Coach)
- Kenyon Martin (Captain)
- Al Harrington (Co-captain)
- Rashad McCants (Co-captain)
- James White
- Dion Glover
- Dahntay Jones*
*First BIG3 season
