2018 NBA All-Star Saturday odds, picks: Slam dunk competition, 3-point contest, skills challenge
Galin Dragiev is on a 27-13 run in NBA picks and locked-in plays for NBA All-Star Saturday night
NBA All-Star Saturday Night gets underway at 8 p.m. ET from Staples Center in Los Angeles. Tickets are in high demand for the trio of events featuring stars such as Klay Thompson, Victor Oladipo, and hometown favorite Lou Williams.
Before you decide what you're picking, check out what SportsLine's Galin Dragiev has to say. He's the site's No. 1 NBA expert and is on a 27-13 run against the spread. Anyone who has followed his advice is having a very lucrative start to 2018.
Part of his success: Dragiev learned early on to predict the outcome of the game before determining how success trickles down to individual players. When it comes to predictions, he trusts numbers above all else.
Now, he's keyed in on the Taco Bell Skills Challenge, JBL Three-Point Contest, and Verizon Slam Dunk Competition and locked in his picks.
We can tell you Dragiev is picking the Nets' Spencer Dinwiddie as a massive 13/1 long shot in the Skills Challenge. "Have people seen Spencer Dinwiddie play basketball? He's an extremely talented and technically sound player, and with this being his only event of the weekend, he'll want to win. Take him at +1300," Dragiev said.
2018 NBA Slam Dunk Contest Winner
Dennis Smith Jr. -105
Victor Oladipo +150
Larry Nance Jr. +225
Dennis Mitchell +350
2018 NBA Three-Point Contest Winner
Klay Thompson +150
Kyle Lowry +325
Eric Gordon +400
Paul George +475
Bradley Beal +625
Wayne Ellington +700
Devin Booker +1000
Tobias Harris +1250
2018 NBA Skills Challenge Winner
Lou Williams +125
Joel Embiid +300
Lauri Markkanen +400
Al Horford +480
Buddy Hield +625
Andre Drummond +700
Jamal Murray +1050
Spencer Dinwiddie +1300
