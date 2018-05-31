2018 NBA Draft: Lakers not interested in drafting or signing LiAngelo Ball, per report

With the Ball boys taking over Lithuania, we've heard a bit less of their father LaVar. However, with the Lakers drafting his oldest son, Lonzo, second overall last season, the family's influence is still hanging over the team. The Lakers brought LiAngelo in for a workout on Tuesday, but according to USA Today, the Lakers aren't interested in signing the 19-year-old LiAngelo at any level, pro or G League.

With Vytautus Prienu, Ball was averaging 12.4 points per game in 21.7 minutes. LiAngelo also ran into a spot of legal trouble while he was still with UCLA when he was caught stealing -- a situation that escalated into a beef between President Donald Trump and LaVar. LiAngelo and LaMelo -- the youngest Ball -- reportedly left Vytautus Prienu at the end of April nursing injuries, per the Associated Press.

If LaVar is to be believed, the Lakers' lack of interest could be a point of contention between Lonzo Ball and the Lakers. LaVar said in February that Lonzo would leave the Lakers if LiAngelo and LaMelo weren't signed.

"If they don't take Gelo this year, I bring back Gelo [to Lithuania], to play with Melo for two years," Lavar said, per The Denver Post. Lonzo will be on his third year, and I [will] let every NBA team know that Lonzo is not going to re-sign with the Lakers, but will go to any team that will take all of my three boys. That's my plan."

As always, what LaVar says should be taken with a grain of salt. He's known for these types of bombastic statements and ultimatums. The draft on June 21 will determine who -- if anyone -- ultimately decides to take a chance on LiAngelo.