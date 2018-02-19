2018 NBA All-Star Game: Watch Kyrie Irving assist LeBron James on winning bucket

When the results of the draft were announced for the newly-formatted All-Star Game, one of the first things most people noticed, was that LeBron James had picked his former teammate, Kyrie Irving.

The two helped the Cleveland Cavaliers win their first championship two seasons ago, but as has been well documented, their relationship deteriorated to the point where Irving requested a trade. He was granted his wish, something LeBron was reportedly not pleased about, and now plays for the Celtics.

But on Sunday night, they were back on the same team: Team LeBron. And as it turned out, LeBron made a wise decision; the duo's chemistry on the floor is still sharp. Late in the fourth quarter, after Team LeBron embarked on a double-digit comeback, they were down by one point, and needed a bucket.

After receiving a pass along the baseline, Irving spotted LeBron cutting into the paint, and hit him with a sharp pass. LeBron took advantage, finishing with his left hand to put his squad up for good with just 34.5 seconds to play.

How is that for a storyline?

In their first game back on the same team, LeBron James and Kyrie Irving combined for the game winner. Team LeBron squeaks past Team Stephen, 148-145.

LeBron finished the game with 29 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists, winning his third All-Star Game MVP Award. Irving, meanwhile, had 13 points, seven rebounds and nine assists.