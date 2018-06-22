2018 NBA Draft grades: LIVE pick-by-pick results tracker, analysis for first and second rounds
Follow along with the entire NBA draft
There have already been a lot of twists and turns in the 2018 NBA Draft, and we still have a long way to go. The Mavericks and Hawks swapped top-five picks, and Michael Porter Jr. nearly fell out of the lottery. We're breaking it all down as it happens, and you can watch all the action at CBS Sports HQ with our live NBA Draft show.
Follow along right here -- we'll have a grade and analysis with every pick.
|1
C Deandre Ayton, Arizona freshman
Ayton is the obvious pick. He's big and strong and has the tools to become a dominant offensive big man. He has the athleticism to become a better defender than he showed in college. He will fit well next to Devin Booker. But he probably doesn't have the most upside, and he's not the safest bet, either. And he presents the question of whether you want to build around a big man in today's NBA. Grade: B+
|2
PF Marvin Bagley III, Duke freshman
Bagley is an explosive athlete with an incredible motor. He was a hyper-productive college player, too. He's got the same potential of 2014 No. 1 pick Andrew Wiggins with more size and hustle. But the question is whether he can be a winning player, given his flaws on defense and unclear positional fit on that end. Grade: B-
|3
TRADE: Dallas Mavericks made this pick after sending the No. 5 pick and a 2019 protected first-rounder to the Hawks
SG Luka Doncic, Slovenia
With a reported trade, the Mavericks get their man here. The decision to pony up a future first-rounder was big just to move up two spots, but Doncic has the combination of NBA readiness and upside to be a star. Grade: A-
|4
PF Jaren Jackson Jr., Michigan State freshman
Jackson has huge upside, particularly on the defensive end. He also was not particularly productive in college, often disappearing because of foul trouble and not taking an engaged role in Michigan State's offense. He could be the futuristic big man that NBA teams are looking for, and he can fit next to Marc Gasol or replace him long term. But will he be a star or an unrealized prospect? Grade: B-
|5
TRADE: Atlanta Hawks made this pick after sending the No. 3 pick to the Mavericks for No. 5 and a 2019 protected first-rounder
PG Trae Young, Oklahoma freshman
This Hawks grade is for a player with a huge upside -- arguably the best shooter and passer in this class -- but also for a second pick with huge upside. Young gives Atlanta a potential star, but so does a pick that is protected only Nos. 1-5 in next year's draft. That could be a top-10 pick easily and helps Atlanta's rebuild under former Warriors executive Travis Schlenk. Grade: A
|6
C Mohamed Bamba, Texas freshman
Bamba's record-setting 7-foot-10 wingspan equals his obvious defensive potential. But it's on the offensive end where he could make an impact that few are discussing. The brilliant, mature New York City native has perhaps the highest ceiling in this draft, and he showed it by retooling his shot in the three months after the season ended. Grade: A+
|7
C Wendell Carter Jr., Duke freshman
Carter is as solid and easy to fit into an NBA lineup as anyone still available at this point. His upside is low, compared to some home-run options, but he should be a stable NBA center for a long time. He's very smart and fits well with Lauri Markkanen. Grade: B
|8
PG Collin Sexton, Alabama freshman
Sexton is the middle ground for the Cavaliers. He could play with LeBron James, should the King return. He could be the playmaker for a post-LeBron future, too. Michael Porter Jr. would have been the higher upside pick, but this one shouldn't offend anyone. Grade: B+
|9
SF Kevin Knox, Kentucky freshman
Knox is a fine prospect, but the big move was right there begging for the Knicks to take it. Michael Porter Jr. has so much more upside, and while Knox looks like a solid starter, this move definitely did not win over Knicks fans. Still, Knox can shoot and score and could play next to Kristaps Porzingis. Grade: C+
|10
TRADE: Phoenix Suns received this pick after it was made, sending No. 16 and a 2021 first-rounder via the Heat to the 76ers
SF Mikal Bridges, Villanova junior
Bridges to the 76ers was perfect. So of course it got traded. The Suns traded away Zhaire Smith -- a high-upside wing who could grow with the team -- and a 2021 first-rounder (via the Heat) for one of the older players in the class. Bridges could help their defense, though. Grade: C-
|11
TRADE: Los Angeles Clippers made this pick after trading No. 12 and two second-rounders to Hornets for No. 11
PG Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Kentucky freshman
The trade changes the take on this pick: The Clippers gave the Hornets two second-rounders to move up one spot, giving the Hornets No. 12. The Clippers need a point guard, but Gilgeous-Alexander isn't the highest-upside player available considering Michael Porter Jr. remains available. Grade: B-
|12
TRADE: Charlotte Hornets made this pick after trading No. 11 to Clippers for No. 12 and two second-rounders
SF Miles Bridges, Michigan State sophomore
With a reported trade, the Mavericks get their man here. The decision to pony up a future first-rounder was big just to move up two spots, but Doncic has the combination of NBA readiness and upside to be a star. Grade: B-
|13
SF Miles Bridges, Michigan State sophomore
