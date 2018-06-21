2018 NBA Draft: LIVE updates, analysis, time, picks, TV, streaming, schedule, how to watch

One of the biggest nights on the NBA calendar has arrived. That's right, it's time for the 2018 NBA Draft. After months of scouting, workouts, trade talks and rumors, we'll finally see where the top prospects are heading for their rookie seasons.

It sure seems like the Phoenix Suns will select Deandre Ayton with the No. 1 overall pick, and the Sacramento Kings reportedly have their sights set on Marvin Bagley III at No. 2. But after that, it seems everything is up in the air.

How will the rest of the lottery shake out? Will there be any big trades -- perhaps involving a disgruntled superstar? Who will rock the most stylish suit? Find out all of that and more right here.

When is the 2018 NBA Draft?

Date: Thursday



Thursday Time: 7 p.m. ET



7 p.m. ET Location: Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York



Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York TV: ESPN | NBA TV



ESPN | NBA TV Free stream: CBS Sports HQ will bring you live coverage throughout the NBA Draft with up-to-the-minute pick-by-pick analysis, on-site reporting and draftee interviews. Tune in at CBSSportsHQ.com!

Live updates

Latest NBA Draft rumors