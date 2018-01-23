2018 BIG3 rosters: Latest NBA players who have committed to play this summer
Players such as Metta World Peace, Baron Davis and Nate Robinson have signed on
After a successful inaugural season in 2017, the BIG3 -- a 3-on-3 basketball league comprised of former NBA players founded by Ice Cube -- will return for its second season in the summer of 2018.
So far 22 players, captains, co-captains and coaches have agreed to return and have roster spots, while 25 players from last season will join the BIG3 Draft Pool, from which the remaining rosters spots will be filled.
A new addition this season is a second co-captain spot for each team, which have already been filled by some prominent ex-NBA players. Four co-captain spots remain, and we'll continue to update this list as more players sign on.
New BIG3 Players for 2018 season
Glen 'Big Baby' Davis
- NBA honors: NBA champion (2008)
- BIG3 team: Power
- Notable team members: Clyde Drexler (coach), Corey Maggette, Cuttino Mobley
Nate Robinson
- NBA honors: Three-time Slam Dunk Contest champion
- BIG3 team: Tri-State
- Notable team members: Jermaine O'Neal
Baron Davis
- NBA honors: Two-time All-Star, All-NBA Third Team
- BIG3 Team: 3's Company
- Notable team members: Allen Iverson, DerMarr Johnson
Metta World Peace (will play as Ron Artest)
- NBA honors: NBA champion, Defensive Player of the Year, All-Star
- BIG3 team: Killer 3's
- Notable team members: Chauncey Billups, Stephen Jackson, Charles Oakley (coach)
-
Watch Kobe's Oscar-nominated short
Kobe Bryant is now an Oscar nominee. Here's how you can watch his short
-
Dinwiddie channels Hulk, makes his name
The guard is doing everything he can to make a name for himself (and making Cavs fans sweat...
-
Kobe Bryant nominated for Oscar
Bryant is getting recognition for his off-the-court exploits in retirement
-
Spurs vs. Cavaliers odds, picks
Our advanced computer model simulated Tuesday's Spurs vs. Cavs game 10,000 times
-
Lakers vs. Celtics odds, expert picks
Larry Hartstein has a knack for picking Celtics' games and just locked in a play for Tuesday...
-
Medical expert on Leonard's quad injury
Leonard, who has played just nine games this season, has once again been shut down by the...
Add a Comment