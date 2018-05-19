2018 NBA Draft Combine: 10 things to know, from Trae Young's swagger to Mo Bamba's wingspan

CHICAGO -- The 2018 NBA Draft Combine began to wrap up on Friday, with NBA teams conducting their final interviews and prospects playing in their final scrimmages. With Saturday and Sunday being used for medical testing, Friday was the last chance for teams to get a look at players on the court at the combine.

Here are 10 things to know from a few days in Chicago at the NBA Draft Combine:

Most impressive athlete

The most impressive display of athleticism at the combine came from Georgia Tech sophomore guard Josh Okogie.

Okogie had an excellent sophomore season for Georgia Tech -- he averaged 18.2 points, 6.3 rebounds and 2.5 assists and shot 38 percent from 3 -- but his even more impressive numbers came at the combine.

Okogie tied for the event's top vertical leap along with Villanova's Donte DiVincenzo at 42 inches. He also had the fastest three-quarter court sprint (3.04 seconds) and the fifth-fastest shuttle run (3.03 seconds).

It's possible that Okogie played himself into the first round by posting such stellar numbers in front of NBA executives. He also had decent scrimmage games; he scored 12 points in the first scrimmage, displaying good shooting as well as good perimeter defense, then 14 points in the second scrimmage.

Most jaw-dropping measurements

The most jaw-dropping player in the measurement portion of the combine wasn't that much of a surprise: Texas freshman big man Mohamed Bamba.

Bamba, who stands just shy of 7-feet tall without shoes, posted an NBA combine-record wingspan of seven feet, 10 inches and a massive standing reach of nine feet, 7.5 inches.

Bamba is considered a lock to go in the top half of the lottery, but in an interview with CBS Sports HQ, Bamba made the case that he ought to be the No. 1 overall pick. He said that everyone knows of his defensive acumen -- I think he could be a Rudy Gobert-like defensive force in the NBA -- but his offensive game is much more diverse than what he got to display in his college season. He's got pretty shooting form from deep, can put the ball on the floor with surprising dexterity, and is an excellent passer out of double teams.

Young shows confidence

Oklahoma point guard Trae Young is attacking the NBA draft process with the same confidence and flair that made him the most exciting (and most scrutinized) player in college basketball this season.

"I think I'm the best overall player in this draft," Young boasted to reporters. "(But) my main focus isn't necessarily to be the best player in this draft. My focus is to be the best player in the NBA. That's what I'm focusing on each and every day."

Young said he visited with 13 different NBA teams during the combine, and his main goal was to convince them that he can play better defense than we saw in college -- and also that he actually enjoys playing defense. One scout talked to me about his concerns with Young's slight frame, and whether he can stand up to the rigors of an 82-game season as well as the rigors of guarding grown men. But Young said he has put on 10 pounds of muscle in just the past five weeks.

Curry-Young comparison holds water

One more note on Trae Young: The comparisons with Steph Curry are easy and obvious, and, at least from a collegiate standpoint, absolutely correct. As I've noted before, Young's freshman year statistics are eerily similar to Curry's junior year numbers. Young had a 38.5 percent usage (tops in college hoops), 48.5 percent assist rate (tops in college hoops), and shot 36.1 percent from 3 on 327 attempts. Curry had a 38 percent usage (tops in college hoops), 40.2 percent assist rate (eighth in college hoops) and shot 38.7 percent from three on 336 attempts.

And while Young relishes the comparisons to the two-time MVP, he has another comparison to a two-time MVP that's more at the forefront of his mind: Steve Nash. That's Young's favorite NBA player of all time.

Spellman still unsure about staying in draft

Villanova's Omari Spellman, a potential first-round pick, is publicly wrestling with whether he should go to the NBA or return for a sophomore season under Jay Wright.

His heart is telling him to go. What he needs to figure out -- and soon -- is whether NBA executives agree with his heart.

"I feel as though I'm ready to play in the NBA right now, and I also understand that that may not be true," Spellman told reporters. "But I feel that in my heart. I feel that I can make that transition, or I wouldn't be here. I might feel like I'm an NBA player, but if 30 GMs don't feel like I'm an NBA player, I gotta go back to school."

If there's one thing that might convince NBA general managers that he's ready right now, it's Spellman's answer to which NBA player he most models his game after: Draymond Green. Spellman cited Green's versatility and unselfishness as why he admires him. Spellman had a Draymond-type game in the second scrimmage at the combine. In 26 minutes, Spellman had 15 points, made a 3, had nine rebounds, five assists, two steals and a block.

