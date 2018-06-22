2018 NBA Draft grades: LIVE pick-by-pick results, analysis and tracker for first and second rounds

Follow along with the entire NBA draft

The 2018 NBA Draft is here, and we're breaking it all down. You can watch all the action at CBS Sports HQ with our live NBA Draft show. And you can follow along right here -- we'll have a grade and analysis with every pick. 

Also check out my prospect rankings and final mock draft as you prepare for draft night!

NBA Draft Grades: First round
1
Suns

C Deandre Ayton, Arizona freshman

Ayton is the obvious pick. He's big and strong and has the tools to become a dominant offensive big man. He has the athleticism to become a better defender than he showed in college. He will fit well next to Devin Booker. But he probably doesn't have the most upside, and he's not the safest bet, either. And he presents the question of whether you want to build around a big man in today's NBA. Grade: B+

2
Kings

PF Marvin Bagley III, Duke freshman

Bagley is an explosive athlete with an incredible motor. He was a hyper-productive college player, too. He's got the same potential of 2014 No. 1 pick Andrew Wiggins with more size and hustle. But the question is whether he can be a winning player, given his flaws on defense and unclear positional fit on that end. Grade: B-

3
Hawks

TRADE: Dallas Mavericks made this pick after sending the No. 5 pick and a 2019 protected first-rounder to the Hawks

SG Luka Doncic, Slovenia

With a reported trade, the Mavericks get their man here. The decision to pony up a future first-rounder was big just to move up two spots, but Doncic has the combination of NBA readiness and upside to be a star. Grade: A-

4
Grizzlies

PF Jaren Jackson Jr., Michigan State freshman

Jackson has huge upside, particularly on the defensive end. He also was not particularly productive in college, often disappearing because of foul trouble and not taking an engaged role in Michigan State's offense. He could be the futuristic big man that NBA teams are looking for, and he can fit next to Marc Gasol or replace him long term. But will he be a star or an unrealized prospect? Grade: B-

5
Mavericks

TRADE: Atlanta Hawks made this pick after sending the No. 3 pick to the Mavericks for No. 5 and a 2019 protected first-rounder

PG Trae Young, Oklahoma freshman

This Hawks grade is for a player with a huge upside -- arguably the best shooter and passer in this class -- but also for a second pick with huge upside. Young gives Atlanta a potential star, but so does a pick that is protected only Nos. 1-5 in next year's draft. That could be a top-10 pick easily and helps Atlanta's rebuild under former Warriors executive Travis Schlenk. Grade: A

6
Magic

C Mohamed Bamba, Texas freshman

Bamba's record-setting 7-foot-10 wingspan equals his obvious defensive potential. But it's on the offensive end where he could make an impact that few are discussing. The brilliant, mature New York City native has perhaps the highest ceiling in this draft, and he showed it by retooling his shot in the three months after the season ended. Grade: A+

7
Bulls

C Wendell Carter Jr., Duke freshman

Carter is as solid and easy to fit into an NBA lineup as anyone still available at this point. His upside is low, compared to some home-run options, but he should be a stable NBA center for a long time. He's very smart and fits well with Lauri Markkanen. Grade: B

8
Cavaliers

PG Collin Sexton, Alabama freshman

Sexton is the middle ground for the Cavaliers. He could play with LeBron James, should the King return. He could be the playmaker for a post-LeBron future, too. Michael Porter Jr. would have been the higher upside pick, but this one shouldn't offend anyone. Grade: B+

9
Knicks

SF Kevin Knox, Kentucky freshman

Knox is a fine prospect, but the big move was right there begging for the Knicks to take it. Michael Porter Jr. has so much more upside, and while Knox looks like a solid starter, this move definitely did not win over Knicks fans. Still, Knox can shoot and score and could play next to Kristaps Porzingis. Grade: C+

10
76ers

SF Mikal Bridges, Villanova junior

He's the perfect fit: Bridges is ready to play now and joins a team that needs another 3-and-D wing player to join Robert Covington. He's from the city, comes from a winning culture and plays with no ego. He'll never take the ball out of Ben Simmons' hands, but he'll make every shot off the catch. Grade: A

11
Hornets

TRADE: Los Angeles Clippers made this pick after trading No. 12 and two second-rounders to Hornets for No. 11

PG Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Kentucky freshman

The trade changes the take on this pick: The Clippers gave the Hornets two second-rounders to move up one spot, giving the Hornets No. 12. The Clippers need a point guard, but Gilgeous-Alexander isn't the highest-upside player available considering Michael Porter Jr. remains available. Grade: B-

12
Clippers

TRADE: Charlotte Hornets made this pick after trading No. 11 to Clippers for No. 12 and two second-rounders

SF Miles Bridges, Michigan State sophomore

13
Clippers

SF Miles Bridges, Michigan State sophomore

This might be the first true surprise pick. Robinson has talent and could be a good scorer to pair with Gilgeous-Alexander. But he's definitely lower upside than multiple players still available, and his less-than-elite athleticism brings up a defensive question mark. Also: How is Michael Porter Jr. still available?! Grade: D+

14
Nuggets

SF Michael Porter Jr., Missouri freshman

The health questions were real. A back injury is serious. But Porter had the talent to be a top-three pick, and the value here -- to a team that needs help at forward -- is too good to pass up. The worry? The Nuggets are offensively stacked already. How will they defend? Grade: A

15
Wizards

SG Troy Brown Jr., Oregon freshman

The fit is weird. Can Brown, who can play both guard spots, ever join John Wall on the court? He's not a good shooter yet, and he'll be a longer-term project than some other players available, such as Khyri Thomas. But he's also not as high-upside as Lonnie Walker IV. He's a good player at the right value, but how will it work? Grade: C+

16
Suns

17
Bucks

18
Spurs

19
Hawks

20
Timberwolves

21
Jazz

22
Bulls

23
Pacers

24
Trail Blazers

25
Lakers

26
76ers

27
Celtics

28
Warriors

29
Nets

30
Hawks

NBA Draft Grades: Second round
1
Suns

2
Grizzlies

3
Mavericks

4
Hawks

5
Magic

6
Knicks

7
Kings

8
76ers

Report: Los Angeles Lakers traded for rights to pick

9
Lakers

10
Nets

11
Magic

12
Pistons

13
Nuggets

14
Wizards

15
Nets

16
Rockets

17
Lakers

18
Timberwolves

19
Spurs

20
Pacers

21
Pelicans

22
Jazz

23
Thunder

24
Mavericks

25
Hornets

26
76ers

27
Thunder

28
Nuggets

29
Suns

30
76ers

