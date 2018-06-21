2018 NBA Draft: LIVE updates, analysis, time, picks, TV, streaming, schedule, how to watch
The 2018 NBA Draft is finally here and we'll have LIVE updates through the night
One of the biggest nights on the NBA calendar has arrived. That's right, it's time for the 2018 NBA Draft. After months of scouting, workouts, trade talks and rumors, we'll finally see where the top prospects are heading for their rookie seasons.
It sure seems like the Phoenix Suns will select Deandre Ayton with the No. 1 overall pick, and the Sacramento Kings reportedly have their sights set on Marvin Bagley III at No. 2. But after that, it seems everything is up in the air.
How will the rest of the lottery shake out? Will there be any big trades -- perhaps involving a disgruntled superstar? Who will rock the most stylish suit? Find out all of that and more right here.
When is the 2018 NBA Draft?
- Date: Thursday
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Location: Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York
- TV: ESPN | NBA TV
- Free stream: CBS Sports HQ will bring you live coverage throughout the NBA Draft with up-to-the-minute pick-by-pick analysis, on-site reporting and draftee interviews. Tune in at CBSSportsHQ.com!
Live updates
Latest NBA Draft rumors
- DeAndre Ayton (Suns) and Marvin Bagley III (Kings) are reportedly locked in as the No. 1 and No. 2 picks in the draft.
- Hawks and Mavericks have discussed a deal in which the Hawks would send the No. 3 pick and Kent Bazemore in exchange for the No. 5 pick and Wes Matthews. The Mavericks, however, are still unwilling to make such a move, as the Hawks were also looking for a future first-round pick, and the move would cost the Mavs about $19 million in extra salary.
- Whichever team selects Michael Porter Jr. may elect to have the forward sit out part or all of his rookie season due to medical concerns.
- The New York Knicks are reportedly exploring deals to move up in the draft to select Mo Bamba.
-
-
