2018 BIG3 Basketball League: Rosters, schedule, new players, dates, times, TV channels, live stream

After a successful inaugural season in 2017, the BIG3 -- a 3-on-3 basketball league comprised of former NBA players founded by Ice Cube -- is set to return for its second season.

The league will begin its 10-week season on June 22 in Houston. Each regular season date will feature four consecutive games, so every team will play each week. Playoffs will be held on August 17, with the championship the following week on August 24.

The addition of a second co-captain roster spot has allowed even more ex-NBA players to sign up, including newcomers Amar'e Stoudemire, Metta World Peace and Baron Davis. Last season's title went to Trilogy, which will return five of its players, including 2017 Championship MVP Rashad McCants.

Below is all the information you need about this summer's BIG3 action.

2018 BIG3 Schedule

WEEK 1 | June 22: Toyota Center | Houston, Texas | 6:30 p.m. (local time) | FS1

WEEK 2 | June 29: United Center | Chicago, Illinois | 6 p.m. (local time) | FOX

WEEK 3 | July 6: Oracle Arena | Oakland, California | 4 p.m. (local time) | FOX

WEEK 4 | July 13: Little Caesars Arena | Detroit, Michigan | 6 p.m. (local time) | FS1

WEEK 5 | July 20: American Airlines Arena | Miami, Florida | 7 p.m. (local time) | FS1

WEEK 6 | July 27: Air Canada Centre | Toronto, Ontario | 7 p.m. (local time) | FS1

WEEK 7 | August 3: TD Garden | Boston, Massachusetts | 7 p.m. (local time) | FS1

WEEK 8 | August 10: Infinite Energy Arena | Atlanta, Georgia | 8:30 p.m. (local time) | FS1

WEEK 9 | August 17: American Airlines Center | Dallas, Texas | 6 p.m. (local time) | FOX *Playoffs*

WEEK 10 | August 24: Barclays Center | Brooklyn, New York | 7 p.m. (local time) | FOX *Championship Finals*

How to watch live

TV: FOX (Weeks 2, 3, 9 and 10), FS1 (Weeks 1, 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8)

Live Stream: FOX Sports app (all games), Facebook.com/BIG3onFOX (one game per week)

New BIG3 Players for 2018 season

Amar'e Stoudemire

Metta World Peace

Baron Davis

Carlos Boozer

Nate Robinson

Drew Gooden

Glen 'Big Baby' Davis

Chris 'Birdman' Andersen

Quentin Richardson

Dahntay Jones

Salim Stoudamire

Qyntel Woods

Ryan Gomes

Mario West

Alan Anderson

Ryan Hollins

Andre Emmett

Jason Maxiell

Robert Hite

Corsley Edwards

Jermaine Taylor



Complete rosters

3 Headed Monsters

Gary Payton (Coach)



Rashard Lewis (Captain)



Reggie Evans (Co-captain)



Mahmoud Abul-Rauf (Co-captain)



Kwame Brown



Salim Stoudamire*



Qyntel Woods*



3's Company

Michael Cooper (Coach)*



DerMarr Johnson (Captain)



Baron Davis (Co-captain)*



Drew Gooden (Co-captain)*



Andre Emmett*



Jason Maxiell*



Derrick Byars



Ball Hogs

Rick Barry (Coach)



Brian Scalabrine (Captain)



Josh Childress (Co-captain)



DeShawn Stevenson (Co-captain)



Andre Owens



Corsley Edwards*



Jermaine Taylor*



Ghost Ballers

George Gervin (Coach)



Mike Bibby (Captain)



Ricky Davis (Co-captain)



Carlos Boozer (Co-captain)*



Lee Nailon



Marcus Banks



Mario West*



Killer 3s

Charles Oakley (Coach)



Chauncey Billups (Captain)



Stephen Jackson (Co-captain)



Metta World Peace (Co-captain)*



Alan Anderson*



Ryan Hollins*



Mike James



Power

Nancy Lieberman (Coach)*



Corey Maggette (Captain)



Cuttino Mobley (Co-captain)



Glen 'Big Baby' Davis (Co-captain)*



Chris 'Birdman' Andersen*



Quentin Richardson*



Ryan Gomes*



Tri-State

Julius Erving (Coach)



Jermaine O'Neal (Captain)



Amar'e Stoudemire (Co-captain)*



Nate Robinson (Co-captain)*



David Hawkins



Robert Hite*



Bonzi Wells



Trilogy

Rick Mahorn (Coach)



Kenyon Martin (Captain)



Al Harrington (Co-captain)



Rashad McCants (Co-captain)



James White



Dion Glover



Dahntay Jones*



*First BIG3 season