2018 NBA Draft Lottery standings, odds: Suns have best shot at No. 1 pick

The 2017-18 NBA regular season has officially come to a close, and that means the 14 teams that didn't make the playoffs have one thing to look forward to: The NBA Draft lottery. The drawing takes place on May 15, and will determine which pick each lottery team gets in the draft.

Many teams this season elected to play for the best chance at a high draft pick (meaning they tanked as hard as they could), so it was crowded at the top ... or should we say the bottom? And of course, not every team will get to keep its own pick because of previous trades, so we've detailed all that movement as well.

How the NBA Draft Lottery works

Every team that doesn't make the playoffs is in the lottery.

The team with the worst record gets the highest probability of getting the No. 1 overall pick.

Only the top three picks are decided by the drawing of ping pong balls.

The remaining slots (4-14) filled based on record, with the next-worst record going fourth, and so on.

Ties are broken by a coin flip. If two lottery teams are tied, they split the ping pong balls evenly, with any left over awarded to team winning the flip.

Final 2018 lottery standings and odds

1. Phoenix Suns (21-61): -- Chance for No. 1 overall pick: 25 percent. Chance for top-three pick: 64.2 percent

2. Memphis Grizzlies (22-60): Chance for No. 1 overall pick: 19.9 percent. Chance for top-three pick: 55.8 percent

3t. Atlanta Hawks (24-58): Chance for No. 1 overall pick: 13.8 percent. Chance for top-three pick: 42.6 percent

3t. Dallas Mavericks (24-58): Chance for No. 1 overall pick: 13.8 percent. Chance for top-three pick: 42.6 percent

5. Orlando Magic (25-57): Chance for No. 1 overall pick: 8.8 percent. Chance for top-three pick: 29.1 percent

6t. Chicago Bulls (27-55): Chance for No. 1 overall pick: 5.3 percent. Chance for top-three pick: 18.3 percent

6t. Sacramento Kings (27-55): Chance for No. 1 overall pick: 5.3 percent. Chance for top-three pick: 18.3 percent

8. Cleveland Cavaliers, via Brooklyn Nets (28-54): Chance for No. 1 overall pick: 2.8 percent. Chance for top-three pick: 9.9 percent

9. New York Knicks (29-53): Chance for No. 1 overall pick: 1.7 percent. Chance for top-three pick: 6.1 percent

10. Philadelphia 76ers or Boston Celtics, via Los Angeles Lakers (35-47) *Celtics get pick if 2-5, otherwise Sixers get it: Chance for No. 1 overall pick: 1.1 percent. Chance for top-three pick: 4.0 percent

11. Charlotte Hornets (36-46): Chance for No. 1 overall pick: 0.8 percent. Chance for top-three pick: 2.9 percent

12. L.A. Clippers, via Detroit Pistons (39-43) *Pistons retain if pick 1-4: Chance for No. 1 overall pick: 0.7 percent. Chance for top-three pick: 2.5 percent

13. L.A. Clippers (42-40): Chance for No. 1 overall pick: 0.6 percent. Chance for top-three pick: 2.2 percent

14. Denver Nuggets (46-36): Chance for No. 1 overall pick: 0.5 percent. Chance for top-three pick: 1.8 percent