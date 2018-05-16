2018 NBA Draft Lottery results: Suns win No. 1 pick; Kings, Hawks round out top three
The Phoenix Suns had the best odds for the top pick in the NBA Draft Lottery, and that's what they got
The Phoenix Suns had the best odds to win the No. 1 overall pick in the 2018 NBA Draft, and that's just what happened as Josh Jackson apparently brought them some good luck. The Sacramento Kings jumped into the top three to get the No. 2 overall pick, while the Atlanta Hawks walked away with pick No. 3.
Rounding out the top five, the Memphis Grizzlies -- who missed the playoffs for the first time since 2010 -- will have the No. 4 pick, and the Dallas Mavericks will pick fifth overall.
In an other important note, the 76ers kept the Lakers pick, as it fell to No. 10 overall. If it had been between No. 2 and No. 5, it would have gone to the Celtics by way of the Jayston Tatum-Markelle Fultz trade last summer.
This is another deep draft filled with multiple potential franchise-changing prospects. Marvin Bagley III, DeAndre Ayton and Luka Doncic are all potential first overall picks, with Ayton looking like the favorite in that regard. He is currently the top pick in Gary Parrish's latest mock draft. Jaren Jackson and Mohamed Bamba are also seen as top prospects.
NBA Draft Lottery Results
|Pick
|Team
|1
|Phoenix Suns
|2
|Sacramento Kings
|3
|Atlanta Hawks
|4
|Memphis Grizzlies
|5
|Dallas Mavericks
|6
|Orlando Magic
|7
|Chicago Bulls
|8
|Cleveland Cavaliers from Brooklyn Nets
|9
|New York Knicks
|10
|Philadelphia 76ers from Los Angeles Lakers
|11
|Charlotte Hornets
|12
|Los Angeles Clippers from Detroit Pistons
|13
|Los Angeles Clippers
|14
|Denver Nuggets
