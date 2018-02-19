2018 NBA All-Star Game watch online: Live stream, TV channel, date, time, rosters

The 2018 NBA All-Star Game has come and gone and the brand-new forma worked well. The elimination of the traditional Eastern Conference vs. Western Conference teams led to a more competitive game just like everybody wanted. 

This time around teams were selected by the leading vote-getter from each conference, LeBron James and Steph Curry, and captains were allowed to choose players from the pool of All-Stars regardless of conference affiliation.

As a result the game had some more meaning, and if nothing it gave the All-Star Game a different look and feel than in years past. Here's how to watch the game on TV or via live stream.

Rosters

Team LeBron starters

  • LeBron James, Cleveland Cavaliers
  • Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks
  • Joel Embiid, Philadelphia 76ers
  • Kyrie Irving, Boston Celtics
  • DeMar DeRozan, Toronto Raptors

Team LeBron reserves

  • Al Horford, Boston Celtics
  • Kyle Lowry, Toronto Raptors
  • Bradley Beal, Washington Wizards
  • Victor Oladipo, Indiana Pacers
  • Andre Drummond, Detroit Pistons (injury replacement)
  • Goran Dragic, Miami Heat (injury replacement)
  • Kemba Walker, Charlotte Hornets (injury replacement)

Injured, will not play

  • Kevin Love, Cleveland Cavaliers
  • John Wall, Washington Wizards
  • Kristaps Porzingis, New York Knicks

Coach: Mike D'Antoni, Houston Rockets


Team Stephen starters

  • Stephen Curry, Golden State Warriors
  • James Harden, Houston Rockets
  • Kevin Durant, Golden State Warriors
  • Anthony Davis, New Orleans Pelicans

* Fifth starter TBA after DeMarcus Cousins injury

Team Stephen reserves

  • Karl-Anthony Towns, Minnesota Timberwolves
  • Draymond Green, Golden State Warriors
  • Jimmy Butler, Minnesota Timberwolves
  • Klay Thompson, Golden State Warriors
  • Damian Lillard, Portland Trail Blazers
  • LaMarcus Aldridge, San Antonio Spurs
  • Russell Westbrook, Oklahoma City Thunder
  • Paul George, Oklahoma City Thunder (injury replacement)

Injured, will not play

  • DeMarcus Cousins, New Orleans Pelicans

Coach: Dwane Casey, Toronto Raptors

