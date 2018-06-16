2018 NBA Draft: Deandre Ayton, Marvin Bagley III, Trae Young among players invited to Green Room

During the 2018 NBA Draft on Thursday, the lives of 60 young players will change forever. Some of them will be fortunate enough to be in attendance, as they walk up on stage to shake the hand of commissioner Adam Silver after their name is called.

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, only collegiate players will be invited to the NBA Draft Green Room this year. Projected top-three pick Luka Doncic already planned not to attend because of his Real Madrid season, but no other international players will be there on Thursday.

Here is a list of the players who have been invited to attend the draft, according to Wojnarowski.

2018 NBA Draft Green Room invitees