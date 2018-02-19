2018 NBA All-Star Game watch online: Live stream, TV channel, date, time, rosters

The 2018 NBA All-Star Game has come and gone and the brand-new forma worked well. The elimination of the traditional Eastern Conference vs. Western Conference teams led to a more competitive game just like everybody wanted.

This time around teams were selected by the leading vote-getter from each conference, LeBron James and Steph Curry, and captains were allowed to choose players from the pool of All-Stars regardless of conference affiliation.

As a result the game had some more meaning, and if nothing it gave the All-Star Game a different look and feel than in years past. Here's how to watch the game on TV or via live stream.

How to watch NBA All-Star Game



Date: Sunday, Feb. 18



Sunday, Feb. 18 Time: 8 p.m. ET



8 p.m. ET Location: Staples Center -- Los Angeles, California



Staples Center -- Los Angeles, California TV: TNT

TNT Streaming: TNTdrama.com or Watch TNT app

TNTdrama.com or Watch TNT app Follow: GameTracker

Rosters

Team LeBron starters

LeBron James, Cleveland Cavaliers



Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks



Joel Embiid, Philadelphia 76ers



Kyrie Irving, Boston Celtics



DeMar DeRozan, Toronto Raptors



Team LeBron reserves

Al Horford, Boston Celtics



Kyle Lowry, Toronto Raptors



Bradley Beal, Washington Wizards



Victor Oladipo, Indiana Pacers



Andre Drummond, Detroit Pistons (injury replacement)



Goran Dragic, Miami Heat (injury replacement)



Kemba Walker, Charlotte Hornets (injury replacement)



Injured, will not play

Kevin Love, Cleveland Cavaliers



John Wall, Washington Wizards



Kristaps Porzingis, New York Knicks



Coach: Mike D'Antoni, Houston Rockets





Team Stephen starters

Stephen Curry, Golden State Warriors



James Harden, Houston Rockets



Kevin Durant, Golden State Warriors



Anthony Davis, New Orleans Pelicans



* Fifth starter TBA after DeMarcus Cousins injury

Team Stephen reserves

Karl-Anthony Towns, Minnesota Timberwolves



Draymond Green, Golden State Warriors



Jimmy Butler, Minnesota Timberwolves



Klay Thompson, Golden State Warriors



Damian Lillard, Portland Trail Blazers



LaMarcus Aldridge, San Antonio Spurs



Russell Westbrook, Oklahoma City Thunder



Paul George, Oklahoma City Thunder (injury replacement)



Injured, will not play

DeMarcus Cousins, New Orleans Pelicans



Coach: Dwane Casey, Toronto Raptors