This might be the first true surprise pick. Robinson has talent and could be a good scorer to pair with Gilgeous-Alexander. But he's definitely lower upside than multiple players still available, and his less-than-elite athleticism brings up a defensive question mark. Also: How is Michael Porter Jr. still available?! Grade: D+
|14
SF Michael Porter Jr., Missouri freshman
The health questions were real. A back injury is serious. But Porter had the talent to be a top-three pick, and the value here -- to a team that needs help at forward -- is too good to pass up. The worry? The Nuggets are offensively stacked already. How will they defend? Grade: A
|15
SG Troy Brown Jr., Oregon freshman
The fit is weird. Can Brown, who can play both guard spots, ever join John Wall on the court? He's not a good shooter yet, and he'll be a longer-term project than some other players available, such as Khyri Thomas. But he's also not as high-upside as Lonnie Walker IV. He's a good player at the right value, but how will it work? Grade: C+
|16
TRADE: Philadelphia 76ers made this pick, sending No. 10 to the Suns for No. 16 and a 2021 first-rounder via the Heat
SF Zhaire Smith, Texas Tech freshman
The Sixers had a perfect pick at No. 10 with Mikal Bridges, an NBA-ready 3-and-D player. Then they traded down to get one of the most raw players. Will Smith be a contributor any time soon, the way Bridges could have been? He's got the potential to be an excellent player because of his absurd athleticism. But the Sixers should be thinking about next year, not 2021 (which is when they get the Suns' pick). Grade: C+
|17
SG Donte DiVincenzo, Villanova redshirt sophomore
"The Michael Jordan of Delaware" is ready to step in and be a shooter. And next to playmaking forward Giannis Antetokounmpo, he could play point guard or shooting guard. He'll join Malcolm Brogdon in that role and has more offensive upside. He's a playmaker with confidence who also can take a lot of roles. Grade: A-
|18
SG Lonnie Walker IV, Miami freshman
Walker -- whose hair is amazing -- isn't ready to be a contributor, but the Spurs are a patient -- and very smart -- organization. There may have been health concerns, but he has as much upside as anyone available. He's a playmaking off-guard who could be good in a lot of roles because he can handle and shoot well. Grade: B+
|19
SG Kevin Huerter, Maryland sophomore
The Hawks may have exited this draft class with the two best shooters: Huerter and Trae Young. That alone merits a good grade. Will Huerter ever be more than a solid role player? Probably not. But he could add a lot to a team that has needed help on the wings for years. Grade: B+
|20
SG Josh Okogie, Georgia Tech sophomore
Okogie was kind of hidden on a mediocre college team, but he wowed at the NBA Draft Combine. He has all the tools to be a standout role player or even more, and he probably is among the best upside picks left. We're now wondering when Robert Williams will get picked, though. Grade: B+
|21
SG Grayson Allen, Duke senior
Offense for a team that needs offense. Allen is a great athlete with a varied skill set. He's a known commodity. He's not an upside pick, but he might have some left even after four years at Duke. He could play with Donovan Mitchell -- potentially a lot, if Mitchell slides to point guard long term. Grade: B+
|22
SF Chandler Hutchison, Boise State senior
This is a very Bulls pick. Hutchison isn't a high-upside player, but the Bulls like the guys who can translate quickly. He joins Wendell Carter Jr. on a team that is going with the polished products. Grade: B
|23
PG Aaron Holiday, UCLA junior
He's a scorer who can play on or off the ball. He's a point guard who doesn't make many mistakes. He's lightning fast. He's got two brothers who are solid NBA players. And the Pacers could use a point guard of the future. There's no losing with this pick. Grade: A-
|24
SG Anfernee Simons, IMG Academy
Athletic offensive player who has a whole lot of unknowns. How does this fit with the Blazers? Their immediate needs definitely aren't for an offensive-minded guard. But this isn't an immediate-needs pick. Simons has upside, at least. Grade: C
|25
C Moe Wagner, Michigan junior
Wagner has a lot of strengths. He's a good offensive player who plays hard and can shoot as a stretch-center. He's a creative scorer. But can he overcome his defensive disadvantages? Robert Williams has the defensive side covered, and he was the better pick here. He's becoming a real steal now. Grade: C+
|26
|27
|28
|29
|30
|1
|
|2
|
|3
|
|4
|
|5
|
|6
|
|7
|
|8
Report: Los Angeles Lakers traded for rights to pick
|9
|
|10
|
|11
|
|12
|
|13
|
|14
|
|15
|
|16
|
|17
|
|18
|
|19
|
|20
|
|21
|
|22
|
|23
|
|24
|
|25
|
|26
|
|27
|
|28
|
|29
|
|30
|
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
NBA Draft: Fashion winners and losers
Taking a look at the good, bad and ugly from the fashion choices for the 2018 NBA Draft
-
NBA Draft 2018: Live updates
The 2018 NBA Draft is finally here and we'll have LIVE updates through the night
-
Kings take Bagley with No. 2 pick
Bagley was the ACC Player of the Year last season and could be a seamless fit alongside De'Aaron...
-
Walker IV rocks hat on top of hair
The new Spurs guard had to rock his draft hat on top of his awesomely unique hair
-
76ers trade top-10 pick Bridges to Suns
The Suns moved up to get a solid wing in Mikal Bridges
-
Report: Porter to be shelved in '18-19?
Porter sat out nearly all of his freshman season at Missouri due to back surgery