2018 NBA Draft Lottery standings, odds: Suns, Grizzlies have best shot at landing No. 1 overall pick
The tankathon is officially over, so let's see the results
For a little under half the league, the postseason means one thing, and one thing only: Waiting until the lottery. For 14 teams, it will be a waiting game to see what pick they land in the 2018 NBA Draft as they see who will get to (probably) add DeAndre Ayton to their roster for the 2018-19 season.
Many teams this season elected to play for the best chance at a high draft pick (meaning they tanked as hard as they could), so it was crowded at the top ... or should we say the bottom? And, of course, not every team will get to keep its own pick because of previous trades, so we've detailed all that movement as well.
How the NBA Draft Lottery works
- Every team that doesn't make the playoffs is in the lottery.
- The team with the worst record gets the highest probability of getting the No. 1 overall pick.
- Only the top three picks are decided by the drawing of ping pong balls.
- The remaining slots (4-14) filled based on record, with the next-worst record going fourth, and so on.
- Ties are broken by a coin flip. If two lottery teams are tied, they split the ping pong balls evenly, with any left over awarded to team winning the flip.
Final 2018 lottery standings and odds
1. Phoenix Suns (21-61): Chance for No. 1 overall pick: 25 percent. Chance for top-three pick: 64.2 percent
2. Memphis Grizzlies (22-60): Chance for No. 1 overall pick: 19.9 percent. Chance for top-three pick: 55.8 percent
3. (tie) Atlanta Hawks (24-58): Chance for No. 1 overall pick: 13.8 percent. Chance for top-three pick: 42.6 percent
3. (tie) Dallas Mavericks (24-58): Chance for No. 1 overall pick: 13.8 percent. Chance for top-three pick: 42.6 percent
5. Orlando Magic (25-57): Chance for No. 1 overall pick: 8.8 percent. Chance for top-three pick: 29.1 percent
6. (tie) Chicago Bulls (27-55): Chance for No. 1 overall pick: 5.3 percent. Chance for top-three pick: 18.3 percent
6. (tie) Sacramento Kings (27-55): Chance for No. 1 overall pick: 5.3 percent. Chance for top-three pick: 18.3 percent
8. Cleveland Cavaliers, via Brooklyn Nets (28-54): Chance for No. 1 overall pick: 2.8 percent. Chance for top-three pick: 9.9 percent
9. New York Knicks (29-53): Chance for No. 1 overall pick: 1.7 percent. Chance for top-three pick: 6.1 percent
10. Philadelphia 76ers or Boston Celtics, via Los Angeles Lakers (35-47) *Celtics get pick if 2-5, otherwise Sixers get it: Chance for No. 1 overall pick: 1.1 percent. Chance for top-three pick: 4.0 percent
11. Charlotte Hornets (36-46): Chance for No. 1 overall pick: 0.8 percent. Chance for top-three pick: 2.9 percent
12. L.A. Clippers, via Detroit Pistons (39-43) *Pistons retain if pick 1-4: Chance for No. 1 overall pick: 0.7 percent. Chance for top-three pick: 2.5 percent
13. L.A. Clippers (42-40): Chance for No. 1 overall pick: 0.6 percent. Chance for top-three pick: 2.2 percent
14. Denver Nuggets (46-36): Chance for No. 1 overall pick: 0.5 percent. Chance for top-three pick: 1.8 percent
-
NBA Playoff Power Rankings
The NBA Playoffs begin Saturday, and this is how the teams are looking as they enter the p...
-
NBA Playoffs: Thunder-Jazz preview
Everything you need to know about the 4 vs. 5 first-round series in the West
-
NBA Playoffs: 76ers vs. Heat preview
Everything you need to know about the 3 vs. 6 first-round series in the East
-
Rockets-Wolves playoff series preview
James Harden and the top-seeded Rockets will take on Jimmy Butler and the Wolves in the first...
-
13 questions about the first round
Is LeBron James invincible in Round 1? Can the Thunder score against the league's best def...
-
NBA Playoffs: Celtics vs. Bucks
The 2 vs. 7 matchup in the East will feature the Boston Celtics taking on the Milwaukee Bu...