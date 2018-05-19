2018 NBA Combine: Duke's Grayson Allen plans to address tripping incidents with teams ahead of draft

Grayson Allen's productive four-year college career at Duke was overshadowed by his on-court antics at times. The former Blue Devils star was involved in a number of tripping incidents that made headlines nationwide, which ultimately led to him being stripped of his captaincy.

As Allen prepares for the NBA at the combine this week, he says it's a topic he's prepared to address with teams interested in drafting him.

"You have to address it, for sure," Allen said via Boston.com. "It's something that comes from my competitiveness. Competitiveness that I've had as a player, competitiveness that was pointed in the wrong direction and went over the line. It's obviously something that I needed to work on and address."

Allen maintains that, while he did have struggles keeping his composure at Duke, he has improved in that area. For him, he says it's about channeling his emotions without taking away his competitive spirit that made him one of the top players in the sport.

"It's something you don't want to put away," Allan said. "You don't want to put competitiveness and emotion away, so you learn to play with it. You learn to use it for your team. That's what I've been saying."

Allen is projected as a late-first round pick in Gary Parrish's latest mock draft, but he could be among a small handful of risers after the NBA Combine. Allen made 273 3-pointers over the course of his final three college seasons, and he proved his athleticism wasn't a fluke by maxing out with a 40.5" vertical leap that ranked fourth highest among participants in Chicago this week. He also posted the second-best shuttle run time (3.4 seconds) and had a standing vertical of 32.5".

Grayson Allen's 10.31 lane agility speed is one of the five best marks in our NBA Combine database's history. Seems like he's going to end up testing off the charts here athletically. — Jonathan Givony (@DraftExpress) May 17, 2018

If Allen does fall to 26 in the draft, as Parrish currently projects, the Philadelphia 76ers, who are currently sitting in that position, may feel like they got a steal late in the first round. Given Allen's production in college and proven athleticism, Philly could nab an athlete with the ability to knock down 3s and contribute early at the NBA level.