Of course, NBA executives could just look at the fact that the 6-9 big man shot 43.3 percent from 3 last season at Villanova as reason enough to draft him.

Graham could follow in former Kansas teammate's footsteps

Kansas senior Devonte' Graham's on-court creativity transferred perfectly to one team interview, when they put him through a short psychological evaluation by way of a subtly complicated question: "There's a bat and a ball. They're both worth $1.10. The bat is a dollar more than the ball. How much is the ball worth?"

I answered correctly: The bat is $1.05, the ball is five cents. Graham did not, but he gets points for creativity.

"You're smarter than me," Graham told me. "I told them the bat was a dollar, the ball was nothing, and you put taxes on the bat. I was overthinking it, that was the problem." He shrugged. "It was a good thought."

Another good thought: That a team in need of a backup point guard who can contribute immediately takes Graham early in the second round, just like what happened with his former Kansas teammate Frank Mason a year ago. Graham believes Mason's rookie-year success as a four-year Kansas guard who developed incrementally can only help Graham's fortunes as a four-year Kansas guard who developed incrementally: "It might help me a little bit from people who overlooked him, who could have drafted him," Graham told CBS Sports. "We're coming out of the same program, had the same success as we grew each year, and grew more in the leadership role. Four-year guys don't get as much credit."

After a rough shooting day at Thursday's scrimmage, Graham shone at Friday's scrimmage, when made 4-of-6 3-pointers for 16 points and dished out four assists.

Buzz building around Hervey

A name you might be hearing more buzz around in the next few weeks: Kevin Hervey, a senior wing from UT-Arlington with a ready-made NBA body (just shy of 6-8 but with a massive 7-foot, 3.5 inch wingspan).

One talent evaluator told me he thought Hervey looked like the best player on the floor on Friday, when he scored 21 points on 4-of-5 3-point shooting, notched three steals and got to the free-throw line more than any other player.

Preston, Melton putting past issues behind them

A couple players we didn't get to see in college basketball this season because of troubles with the NCAA were Kansas' Billy Preston (who left to play professionally in Bosnia in the middle of the college season) and USC's De'Anthony Melton, who declared for the NBA draft late in the season after having to sit out his entire sophomore year. Both spoke about the past year as an emotionally trying time, and both spoke about the combine as their opportunity to present their true selves.

"It was like an emotional rollercoaster," Melton said. "I was good sometimes, but sometimes I wasn't. I just tried to keep myself sane. I shot a lot, just got in the gym. Everybody has to go through something. This is what God put in my way. I'm still the same De'Anthony Melton. I haven't changed my game. I just bettered my game."

Preston said that every NBA team he interviewed with wanted him to explain what happened at Kansas and tell them what he learned from his time abroad.

"I was going through something mentally," Preston said of having to sit out while the NCAA investigated him. "Mentally I wasn't all the way there. Sitting out, being investigated by the NCAA, making that decision to go overseas -- through that whole time I just mentally wasn't there. I was distant from people, kept to myself. But I got through it. And I feel like it did (hurt my draft stock). If I was to never do any of that, I would have been in a better position. But I'm keeping my mindset the same. Always been a confident player, and I'm going to stay like that."

Grayson Allen has no regrets

Grayson Allen easily could have been drafted after both his sophomore season as well as his junior season, but he doesn't regret playing all four years at Duke, and feels like it can only help him in the NBA.

"I don't think it hurt me at all," Allen said. "I'm much more ready as a player. I improved a lot of things on the court, especially being a point guard. Trevon (Duval) and I shared point guard duties (this season). I got to play with two bigs that I could throw the ball up to -- I got used to throwing lobs up to them. Each year I've been at Duke, I've had to score in different spots. That has helped me so much, playing with extremely talented guys. I've had to adjust, scoring in different spots, add different things to my game. And that makes me more ready."

Trent on the rise

And finally, one more name on the rise could be Allen's teammate, Gary Trent Jr. Surrounded by tons of talent at Duke, Trent often had to defer. But Trent played well at the combine (in Friday's scrimmage he scored a combine-high 22 points on 3-of-5 3-point shooting and getting to the free-throw line a bunch). He displayed his bulldog on-court mentality. And he did well in the athletic testing, especially in the standing vertical leap, where he finished third in the combine.