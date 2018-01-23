2018 BIG3 rosters: Latest NBA players who have committed to play this summer

Players such as Metta World Peace, Baron Davis and Nate Robinson have signed on

After a successful inaugural season in 2017, the BIG3 -- a 3-on-3 basketball league comprised of former NBA players founded by Ice Cube -- will return for its second season in the summer of 2018.

So far 22 players, captains, co-captains and coaches have agreed to return and have roster spots, while 25 players from last season will join the BIG3 Draft Pool, from which the remaining rosters spots will be filled.

A new addition this season is a second co-captain spot for each team, which have already been filled by some prominent ex-NBA players. Four co-captain spots remain, and we'll continue to update this list as more players sign on.

New BIG3 Players for 2018 season

Glen 'Big Baby' Davis

  • NBA honors: NBA champion (2008)
  • BIG3 team: Power
  • Notable team members: Clyde Drexler (coach), Corey Maggette, Cuttino Mobley

Nate Robinson

  • NBA honors: Three-time Slam Dunk Contest champion
  • BIG3 team: Tri-State
  • Notable team members: Jermaine O'Neal

Baron Davis

  • NBA honors: Two-time All-Star, All-NBA Third Team
  • BIG3 Team: 3's Company
  • Notable team members: Allen Iverson, DerMarr Johnson

Metta World Peace (will play as Ron Artest)

  • NBA honors: NBA champion, Defensive Player of the Year, All-Star
  • BIG3 team: Killer 3's
  • Notable team members: Chauncey Billups, Stephen Jackson, Charles Oakley (coach)
