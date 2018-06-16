2018 NBA Draft: Deandre Ayton, Marvin Bagley III, Trae Young among players invited to Green Room
The NBA will only allow collegiate players in the Green Room this season
During the 2018 NBA Draft on Thursday, the lives of 60 young players will change forever. Some of them will be fortunate enough to be in attendance, as they walk up on stage to shake the hand of commissioner Adam Silver after their name is called.
According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, only collegiate players will be invited to the NBA Draft Green Room this year. Projected top-three pick Luka Doncic already planned not to attend because of his Real Madrid season, but no other international players will be there on Thursday.
Here is a list of the players who have been invited to attend the draft, according to Wojnarowski.
2018 NBA Draft Green Room invitees
- Deandre Ayton, Arizona
- Marvin Bagley III, Duke
- Jaren Jackson Jr., Michigan State
- Mo Bamba, Texas
- Collin Sexton, Alabama
- Trae Young, Oklahoma
- Wendell Carter Jr., Duke
- Michael Porter Jr., Missouri
- Mikal Bridges, Villanova
- Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Kentucky
- Miles Bridges, Michigan State
- Kevin Knox, Kentucky
- Robert Williams, Texas A&M
- Lonnie Walker, Miami
- Donte DiVincenzo, Villanova
- Zhaire Smith, Texas Tech
- Jerome Robinson, Boston College
- Chandler Hutchison, Boise State
- Aaron Holiday, UCLA
